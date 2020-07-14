 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed)   Gather round Millennials and Gen Z, it's time for a quiz and there will be no participation medals given. Gen X, you got this   (buzzfeed.com)
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19/25

fark this, I don't care about your stupid quiz.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I am not going to give BuzzFeed any traffic, especially with such a low-energy clickbait headline.

And yes, I have an onion on my belt.  Now get off my lawn.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10/25..
Yeah, the 80s and 90s sucked.
/millennial
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Whatever.


And the winner of any Gen X Quiz goes to....
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X'er here (born in '68) and I only knew about half of these. I must not be a very good Gen X'er.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very early GenX and it said I'm likely GenZ or Millenial.

So thanks for making me feel young!

But seriously, there was a lot of weird trivia in there. Especially random TV shows I was never interested in.  Especially not being in the US.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19/25

This is stupid.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: That Got Milk commercial was directed by Michael Bay:

Michael Bay Original Got Milk Commercial 1993 Who Shot Alexander Hamilton? Aaron Burr
Youtube 0Gkqzxss8Ss
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16/25

Born in 1978. Models and designer clothes were way outside anything I paid attention to.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: 16/25

Born in 1978. Models and designer clothes were way outside anything I paid attention to.


Thank you, believe it or not there was more going on back then than schlock gobbling.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20/25.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.


This. Of course, I'm within a year of being a boomer, so I guess a lot of these were aimed at the younger X'ers. I started off OK, but then was like " I don't recognize any of this shiat ". For me, if you're gonna do MTV, you need to ask questions from the first few years they were on air.

/ had a HS buddy who had one of those giant satellite dishes and was able to pick up MTV from the beginning
// I don't think my parents even had cable until after I left for college
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Take this Gen-X quiz!"

"No, fark off."

"10/10!"
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17/25

So close.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only Madonna music video that matters...

Madonna - Ray Of Light (Official Music Video)
Youtube x3ov9USxVxY
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X yet I feel like maybe I'm too old for that quiz. Plus I never watched MTV.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatty. Nice try, but you're most likely a Gen Z'er or Millennial

/no longer a boomer.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh.

I did get a chuckle seeing this..

ARRMMM BRRR

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.


1.  Didn't have cable as a kid - so I missed a lot of the MTV/music video stuff
2.  Don't listen to most of the bands on the music video questions - so no clue
3.  Didn't follow/care about fashion brands or models so all of those questions were garbage

I'd say there were about 3-5 worthwhile questions
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16/25, but if I had taken a smidge more time I would have gotten 18 or 19.

That quiz must have been written by a late Xer/early Millennial who watched a bit too much MTV.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused. I didn't sense any irony whatsoever in that stupid quiz.

Well, whatever. Nevermind.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Gen X but only scored 13. I suspect it's because I just didn't pay much attention to this kind of stuff back then.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Fun Fact: That Got Milk commercial was directed by Michael Bay:

[YouTube video: Michael Bay Original Got Milk Commercial 1993 Who Shot Alexander Hamilton? Aaron Burr]


Even his milk commercial revolves around a gunfight?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even taking it.  Going to listen to my Nervermimd tape.  Anyone wanna hack (not computers spermatozoans).
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Fun Fact: That Got Milk commercial was directed by Michael Bay:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0Gkqzxss​8Ss?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I watched Hamilton for the first time a two weeks ago with family, and I just could not help myself but to shout "AHRUN BUHHH!" None of the younguns knew what I was doing, and I got a lot of dirty looks. Still worth it.

/Am I old enough now to direct you to get off my lawn?
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The only Madonna music video that matters...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/x3ov9USx​VxY]


This one's better:
Sex Pistols vs Madonna - Ray of Gob (Original full length version)
Youtube Swru1BaeJys
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.


Same. 90s mall culture? Whatever.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The only Madonna music video that matters...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/x3ov9USx​VxY]


Huh? Like a Prayer was a masterpiece.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18/25
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: 10/25..
Yeah, the 80s and 90s sucked.
/millennial


Trump was just a Realestate mogul. Corona was just a beer. A facebook was an actual book. MAGA just meant you spelled magma wrong. Global warming was just some theory. Hospitals and universities hadn't begun to bankrupt the public.

I'd say life was pretty good back then.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: 16/25

Born in 1978. Models and designer clothes were way outside anything I paid attention to.


Exactly, thats why I guessed those wrong..lol. (gen x).
 
wee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20/25, but not sure how. I didn't watch a lot of MTV, which is apparently what the bulk of that quiz was about.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever feel like these "quizes" are actually feedback to see how effective certain advertising, and social posturings worked in the long run?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
born 70 got 15/25

Never cared about Madonna, and never had cable
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stupid Guitar: fragMasterFlash: The only Madonna music video that matters...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/x3ov9USx​VxY]

This one's better:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Swru1Bae​Jys]


I stand corrected.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.


I'm so Gen X, I shiat whatever.

A lot of this crap is crap. Not one Bevis and Butthead question? Nothing about the Reagan nightmare years, or leg warmers?
This was written by millennials who don't know how to roll up a spin out cassette tape with a pencil. fark em
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21/25 I spent a lot of time inside.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: toraque: I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.

1.  Didn't have cable as a kid - so I missed a lot of the MTV/music video stuff
2.  Don't listen to most of the bands on the music video questions - so no clue
3.  Didn't follow/care about fashion brands or models so all of those questions were garbage

I'd say there were about 3-5 worthwhile questions


What did you do here?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a question.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
14/25, but I think I knew 7 or 8 of those.

/don't care
//genXer
///reality blows
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That was a bunch of hot garbage. Gen Xer, 1972. Apparently only MTV, fashion, and rap matters?

Didn't have cable growing up, so didn't watch MTV. But even so, this quiz is stupid.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Met Wurtzel in '92 or so, knew her (step?)-brother.  Definitely not a voice for anything other than train wreck rich kids from NY.  Eff that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

toraque: I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.


It assumes you spent your life glued to a couch staring mindlessly at an idiot box.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, and
15/25. And at least half we're guesses.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Very US focused and not really Gen X focused.  It's very focused on the tail end of Gen X and mostly Xennial folks.  Absolutely a stereotype fest too.  I didn't recognize half this stuff.  A lot of were too busy having a life or "enjoying" the boom/bust economy of the 80s and 90s and trying to get by to focus on pop culture that wasn't specifically in our interests.
 
Watubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
80s pop culture = Gen-X
90s pop culture = Gen-Y (the lost generation)

Gen-Z and millenials are the same
 
Dryad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: toraque: I'm Gen X and I didn't know any of that pointless crap.

Same. 90s mall culture? Whatever.


80's setting things like the mall on fire culture
That's where Gen X was at.
-
/If you were hanging at a mall in the 90's, I have no idea what to call you, but it ain't Gen X
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
21/25.  Couple of them were 50/50 and I guessed wrong.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The ones I missed, I missed ironically.


/ only Janet Jackson TV show I knew was "Good Times"
 
