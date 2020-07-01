 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNY Central)   It's been ten days since all the 4th of July parties. Let's see what the good book says about how the best performing Covid-19 state, NY, is doing. Here it is... Uh-huh. I see. That certainly makes sense.... We're boned   (cnycentral.com) divider line
46
    More: Obvious, July parties, new cases of COVID-19, New York City, New York, New Jersey, governor  
•       •       •

1483 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 8:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and there have been a bunch of cases from people returning from fla and ga

we're gone from *adjusts arbitrary endpoints* 918 cases on 7/2 to 912 on 7/13

let's give it another week or two to accurately judge how boned we were
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: and there have been a bunch of cases from people returning from fla and ga

we're gone from *adjusts arbitrary endpoints* 918 cases on 7/2 to 912 on 7/13

let's give it another week or two to accurately judge how boned we were


While we wait, can we start cracking each other's skulls or sucking each other's dicks just to be safe?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For those not wanting to give a Sinclair site a click, here's the story; Link in the story is to another story ont he same site...

-------------


Fourth of July parties lead to new cases of COVID-19 in New York, governor says

Independence Day parties over the Fourth of July weekend lead to new cases of COVID-19, says Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo says that the state's contact tracing efforts for new cases of the virus found that 35 percent of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County - or more than 1\/3 of the entire party - became infected with COVID-19.

Locally, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said over the weekend that two people who were at a popular hangout at Skaneateles Lake on the holiday had tested positive for the virus, warning everyone that was there to get tested.

"It's clear based on contact tracing that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend and illustrate how quickly the virus spreads, with one party, for example, infecting more than a third of attendees," Governor Cuomo continued. "I cannot be more clear: Look at what's happening in the rest of the country - if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."

The latest COVID-19 data provided by the state as of Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 820 (+28)
Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (+11)
Hospital Counties - 31
Number ICU - 167 (-8)
Number ICU with Intubation - 101 (-2)
Total Discharges - 71,692 (+49)
Deaths - 5
Total Deaths - 24,994
 
BuffaloToban
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, NY certainly isn't alone in their spike. Let's see how other states are doing:
Image from https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Canadian
// Working from home
/// Slashies prevent the COVID.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.


It's not enough. Look at the positive rate.

Anything over 3 percent and the state is not keeping up with testing/testing enough. Like Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, etc.

Deaths lag.  Usually 2-3 weeks after they test positive.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
as2.ftcdn.netView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.


Death is not the worst-case outcome of COVID-19.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.


Symptoms lag behind initial infection by 7-14 days.

The serious complications that lead to death lag behind initial symptoms by 10-14 days.

That is why the spike in cases is so farking bad...  you aren't going to see the real toll for another week...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 Every person that has not been exposed to the virus eventually will... more cases... it will be here until it runs out of hosts to replicate it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Cases are going up....deaths not so much.


Deaths lag the new cases by a few weeks.
Dying is not the only option. Survivors may face months or years of serious complications.
Full hospitals and overworked doctors will reduce the quality of care for other patients (heart attacks etc).
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zeroman987: wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.

It's not enough. Look at the positive rate.

Anything over 3 percent and the state is not keeping up with testing/testing enough. Like Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, etc.

Deaths lag.  Usually 2-3 weeks after they test positive.


I've heard about the lag for 2 months now.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're gonna be at 200k dead by election day and 250k for the year.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Every person that has not been exposed to the virus eventually will... more cases... it will be here until it runs out of hosts to replicate it.


Thank you, Dr Salk.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Dead for Tax Reasons: and there have been a bunch of cases from people returning from fla and ga

we're gone from *adjusts arbitrary endpoints* 918 cases on 7/2 to 912 on 7/13

let's give it another week or two to accurately judge how boned we were

While we wait, can we start cracking each other's skulls or sucking each other's dicks just to be safe?


these are unprecedented times...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn it, people, can't you farking forgo stupid fireworks for one goddamn year?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.


It's no worse than the flu. It'll kill no more than 60,000 by the end of August. The heat of summer will end it.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Florida had new cases go down today, that means since "deaths lag" deaths will be going down in about 2 weeks.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Algebrat: While we wait, can we start cracking each other's skulls or sucking each other's dicks just to be safe?


That DOES cover all the bases.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
contact tracing
.
.
...people paid to make up counts that they think are accurate...

just like the hospital numbers that Florida have....and are off by 10 times the real count....oops
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.


If the disease was under control you'd have something like 6,000 cases found with 640,000 tests and not 60,000.
When you get the test positivity rate down to 1% AND you're doing a ton of tests, at that point you can probably say you're doing OK, but right now you're just finding out that you're hooped in greater detail.

hospitals wouldn't be getting overwhelmed if this was just a matter of testing catching more cases by virtue of testing volumes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: zeroman987: wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.

It's not enough. Look at the positive rate.

Anything over 3 percent and the state is not keeping up with testing/testing enough. Like Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, etc.

Deaths lag.  Usually 2-3 weeks after they test positive.

I've heard about the lag for 2 months now.


About that.

https://www.wfla.com/community/health​/​coronavirus/florida-coronavirus-state-​sees-record-high-death-count-adds-anot​her-9k-cases/
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wish I had Photoshop skills so I could put Ron DeSantis's face on Paul Hogan and caption it with "That's not a spike. That's a spike."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 598x724]


Disproven talking point is disproven.

You guys need new material.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybee​r​/2020/07/01/research-determines-protes​ts-did-not-cause-spike-in-coronavirus-​cases/
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People just want to lock everyone down again to hurt the economy and make Trump look bad before the election. After that you won't hear about it anymore

The democrat party has no shame when it comes to getting their guy into the white house.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: I've heard about the lag for 2 months now.


The case fatality rate is strongly affected by age. If more of the new infections are in younger people then a flat # of new cases per day will correspond to a decline in the # of deaths. Medical treatments are also improving, so someone who would have had a ventilator shoved down his throat a few months ago may now get anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant drugs which prevent that outcome.

None of which means that the disease isn't a real problem, or that it isn't rapidly getting much worse in the United States over the last few weeks.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: We're gonna be at 200k dead by election day and 250k for the year.


Don't fap too hard.
 
ENS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Drove by an outdoor eating establishment in Nassau county an hour ago and it was packed with maskless idiots sitting right near each other like sardines.

We're doomed.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WAIT! you mean to tell me large groups of adult humans, largely meeting unmasked, be they inside or outside, and then getting drunk, might lead to what my sister in chicago has now termed "the wine hugs?"

you, know, where frustrated people who've been isolating for ages -and/or people who though isolating was stupid to begin with- all get drunk together, and then get touchy-feely, sing and shout and scream and laugh (and maybe puke or cough), and generally just act like COVID never existed...

you mean THAT behavior could spread this virus???

fetch me my couch, my SaO2 is getting really low... 😣
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 598x724]

Disproven talking point is disproven.

You guys need new material.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybeer​/2020/07/01/research-determines-protes​ts-did-not-cause-spike-in-coronavirus-​cases/


The GOP Approved Talking Point is that doctors didn't ask if COVID patients had been to the protests, and therefore there is no way to judge whether the protests caused spikes. It's clearly impossible.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: *low energy trolling*


Dude, you have to put more effort into this than what you're giving right now.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.


Yes, the public health authorities in every other country on Earth are too stupid to figure out the secret relationship between testing and cases that you personally have figured out. Such incredible intellect is too valuable to be wasted on Fark. Quick, to the airport. It's imperative you Freedumsplain to the world's epidemiologists how they are wrong to enforce a travel ban on the USA.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: zeroman987: wichitaleaf: Jeebus Christmas people.   We are testing 640,000 people a day now in the US.  Cases are going up....deaths not so much.  I get it one death is bad but get real.

It's not enough. Look at the positive rate.

Anything over 3 percent and the state is not keeping up with testing/testing enough. Like Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, etc.

Deaths lag.  Usually 2-3 weeks after they test positive.

I've heard about the lag for 2 months now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My idea for the fourth would have led to absolutely 0 new hot spots. They should have loaded all the fireworks up onto flatbed trucks and then drove around town and at every home launch a firework in through the front window. Well, it would have led to 0 new COVID-19 hot spots. 
;-)
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Mrtraveler01: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 598x724]

Disproven talking point is disproven.

You guys need new material.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybeer​/2020/07/01/research-determines-protes​ts-did-not-cause-spike-in-coronavirus-​cases/

The GOP Approved Talking Point is that doctors didn't ask if COVID patients had been to the protests, and therefore there is no way to judge whether the protests caused spikes. It's clearly impossible.


ya know the protests if anything are showing the efficacy of face masks.
Tons of people in the protests wore them, and the transmission rate was far less than I feared it was going to be, barely a blip, one of the few pleasant surprises I've had this year.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Every person that has not been exposed to the virus eventually will... more cases... it will be here until it runs out of hosts to replicate it.


Or, y'know, we could do what civilized countries are doing. Mandate masks, shut down nonessential businesses for a good long while, freeze rent/mortgages, and pay people to stay home. Y'know, deprive it of hosts for it to jump to.

Psh, nah, that's just crazy talk. Here in America, we don't do what other countries do, no matter HOW well it works. We do our own stupid thing, shoot ourselves in the feet repeatedly, and claim that we're the best country evar because of reasons.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: People just want to lock everyone down again to hurt the economy and make Trump look bad before the election. After that you won't hear about it anymore

The democrat party has no shame when it comes to getting their guy into the white house.


you might be way too brand new to know, but those "talking points" won't work here.

have a nice night. stay safe!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Mrtraveler01: albuquerquehalsey: [Fark user image image 598x724]

Disproven talking point is disproven.

You guys need new material.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybeer​/2020/07/01/research-determines-protes​ts-did-not-cause-spike-in-coronavirus-​cases/

The GOP Approved Talking Point is that doctors didn't ask if COVID patients had been to the protests, and therefore there is no way to judge whether the protests caused spikes. It's clearly impossible.


I've heard that too.

That talking point doesn't even make sense. Because there aren't spikes in NY, Chicago, and Minneapolis like there are down south.

The only way that talking point makes sense is if the protestors are too afraid to get the COVID tests in the first place. If they aren't asking if they participated in the protests, then what incentive would they have to avoid getting tested?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: People just want to lock everyone down again to hurt the economy and make Trump look bad before the election. After that you won't hear about it anymore

The democrat party has no shame when it comes to getting their guy into the white house.


Dude get out of here with your common sense.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ENS: Drove by an outdoor eating establishment in Nassau county an hour ago and it was packed with maskless idiots sitting right near each other like sardines.

We're doomed.


Yet none of them died.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
led/lead


/grr
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wichitaleaf: litheandnubile: People just want to lock everyone down again to hurt the economy and make Trump look bad before the election. After that you won't hear about it anymore

The democrat party has no shame when it comes to getting their guy into the white house.

Dude get out of here with your common sense partisan stupidity.


The trolls have been activated
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wichitaleaf: ENS: Drove by an outdoor eating establishment in Nassau county an hour ago and it was packed with maskless idiots sitting right near each other like sardines.

We're doomed.

Yet none of them died.


Yet
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.redd.it image 500x648]


Hmm. At least their not throwing bricks thru businesses and stealing.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.