 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Masks reduce viral load, meaning you're much better off in case of COVID exposure. As for Tantrum McDiaperbabies, let's just tell them that George Soros' 5G mind control rays enter through the nose and mouth and will turn them all into gay frogs   (latimes.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Influenza, Infection, Masks, Surgical mask, Respirator, argument Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious disease, infected person  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 10:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The last party I went to had my buddy's brother spitting all over me in his drunken enjoyment. A mask on me would have been very helpful.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's time for Obama to do a national PSA.

"My friends, do NOT wear a mask. Masks keep your Freedom Fog trapped inside your Circle of Jesusness and inspire you to be a True American. The New World Order satellites need a clear view of your nose and mouth to inject the Socialistic Atheist Sharia Communism into your brains, and a simple piece of cloth over your nose and mouth is the same as rolling coal outside a Kid Rock Tribute Band Festival. It's too much America for our mind control to defeat. So, once again. Masks are bad. Never wear one."

Coronavirus would go away in less than a week.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Coronavirus would go away in less than a week.


FOX News would just broadcast it with an (R) next to his name, and that would be the end of that.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
tin foil face mask
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
File this under "No sh*t, Sherlock."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, masks protect the wearer, which has always been the case.  Now stop freaking out about passing someone in the park without a mask.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...Dr. Monica Gandhi...

Well, that's it.  Once she gets nukes, the game is over.
 
fark account name
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What getting hit in the face by a "viral load" might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yes, masks protect the wearer, which has always been the case.  Now stop freaking out about passing someone in the park without a mask.


They protect both. Now stop whining like a toddler about spending 30 seconds a day to protect your fellow Americans.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did subby have a stroke?
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
study published in May found that surgical mask partitions significantly reduced the transmission of the coronavirus among hamsters

Also known as the cutest study ever performed.

/if you ignore the part about purposely infecting hamsters with coronavirus and concentrate on the mental image of hamsters running around with little face masks like hamster doctors.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I KNEW IT!
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yes, masks protect the wearer, which has always been the case.  Now stop freaking out about passing someone in the park without a mask.


Being at a safe distance from others outdoors is one thing, it's the unmasked a-holes at the grocery store and other indoor places that are the real problem. If they are infected and unmasked, they greatly diminish the protection your mask offers
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
IF YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT A VIRAL LOAD IS, ASK YOUR MOTHER, TREBEK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
Kuta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
abc.net.auView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The more risk of COVID-19 exposure Trump subjects himself to the better. It's high time he learned he isn't infallible.

/he claims to tolerate hydroxychloroquine well anyway
//let him give it the ultimate test
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

morg: a study published in May found that surgical mask partitions significantly reduced the transmission of the coronavirus among hamsters

Also known as the cutest study ever performed.

/if you ignore the part about purposely infecting hamsters with coronavirus and concentrate on the mental image of hamsters running around with little face masks like hamster doctors.


Way to infantilize those brave hamster doctors, and all the great work they're doing.  You know, it's attitudes like that that have plagued the hamster doctors for lo these many years.
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: The last party I went to had my buddy's brother spitting all over me in his drunken enjoyment. A mask on me would have been very helpful.


I'm going to assume that's true, that's the situation where you really need a face shield too.  That's why the medical people wear them.  And the rest of us should be social distancing enough to prevent that.
 
cefm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Screw the selfish asses not wearing masks.

Mandate it. Fines for not wearing masks in public places. A night in prison for a third violation for public endangerment.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The more risk of COVID-19 exposure Trump subjects himself to the better. It's high time he learned he isn't infallible.

/he claims to tolerate hydroxychloroquine well anyway
//let him give it the ultimate test


I don't really care that he learns his lesson so much as he becomes incapacitated.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not the 5G that's doing it, it's the frogs themselves.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seriously, stare at that for more than 3 seconds and tell me you aren't starting to go gay for that ass.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yes, masks protect the wearer, which has always been the case.  Now stop freaking out about passing someone in the park without a mask.


Dumbass.  Your mask protects other people from what is coming out of your mouth.  Your spital, the moisture and germs.

This isn't just a one way thing.  Wear a goddamned mask.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby: let's just tell them that George Soros' 5G mind control rays enter through the nose and mouth and will turn them all into gay frogs

I hear they are in it with the aliens. Down by the snocone machine.  Not the aliens silly, the head.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
let's just tell them that George Soros' 5G mind control rays enter through the nose and mouth


First we need to get them all convinced that the metal strap isn't actually a 5G antenna..

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fa​c​tcheck-metal-strip-medical-masks-5/fac​t-check-metal-strip-in-medical-masks-i​s-not-a-5g-antenna-idUSKBN24A2O1
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, masks work.
Absence of Apparent Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from Two Stylists After Exposure at a Hair Salon with a Universal Face Covering Policy - Springfield, Missouri, May 2020
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Algebrat: It's not the 5G that's doing it, it's the frogs themselves.
[Fark user image 425x566]
Seriously, stare at that for more than 3 seconds and tell me you aren't starting to go gay for that ass.


You need to find a healthy quarantine hobby. Like yesterday.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kubo: Screw the selfish asses not wearing masks.

Mandate it. Fines for not wearing masks in public places. A night in prison for a third violation for public endangerment.


I'm on board but... a night in... prison?

/that would be pretty expensive compared to jail
//also there'd be a whole lot of double-ups+ in prison cells
///and then, the high risk of prison rape. unless you're suggesting.... oh i see n/m
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Yes, masks protect the wearer, which has always been the case.  Now stop freaking out about passing someone in the park without a mask.


Masks do not protect the wearer, they protect the people around the wearer.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.