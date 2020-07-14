 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   No bail for you Ghislaine   (cnbc.com) divider line
68
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

917 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 3:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hang on...she's still ALIVE?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She survived the weekend, so I'm out of the dead pool
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a shame she committed suicide. Now her victims won't get their day in court.
 
AeAe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Make sure they don't throw a long piece of rope in her cell
 
darkeyes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good, let's see how long before she cracks.

/And by crack, I'm hoping it's not her head on the concrete floor.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's a shame she committed suicide. Now her victims won't get their day in court.



Sorry. I hit Add Comment too early.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: She survived the weekend, so I'm out of the dead pool


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Hang on...she's still ALIVE?


Only until her scheduled unpredictable suicide.
Backups to find, you know.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If she bails out, Barr can't get to her and tie up the last loose end.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Hang on...she's still ALIVE?


Look, it takes a while for the Clintons to suicide someone.  You don't just whip something like that up spur of the momement.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

serfdood: Crewmannumber6: She survived the weekend, so I'm out of the dead pool

[hips.hearstapps.com image 645x362]


I gave her three weeks. Get her out of the news cycle.

/yep, I am a cynic.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I want her fairly tried. Not a fan of lynching or jail hangings. She sounds awful and complicit. Should be fairly investigated, tried and decided.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They should live-stream her like a pregnant giraffe.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't worry, she'll "learn how to tie a knot" in no time.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm glad they both stayed in the U.S. so that they could get caught, but if I was doing illegal stuff and had millions of dollars at my disposal I would never leave my island or at least stay in a non-extradition country...(they maybe could have roomed with Roman Polanski?)

/Glad they were over-confident in their 'evidence' keeping them safe
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.


And she holds citizenship in France and they have no extradition tteaty with the US.  If she managed to get there, we'd never het her back.
 
Di Atribe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guys, quit being so predictable. The writers aren't going to use the same twist twice. She's not going to suicide herself, she's pregnant. And it's Epstein's baby. AND IT'S TWINS!

Both of them are evil.
 
way south
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Wadded Beef: Hang on...she's still ALIVE?

Look, it takes a while for the Clintons to suicide someone.  You don't just whip something like that up spur of the momement.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will they watch her "commit suicide" too?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trump's going to make a deal and pardon her too.
 
i state your name
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: They should live-stream her like a pregnant giraffe.


wow, you said something I don't vehemently disagree with. 2020 is weird farking year.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First one to mention that she still has a nice rack gets a timeout.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trial set for July, 2021.  So, at the very least, she'll do a year.

Lot of time to think.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Di Atribe: Guys, quit being so predictable. The writers aren't going to use the same twist twice. She's not going to suicide herself, she's pregnant. And it's Epstein's baby. AND IT'S TWINS!

Both of them are evil.


Funny you should mention that.  Random factoid for the moment:  Epstein and Maxwell once considered having Melania (now Trump) be their surrogate.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

way south: dittybopper: Wadded Beef: Hang on...she's still ALIVE?

Look, it takes a while for the Clintons to suicide someone.  You don't just whip something like that up spur of the momement.

[pbs.twimg.com image 708x832]


Now that is funny.
 
Di Atribe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Funny you should mention that.  Random factoid for the moment:  Epstein and Maxwell once considered having Melania (now Trump) be their surrogate.


Why did that gross me out so much?
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Wadded Beef: Hang on...she's still ALIVE?

Look, it takes a while for the Clintons to suicide someone.  You don't just whip something like that up spur of the momement.


Well yes, that takes a kennedy and a bug...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: First one to mention that she still has a nice rack gets a timeout.


Didn't really notice, but now that you mention it...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.

And she holds citizenship in France and they have no extradition tteaty with the US.  If she managed to get there, we'd never het her back.


They have no extradition w/ us for French citizens. We do have what otherwise appears to be a boilerplate Western nation extradition treaty w/ them otherwise.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.


Point of order: escaping is much easier said than done when the airlines are barely flying and most countries have closed their borders to US travelers on the grounds that the US is a festering cesspit of SARS-CoV-2.

I still expect she'll somehow manage to shoot herself 15 times in the back with a six-shot revolver before naming anyone Important, however.....
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Hang on...she's still ALIVE?


At this moment? Yes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.


The real question is why she was still here.  I'd have gotten my ass to France the moment Epstein croaked.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She was doing well on the run. She had evaded the FBI, she allowed herself to be caught. She is going to come out of this smelling like roses, you will see.

She has this all planned out.
 
inner ted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: If she bails out, Barr can't get to her and tie up the last loose end.


I'm confident he could do that wherever she is

My bet is she's allowed to talk but will only point out durrty libs as offenders

*puts down nickel*
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A person who we all know will commit suicide, with the cameras on the fritz, and the guards asleep, has hopes they will get bail?
 
slykens1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.


I'd like to know why she hadn't left the country before, to be honest.

She had to know it was coming and hanging out in France would have kept her away from it somewhat. She cannot have been arrogant enough to think she wasn't going to be charged with something.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Di Atribe: Myrdinn: Funny you should mention that.  Random factoid for the moment:  Epstein and Maxwell once considered having Melania (now Trump) be their surrogate.

Why did that gross me out so much?


Probably because you considered the whole "likely slavery" angle, and then had the thought of "wait, why did they then pawn her off on Trump... what ELSE is in this relationship," and your mind went from there?
 
inner ted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

i state your name: Kangaroo_Ralph: They should live-stream her like a pregnant giraffe.

wow, you said something I don't vehemently disagree with. 2020 is weird farking year.


My nickel bet is looking like a sure thing
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No bail sounds about right.

She's a citizen of France (along with the UK and US).  France does have an extradition treaty with the US, but it won't extradite citizens of France.   That's why they haven't extradited Roman Polanski.

All she'd have to do is find a way to disappear and show up on St. Pierre and Miquelon, just off of Newfoundland, or one of the French owned islands of the Caribbean like Guadaloupe or Martinique, and she'd be safe.

Someone with a sailboat could easily smuggle her to either.  Keep her down below and out of sight until they hit friendly territory.  Sure, you'd have the USCG looking, but they can't stop every boat everywhere.  Especially if they pull a Bear Cat:Look like you're heading somewhere else, then change course when you're hundreds of miles off the coast.


*The Bear Cat was a rum runner during the days of prohibition that noticed a USCG cutter following them.  They radioed their bosses in code, and were told to make like they were going to cross the Atlantic.  The cutter fell back after trailing for 200 miles and the Bear Cat then made it's rendezvous to drop off its illicit booze.  The Coast Guard only found out in retrospect after Elizebeth Smith Friedman decrypted the messages between the Bear Cat and it's controller.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

slykens1: Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.

I'd like to know why she hadn't left the country before, to be honest.

She had to know it was coming and hanging out in France would have kept her away from it somewhat. She cannot have been arrogant enough to think she wasn't going to be charged with something.


I see that you've never met an uberwealthy person IRL.
 
slykens1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Igor Jakovsky: Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.

And she holds citizenship in France and they have no extradition tteaty with the US.  If she managed to get there, we'd never het her back.

They have no extradition w/ us for French citizens. We do have what otherwise appears to be a boilerplate Western nation extradition treaty w/ them otherwise.


She is French by birth and maintains said citizenship as far as I can tell.
 
Di Atribe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Di Atribe: Myrdinn: Funny you should mention that.  Random factoid for the moment:  Epstein and Maxwell once considered having Melania (now Trump) be their surrogate.

Why did that gross me out so much?

Probably because you considered the whole "likely slavery" angle, and then had the thought of "wait, why did they then pawn her off on Trump... what ELSE is in this relationship," and your mind went from there?


*therapy breakdown cry*

Yes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: dittybopper: Wadded Beef: Hang on...she's still ALIVE?

Look, it takes a while for the Clintons to suicide someone.  You don't just whip something like that up spur of the momement.

Well yes, that takes a kennedy and a bug...


Kennedys like to make a big splash.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

slykens1: gameshowhost: Igor Jakovsky: Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.

And she holds citizenship in France and they have no extradition tteaty with the US.  If she managed to get there, we'd never het her back.

They have no extradition w/ us for French citizens. We do have what otherwise appears to be a boilerplate Western nation extradition treaty w/ them otherwise.

She is French by birth and maintains said citizenship as far as I can tell.


Yes. That adds nothing new, but yes.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maxwell is Q.
Prove me wrong.
 
inner ted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And now white knight of fark appears to rescue our fair maiden
/she might sleep with you ditty if you save her
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

slykens1: Mikey1969: Correct use of bail for once. She is a definite flight risk, as she has already demonstrated, and she has the means to escape the country.

I'd like to know why she hadn't left the country before, to be honest.

She had to know it was coming and hanging out in France would have kept her away from it somewhat. She cannot have been arrogant enough to think she wasn't going to be charged with something.


I bet there were tax reasons.  She was too cheap to take the tax hit.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.