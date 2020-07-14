 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Sure, lock us down while there's a major coronavirus spike - but shopping spree first, yeah? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, North Herefordshire MP Bill Wiggin, vegetable farm, Malvern, Worcestershire, Public Health England, England, Mr Wiggin  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 5:22 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Look at these awful nincompoops doing exactly what we, for some reason, have been urging everyone to do in the middle of a pandemic. The coming second wave is definitely their fault, and the fault of other immoral and selfish individuals like them. Remember: all structural problems are the fault of the personal choices of random poor people. Your betters are blameless, Britain."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They went to the grocery stores? This selfish bastsrds. They should have went straight home and starved to desth.


/I remember the beginning of the lockdowns around here.
//the grocery stores were insane
/// even though everyone around here was acting sane, the thought I should probably be carrying some zombie killing weapons was always in the back of my mind.
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"You did the most important thing! You bought something! With money! God, I love money so much, Morty! Merchandise, Morty! Your only purpose in life is to buy and consume merchandise!"
 
mod3072
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So subby is upset that they bought groceries the day before a bunch of people at their work tested positive? Is that you, Captain Hindsight?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.