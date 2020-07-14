 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   This is what police SHOULD be making headlines for   (nydailynews.com) divider line
9
    More: Hero, New York City Police Department Emergency Service Unit, NYPD helicopter, Emergency Service Unit, side of a high fence, NYPD Emergency Service Unit, eight-minute, Brooklyn Bridge, East River  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 6:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's your favorite golden girl?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yep! White.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That doesn't generate clicks.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll gouge your right eye out with my thumb, I shiat you not, you little freak! Now, will you get down here? I'm gonna punch you in the eye till it turns to jelly! I'll stab you with forks till you bleed, how bout that?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*reads*

oh of course it's some feel good story! maybe that person WANTED to die, huh? stupid busybodies.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Who's your favorite golden girl?


Are you saying they only saved him because he's Blanche?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad the guy is alive.

If you want to get into how things should be though; maybe a world with better social safety nets, healthcare availability (including mental health), and crisis counselors who aren't basically traffic enforcers who also sat through a 1 day seminar.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd say this is what the trained non-gun-toting community service workers who replace 80 percent of our police force should be making headlines for. (I mean, even the phrase "eight-minute standoff" is just scarily wrong for this kind of work.) But until then, good on these guys.
 
Big Merl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This could be better handed by trained social workers that are ready to report to any dispatch.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.