(Asheville Citizen-Times)   Human dumpster fire meets karma   (citizen-times.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumpster fire, yes?

Human? Not so sure.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, any history of mental illness?"
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers, biatch.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a rough 41.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops never showed up but you can always count on the fire department.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's been a good day for karma
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the fire truck OK?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That is a rough 41.


Good lord 😳
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she was suiciding.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just witnessed the same lady from that video accidentally step out into traffic..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the fire truck didn't completely put out the fire?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  That's a damn shame.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less vote for Trump!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: One less vote for Trump!


Potentially...
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think she has a large head or small mouth/nose/eyes?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK sure she's obnoxious but that's mental illness, not just ill will. There's a lot of people walking around who should be in treatment centers, if we had such a thing, if those people would agree to go there.

If I had some ham I could have a ham sandwich, if I had some bread.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America has a serious mental illness problem.

If only America gave a shiat about it before COVID ensured it would be the only thing we can afford to give a shiat about.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actions have consequences.

/fire truck lives matter
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That is a rough 41.


Not sure what the British equivalent is for this one.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: OK sure she's obnoxious but that's mental illness, not just ill will. There's a lot of people walking around who should be in treatment centers, if we had such a thing, if those people would agree to go there.

If I had some ham I could have a ham sandwich, if I had some bread.


Not sure if serious.

When people in the cities have a problem with opiates, it's a drug problem and those people are criminals. When people in the suburbs have a problem with opiates, suddenly it's a medical problem and those people are victims. *jerk off motion*

This woman is a violent criminal and a danger to others. When she gets out of the hospital, if she doesn't go to the morgue then she should go to jail.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one burning cross that's been doused.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I hadn't seen those videos before. That's one crazy-ass person.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love it if she got pancaked by a firetruck on its way to put out a dumpster fire.

"Sorry ma'am, but that dumpster actually has a purpose in our society, we have to save it."
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That is a rough 41.


Maybe its in dog years?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: Do you think she has a large head or small mouth/nose/eyes?


Having watched the video, she looks like a crazy person who could give no shiats about being recorded on some crazy racist rant. She probably stepped out into the street to pick up a half smoked cigarette butt.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intredasting how the latest talking point seems to be calling Karens "insane".  It's just like the customers on Not Always Right.  They aren't crazy, they're just vile coonts who think non-whites belong to a lower, subservient class, and they get all pissy when they aren't treated the way they expect.  The ones who throw fits and try to rouse up a lynch mob because the Emmett Tills of the world do not instantly kowtow to them.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Firetr. . .

Better check. . .

maxandgrinch: Is the fire truck OK?



dammit!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like more of a truckma vs karma.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: That is a rough 41.


Lifelong self medication of untreated mental illness, most likely.
 
sjcpjh1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the view that she's more true crazy than true bigot.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Seems like more of a truckma vs karma.


You've earned this...

Lurch
Youtube xCc-RWIp7XU
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Intredasting how the latest talking point seems to be calling Karens "insane".  It's just like the customers on Not Always Right.  They aren't crazy, they're just vile coonts who think non-whites belong to a lower, subservient class, and they get all pissy when they aren't treated the way they expect.  The ones who throw fits and try to rouse up a lynch mob because the Emmett Tills of the world do not instantly kowtow to them.


Uh, I'm not sure how to parse this but it sounds like you're saying mental health issues don't exist. Could you clarify a bit here?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High levels of crazy have a negative effect on average life expectancy. No citation but...it is known.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: NM Volunteer: Intredasting how the latest talking point seems to be calling Karens "insane".  It's just like the customers on Not Always Right.  They aren't crazy, they're just vile coonts who think non-whites belong to a lower, subservient class, and they get all pissy when they aren't treated the way they expect.  The ones who throw fits and try to rouse up a lynch mob because the Emmett Tills of the world do not instantly kowtow to them.

Uh, I'm not sure how to parse this but it sounds like you're saying mental health issues don't exist. Could you clarify a bit here?


Mental health issues do exist.  Being a vile coont who hates non-white people and longs for the Jim Crow era is not a mental health issue.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: StatelyGreekAutomaton: NM Volunteer: Intredasting how the latest talking point seems to be calling Karens "insane".  It's just like the customers on Not Always Right.  They aren't crazy, they're just vile coonts who think non-whites belong to a lower, subservient class, and they get all pissy when they aren't treated the way they expect.  The ones who throw fits and try to rouse up a lynch mob because the Emmett Tills of the world do not instantly kowtow to them.

Uh, I'm not sure how to parse this but it sounds like you're saying mental health issues don't exist. Could you clarify a bit here?

Mental health issues do exist.  Being a vile coont who hates non-white people and longs for the Jim Crow era is not a mental health issue.


It's actually possible she is a horrible person AND has mental health issues. You're kowtowing a line often used in the blogosphere to not allow crazy people to get away with their racist awfulness.  And to not excuse every racist as crazy. Which does hold some water.  However, if you watched these videos, this woman is racist and definitively suffers from serious mental health issues.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was a fire station pickup truck. Damn it Darwin! Next time send the real firetruck.

In all seriousness, It's hard to feel bad for the mentality ill when they're condition causes so much trouble for others, but it's important to remember that it's (probably) the disease talking. The real story here is the cops not showing up when a brown kid gets chased by a crazy white woman with a knife. Also, that we have crazy white women with knives just walking around. What the fark America, we really can't do better than this?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some people reinforce the need for an exception to the Hippocratic Oath.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: StatelyGreekAutomaton: NM Volunteer: Intredasting how the latest talking point seems to be calling Karens "insane".  It's just like the customers on Not Always Right.  They aren't crazy, they're just vile coonts who think non-whites belong to a lower, subservient class, and they get all pissy when they aren't treated the way they expect.  The ones who throw fits and try to rouse up a lynch mob because the Emmett Tills of the world do not instantly kowtow to them.

Uh, I'm not sure how to parse this but it sounds like you're saying mental health issues don't exist. Could you clarify a bit here?

Mental health issues do exist.  Being a vile coont who hates non-white people and longs for the Jim Crow era is not a mental health issue.


Actually, saying inappropriate things is a symptom of a number of mental illnesses. Acting erratically and having no sense of social boundaries are as well. I know, you have a hammer you want to use, but I'm not sure if this is the nail you're looking for.

That said, if you're all in on elimination of the undesirables, I guess see how that works out. Maybe you could set up some camps?
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His Cheetoness got hit by one of these
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, threatening to rape someone is a misdemeanor. I've lost my ability to can.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: NM Volunteer: StatelyGreekAutomaton: NM Volunteer: Intredasting how the latest talking point seems to be calling Karens "insane".  It's just like the customers on Not Always Right.  They aren't crazy, they're just vile coonts who think non-whites belong to a lower, subservient class, and they get all pissy when they aren't treated the way they expect.  The ones who throw fits and try to rouse up a lynch mob because the Emmett Tills of the world do not instantly kowtow to them.

Uh, I'm not sure how to parse this but it sounds like you're saying mental health issues don't exist. Could you clarify a bit here?

Mental health issues do exist.  Being a vile coont who hates non-white people and longs for the Jim Crow era is not a mental health issue.

Actually, saying inappropriate things is a symptom of a number of mental illnesses. Acting erratically and having no sense of social boundaries are as well. I know, you have a hammer you want to use, but I'm not sure if this is the nail you're looking for.

That said, if you're all in on elimination of the undesirables, I guess see how that works out. Maybe you could set up some camps?


You just described 99% of Karen videos.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: NM Volunteer: StatelyGreekAutomaton: NM Volunteer: Intredasting how the latest talking point seems to be calling Karens "insane".  It's just like the customers on Not Always Right.  They aren't crazy, they're just vile coonts who think non-whites belong to a lower, subservient class, and they get all pissy when they aren't treated the way they expect.  The ones who throw fits and try to rouse up a lynch mob because the Emmett Tills of the world do not instantly kowtow to them.

Uh, I'm not sure how to parse this but it sounds like you're saying mental health issues don't exist. Could you clarify a bit here?

Mental health issues do exist.  Being a vile coont who hates non-white people and longs for the Jim Crow era is not a mental health issue.

Actually, saying inappropriate things is a symptom of a number of mental illnesses. Acting erratically and having no sense of social boundaries are as well. I know, you have a hammer you want to use, but I'm not sure if this is the nail you're looking for.

That said, if you're all in on elimination of the undesirables, I guess see how that works out. Maybe you could set up some camps?


We must defend deplorable people at all costs!
Tolerate the intolerance!
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Exactly where in the article do we see someone qualified to diagnose mental illness assess and diagnose her?

Nowhere

Stop writing off racists as "mentally ill".
 
booger42
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Actions have consequences.

/fire truck lives matter


TOO SOON
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She.....really wanted to see them titties, biatch.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She favors a young Daisy Moses...
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
chattanoogaradiotv.comView Full Size
 
