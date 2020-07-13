 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Here's a headline you probably didn't see coming: "How Koalas With An S.T.D. Could Help Humanity"   (nytimes.com) divider line
jbuist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
[ ] Biden
[ ] Trump
[x] STD infected Koala
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Call Russell Crowe!!
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I try and bring awareness for the Koala and the clap since I learned of it. It's made for some awkward situations.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Watch out for drop drip bears!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
why do i get the image of a koala dry humping someone like the bear in TED did
