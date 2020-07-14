 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   So it turns out that the children's book "If You Give A Mouse A Cookie" might not, in fact, be a deeply symbolic parable of the welfare state's questionable role in our modern society and, instead, is just a story about a mouse who likes cookies   (slate.com) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Mouse, The Washington Post, Milk, Rat, Rodent, The Slippery Slope, Howard Talbot, Lionel Monckton  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 2:36 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you give a book a subtext, it's probably going to want an explanation.

And if you've got an explanation, it's probably going to need some cultural criticism to contextualise it. So it's going to demand a theory.

If you've got a sociological theory, it's going to need to go somewhere. And it might decide there's no money in optimism. So it'll probably demand a teleology of cultural decline.

When you've got a teleology of cultural decline, you'll probably going to want to argue for it. So you're going to need some pundits.

Of course, if you've got pundits, they won't have anyone to argue against. Pundits always need someone to argue against. So you'll need some other pundits.

When you've got two groups of pundits, you'll probably wind up with a culture war. And if you've got a culture war, well, you're probably going to want to comment on that war. So you're probably going to write a book expressing your feelings on it.

And if you want to write a book...

...it just might ask for a subtext.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: If you give a book a subtext, it's probably going to want an explanation.

And if you've got an explanation, it's probably going to need some cultural criticism to contextualise it. So it's going to demand a theory.

If you've got a sociological theory, it's going to need to go somewhere. And it might decide there's no money in optimism. So it'll probably demand a teleology of cultural decline.

When you've got a teleology of cultural decline, you'll probably going to want to argue for it. So you're going to need some pundits.

Of course, if you've got pundits, they won't have anyone to argue against. Pundits always need someone to argue against. So you'll need some other pundits.

When you've got two groups of pundits, you'll probably wind up with a culture war. And if you've got a culture war, well, you're probably going to want to comment on that war. So you're probably going to write a book expressing your feelings on it.

And if you want to write a book...

...it just might ask for a subtext.


I can't wait to hear your theory on "If You Give a Moose a Muffin."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now do the one where Goodnight Moon is really Soviet propaganda about being happy and content in your dilapidated communal farmhouse while your parents working themselves to death after the sun has gone down.
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oreminer: pkjun: If you give a book a subtext, it's probably going to want an explanation.

And if you've got an explanation, it's probably going to need some cultural criticism to contextualise it. So it's going to demand a theory.

If you've got a sociological theory, it's going to need to go somewhere. And it might decide there's no money in optimism. So it'll probably demand a teleology of cultural decline.

When you've got a teleology of cultural decline, you'll probably going to want to argue for it. So you're going to need some pundits.

Of course, if you've got pundits, they won't have anyone to argue against. Pundits always need someone to argue against. So you'll need some other pundits.

When you've got two groups of pundits, you'll probably wind up with a culture war. And if you've got a culture war, well, you're probably going to want to comment on that war. So you're probably going to write a book expressing your feelings on it.

And if you want to write a book...

...it just might ask for a subtext.

I can't wait to hear your theory on "If You Give a Moose a Muffin."


If that's the Canadian equivalent then I'd be interested to hear it.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MonstarMike: Oreminer: pkjun: If you give a book a subtext, it's probably going to want an explanation.

And if you've got an explanation, it's probably going to need some cultural criticism to contextualise it. So it's going to demand a theory.

If you've got a sociological theory, it's going to need to go somewhere. And it might decide there's no money in optimism. So it'll probably demand a teleology of cultural decline.

When you've got a teleology of cultural decline, you'll probably going to want to argue for it. So you're going to need some pundits.

Of course, if you've got pundits, they won't have anyone to argue against. Pundits always need someone to argue against. So you'll need some other pundits.

When you've got two groups of pundits, you'll probably wind up with a culture war. And if you've got a culture war, well, you're probably going to want to comment on that war. So you're probably going to write a book expressing your feelings on it.

And if you want to write a book...

...it just might ask for a subtext.

I can't wait to hear your theory on "If You Give a Moose a Muffin."

If that's the Canadian equivalent then I'd be interested to hear it.


If You Give a Cat a Cupcake is the better allegory relating to internet-based piracy in the Napster era.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In my house, we only read capitalist books!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If You Pass Laws Mandating Living Wages, There Will Be Little Need For "Welfare."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you give a mouse a cookie, he'll be fed for a little while. But if you teach him how to cookie, he'll poop in your cabinets.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember reading something not too long ago about how Paw Patrol is really just conservative Republican propaganda because its about a bunch of dumb rich people constantly needing to be bailed out of bad situations mostly of their own making.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anything can be a deeply symbolic parable of the welfare state's questionable role in modern society if you're brave enough.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are you telling me I'll have to dig into deeper works to formulate my worldview? This is gonna have serious implications for my plans to increase taxation to cover the cost of putting Humpty Dumpty back together again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Idk about yall, but this shiat sent me down the rabbit hole:

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Dont worry, the monster turned out to be Grover, )
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So that whole "We don't hate PERSONAL charity, we just hate when the GOVERNMENT does it" claim was a lie.

I'm shocked.  Shocked, I say.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh shiat hahaha
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know how you get rid of mice and rats?  You stop putting food out for them.  Clean up your garbage.  Remove their shelter.  Make sure to introduce predators.

Take the mega cities for example.  Stop putting tons of garbage on the street.  Then the rats have to start eating each other.  They become the predators on themselves.  Since corona lockdown shut down the restaurants and stopped putting tons of garbage on the streets, the rats have started eating each other.

The same will work for people.  Stop giving them food.  Then they will eat each other.  The earth will heal.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.


Which reminds me of any number of time travel stories, where there is a middle aged man, dressed in medeival clothing and a neck ruff, sitting in the back of a university English class, staring confused at a failing grade following an exam on Shakespeare's works.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Idk about yall, but this shiat sent me down the rabbit hole:

[Fark user image image 425x513]
(Dont worry, the monster turned out to be Grover, )


...  I think I had that one, once upon a decade...
 
Roja Herring
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I read this in a college business class but it was geared toward marketing and upselling the customer.  So basically you can ascribe any meaning to anything if you try hard enough.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's about unintended consequences.  It could just as easily be about greed:  You give a rich man a tax break, and then he wants EPA regulations rescinded.  Once he can pollute all he wants OSHA regulations repealed.  Once the workers are sick he wants to lower their pay and on and on.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Now do the one where Goodnight Moon is really Soviet propaganda about being happy and content in your dilapidated communal farmhouse while your parents working themselves to death after the sun has gone down.


I see you've read my thesis paper.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In my house, we only read capitalist books!
[Fark user image image 600x695]


kottke.orgView Full Size


The pig selling ham, pork chops, and bacon is a metaphor of late-stage capitalism.
 
advex101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.


Didn't Melville say that Moby Dick is just an adventure story about whaling?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.

Which reminds me of any number of time travel stories, where there is a middle aged man, dressed in medeival clothing and a neck ruff, sitting in the back of a university English class, staring confused at a failing grade following an exam on Shakespeare's works.


Or the number of people I went to school with who were fluent in Spanish, yet still ended up getting a B in Spanish.
 
advex101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gar1013: GrogSmash: gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.

Which reminds me of any number of time travel stories, where there is a middle aged man, dressed in medeival clothing and a neck ruff, sitting in the back of a university English class, staring confused at a failing grade following an exam on Shakespeare's works.

Or the number of people I went to school with who were fluent in Spanish, yet still ended up getting a B in Spanish.


English is your first language.  How were your grades?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Roja Herring: I read this in a college business class but it was geared toward marketing and upselling the customer.  So basically you can ascribe any meaning to anything if you try hard enough.


We use it all the time for annoying requests that keep getting more and more needy since they know you'll help them.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.

Which reminds me of any number of time travel stories, where there is a middle aged man, dressed in medeival clothing and a neck ruff, sitting in the back of a university English class, staring confused at a failing grade following an exam on Shakespeare's works.


Don't get me started on Ernest Hemingway and how everything he wrote is a Christian allegory.
Blech.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: GrogSmash: gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.

Which reminds me of any number of time travel stories, where there is a middle aged man, dressed in medeival clothing and a neck ruff, sitting in the back of a university English class, staring confused at a failing grade following an exam on Shakespeare's works.

Or the number of people I went to school with who were fluent in Spanish, yet still ended up getting a B in Spanish.


Yup, my buddy explained the class taught European Spanish, not Latin American Spanish (like British English vs American English).
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.

Which reminds me of any number of time travel stories, where there is a middle aged man, dressed in medeival clothing and a neck ruff, sitting in the back of a university English class, staring confused at a failing grade following an exam on Shakespeare's works.


THIS MAN KNOWS NOTHING OF VONNEGUT!
 
chasd00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pkjun: If you give a book a subtext, it's probably going to want an explanation.

And if you've got an explanation, it's probably going to need some cultural criticism to contextualise it. So it's going to demand a theory.

If you've got a sociological theory, it's going to need to go somewhere. And it might decide there's no money in optimism. So it'll probably demand a teleology of cultural decline.

When you've got a teleology of cultural decline, you'll probably going to want to argue for it. So you're going to need some pundits.

Of course, if you've got pundits, they won't have anyone to argue against. Pundits always need someone to argue against. So you'll need some other pundits.

When you've got two groups of pundits, you'll probably wind up with a culture war. And if you've got a culture war, well, you're probably going to want to comment on that war. So you're probably going to write a book expressing your feelings on it.

And if you want to write a book...

...it just might ask for a subtext.


but that's just a theory! ...a book theory!

https://www.youtube.com/user/MatthewP​a​trick13
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Idk about yall, but this shiat sent me down the rabbit hole:

[Fark user image image 425x513]
(Dont worry, the monster turned out to be Grover, )


Uh, SPOILERS, you jerkwad
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The American Enterprise Institute is chockablock with conservative welfare queens writing the occasional poorly researched, lazily written stink piece sucking Koch in return for some filthy, filthy lucre

It's always safe to ignore the AEI, their last big idea was in the 1960s when they came up with the terribly original "Hey let's cut taxes for rich assholes" but to be fair they also came up with "Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11, let's invade them" but other than that, nada
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oreminer: GrogSmash: gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.

Which reminds me of any number of time travel stories, where there is a middle aged man, dressed in medeival clothing and a neck ruff, sitting in the back of a university English class, staring confused at a failing grade following an exam on Shakespeare's works.

Don't get me started on Ernest Hemingway and how everything he wrote is a Christian allegory.
Blech.


/twitch

I'm getting farking flashbacks from HS English now.  I managed to scrape a C+ or B- for the first couple of years, then in grade 12, I figured out the teacher was a bible thumper.  Dug out the old family bible, started referencing it in every essay I had to write, suddenly I was a solid A student in English.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Stop lying Subby.

I had a high school English teacher who insisted that there was symbolism in EVERYTHING we read, and it was intentional in all cases.


Really? Mine said the author'a intent was just one voice and that the symbolism the readers find is as important or more important than the authors intent.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Post's sources were neither children nor the book's creators, but instead an economist from the conservative American Enterprise Institute and Ron Haskins, a former congressional staffer who helped design federal welfare programs during the Clinton administration. If you give a mouse a cookie, Haskins warned, the mouse begins to expect the cookie, and next thing you know, you've created a culture of dependency and he's sleeping in your bed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking


If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.