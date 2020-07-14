 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville)   Can you spot the error in this picture's caption?   (actionnewsjax.com)
    Florida, Painting, bucket of paint, Paint, mural's yellow letters, paper bag, Police, 5th Ave., man  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes I can. That's no real man.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Lies Matters!

Nuh uh, All Lies Matter!!!
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?
How about vandalizing businesses, vehicles etc?
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?


You need to arrest those people who keep vandalizing the roads by painting, "AHEAD STOP SCHOOL," on the street.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think subby is confused about the color on the paint can. Yes subby, it was red paint, as is shown in the video.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vygramul: p51d007: Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?

You need to arrest those people who keep vandalizing the roads by painting, "AHEAD STOP SCHOOL," on the street.


Are you suggesting that "Black Lives Matter" is a traffic control device, regulation, or similar?
 
lizardboy79
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That paint is clearly blue.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why newspapers used to have editors.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
F*ck you, automistake!
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I found him!!
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: vygramul: p51d007: Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?

You need to arrest those people who keep vandalizing the roads by painting, "AHEAD STOP SCHOOL," on the street.

Are you suggesting that "Black Lives Matter" is a traffic control device, regulation, or similar?


im going to suggest that the mayor can probably authorize whatever he wants to be painted on the city streets.  and since he was there when it was painted it was probably ok.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it possible someone could do a screenshot in case its corrected?
 
TK-593
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The dress is clearly blue.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
turnonthejets.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

p51d007: Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?


The city sanctioned the painting of the street to start with so that's not vandalism.

They didn't sanction some asshat to paint over it which is vandalism.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just changed.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why was the "Florida" used?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hugram: Why was the "Florida" used?


Website is a TV station from Florida.
But I think that's a bit of a stretch to justify use of the "Florida" tag.

It needs to be earned.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: p51d007: Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?

The city sanctioned the painting of the street to start with so that's not vandalism.

They didn't sanction some asshat to paint over it which is vandalism.


But isn't asking us to acknowledge that black people are often treated unfairly the real vandalism?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: hugram: Why was the "Florida" used?

Website is a TV station from Florida.
But I think that's a bit of a stretch to justify use of the "Florida" tag.

It needs to be earned.


Ya... we all know Florida earns it on a daily basis.  Fake Tag, subby.
 
fargin a
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, police have video?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fargin a: Wait, police have video?


Ja, exactly.  Did the police take the video while the vandalism was in progress?
 
GGWW
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

uttertosh: F*ck you, automistake!


I believe it's called "autocorrupt."
 
Smidge204
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: fargin a: Wait, police have video?

Ja, exactly.  Did the police take the video while the vandalism was in progress?



Random passer-by takes cell phone video, gives it to cops. Not a huge stretch of the imagination there...
=Smidge=
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that...is that Half Scoop?
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?
How about vandalizing businesses, vehicles etc?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
According to google:

Mural: noun. A painting or other work of art executed directly on a wall.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: vygramul: p51d007: Error?  How about vandalizing a street by painting on it to start with?

You need to arrest those people who keep vandalizing the roads by painting, "AHEAD STOP SCHOOL," on the street.

Are you suggesting that "Black Lives Matter" is a traffic control device, regulation, or similar?


Are you suggesting arresting people who sought and received permission from law enforcement authorities to paint what was painted on the roads is proper?

Don't be obtuse.
 
