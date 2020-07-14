 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Why people (and animals) hate PETA, part 793   (indy100.com) divider line
25
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The image:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The reality:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The reason:

Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck PETA.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peta is an organization of sociopaths who grift animal lovers to make money for their executives. They don't care about animals, they care about donations.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're a bunch of lying, humorless, self-righteous assholes who don't understand the concept of context and believe the end justifies the means?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should tie-in to the angry otters thread a little ways down
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same kind of thinking that had them put up a Cooking Mama-based game to do their usual anti-carniphagy routine, and people played it because it was hilariously gruesome instead of taking the message seriously. They have become their own satire, and won't see it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The image:

[Fark user image 300x168]

The reality:

[Fark user image 850x400]

The reason:

[Fark user image 850x400]

F*ck PETA.


For one of my effective communication classes, I did a 20 minute presentation on PETA and boy let me tell you I found out real quick the people who blindly followed PETA and the whole animal rights meat is murder folks. I'm amazed my car wasnt keyed or tires slashed after that.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they showed a picture of a free cat. What's the big deal?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about PETA, they've been wildly successful with their primary goal - providing a comfortable income to their executives.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA must not be getting enough attention in the news cycle.. Quick someone put up something stupid so people can talk about them again.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Peta is an organization of sociopaths who grift animal lovers to make money for their executives. They don't care about animals, they care about donations.


See also: SPLC.  Same scam, different marks.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex and I were friends with another couple. She was already borderline whackjob.

Eventually, she went full whack. Divorced hubby, discovered her gayness, quit her job, and went full PETA.
Some position at PETA HQ in Norfolk.


/always made a point of ordering ribs or wings when we all went to dinner
//too bad...she was reasonably hot
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cake
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: Because they're a bunch of lying, humorless, self-righteous assholes who don't understand the concept of context and believe the end justifies the means?


And yet we're walking down that path with so many other social issues.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't PETA kill more animals than anyone?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Never support a group that relies of bad street theater to promote their message.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: Ghastly: Peta is an organization of sociopaths who grift animal lovers to make money for their executives. They don't care about animals, they care about donations.

See also: SPLC.  Same scam, different marks.


The SPLC has successfully sued and bankrupted a whole bunch of actual hate groups (literal nazis and klan types).
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: My ex and I were friends with another couple. She was already borderline whackjob.

Eventually, she went full whack. Divorced hubby, discovered her gayness, quit her job, and went full PETA.
Some position at PETA HQ in Norfolk.


/always made a point of ordering ribs or wings when we all went to dinner
//too bad...she was reasonably hot


I can almost see PETA HQ from my house, getting a kick, etc.  Those people are crazy.  They show up at local festivals (pre-COVID) and most people didn't pay them much attention and when they did it was generally of the negative variety.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That is all!

/someone had to say it!
 
Number 216
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: Terrapin Bound: Ghastly: Peta is an organization of sociopaths who grift animal lovers to make money for their executives. They don't care about animals, they care about donations.

See also: SPLC.  Same scam, different marks.

The SPLC has successfully sued and bankrupted a whole bunch of actual hate groups (literal nazis and klan types).


Facts don't matter to those who compare an organization that kills animals while claiming to love them to an organization that legally goes after hate groups

I wonder what the factor is for that reasoning...
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: My ex and I were friends with another couple. She was already borderline whackjob.

Eventually, she went full whack. Divorced hubby, discovered her gayness, quit her job, and went full PETA.
Some position at PETA HQ in Norfolk.


/always made a point of ordering ribs or wings when we all went to dinner
//too bad...she was reasonably hot


Sorry to hear.  This is Fark and we all know where not to "stick it".
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: YouPeopleAreCrazy: My ex and I were friends with another couple. She was already borderline whackjob.

Eventually, she went full whack. Divorced hubby, discovered her gayness, quit her job, and went full PETA.
Some position at PETA HQ in Norfolk.


/always made a point of ordering ribs or wings when we all went to dinner
//too bad...she was reasonably hot

Sorry to hear.  This is Fark and we all know where not to "stick it".


Then, again...You did mention she was hot, so there's that!
 
Iczer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...why does the URL say "pete-sick-joke-graphic-cat-image-capt​ion-cake" if it's about PETA...?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

McGrits: So they showed a picture of a free cat. What's the big deal?


It's not like there aren't a bazillion photos of free pussy out there, after all. Of course, being a creature of class and integrity, I've never seen them personally, but several (dis)reputable sources have assured me they exist.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Animals on dissection trays were likely abducted from their natural habitat or bred in captivity and killed. Virtual dissections & other non-animal tech have been proven superior. The only thing dissection teaches is disrespect to animals.

No. Pictures of something is NOT the same as being able to touch it, and see it directly. You don't realize how thin certain organ walls are, and how delicate some are, and how tough others are. Looking at animals online isn't the same as seeing them in person, either. Whether it's the zoo or in the wild, a picture of a moose is nothing like seeing one up close and personal. Or a deer, a horse, an elk, a giraffe, an elephant, rhino, etc...
 
