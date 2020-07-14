 Skip to content
 
(Fox 35 Orlando)   About those Florida Covid-19 positive test results: decimal point placement matters   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    Orlando, Florida, daily coronavirus testing report, WOFL, Florida Department of Health, statewide positivity rate, Orlando Health, tested positive, percent positivity rate  
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How very Florida.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geek_mars
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not uncommon for things like this to happen as testing gets going. Hopefully, a few months in and all these wrinkles will be ironed out. Oh, wait...
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, how is that even possible?! I mean, "Florida", but still.

HOW?
 
Daraymann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now Hillary wants to stop reporting negative results so everyone will have Covid just to make Trump look  bad.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.


Especially if only people who feel sick are the ones getting tested....like asking how many users on a Apple campus are iPhone users.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.


I agree 10.0%

These morons will be taunting with this as an example, how the media exaggerates how worse the problem really is. While it continues to worsen.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll never hear the end of this.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Department of Health says some labs have not reported negative COVID-19 results

"We don't report no negatives around here."
So...does that mean they did report positives?
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: We'll never hear the end of this.


I'm so sorry this is happening to you.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.


Well if its 90% positive with the anti-bodies (pcr test) that would actually be awesome....

but it wont be...and we both know it.
 
VeryVerySesquipedalian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good, that makes those record number of deaths they reported yesterday not near as bad.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some small private labs that the state is addressing. It will be all fixed.
Now let's talk about those pneumonia deaths.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boss said slow the testing down, so we are only testing the people who are sick as shiat.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joyride75: JFC, how is that even possible?! I mean, "Florida", but still.

HOW?


Remember that election when a precinct in Volusia county reported negative vote counts? Anything is possible with Florida math.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soros sponsored lab workers reporting detected.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?


No, he IS, just not 10,000%
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?


Nope.  These are smaller labs per the article.  It's not like they are reporting negative tests as positive, and per the article the positive rate is still high with all the data.  Just not quite as high.

Florida is still farked.

Florida and Arizona have passed Illinois per capita in terms of number of infected.  Mississippi too.  Georgia and Alabama will in about a week.

The south is going to see some Sherman level of destruction out of this. Much worse than the states run by godless liberals.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just surprised anyone was validating.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Professor_Doctor: God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.

I agree 10.0%

These morons will be taunting with this as an example, how the media exaggerates how worse the problem really is. While it continues to worsen.


There are mush better examples.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daraymann: Great, now Hillary wants to stop reporting negative results so everyone will have Covid just to make Trump look  bad.


As if Trump needs help looking bad.  That's one thing he's mastered.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Professor_Doctor: God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.

Especially if only people who feel sick are the ones getting tested....like asking how many users on a Apple campus are iPhone users.


I didn't think iPhones got a virus.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?


To be fair.
Unless he's been found passed out in puddle of his own puke, in a hotel room with a gay escort and tweak, he's doing better then the losing D candidate has.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Hoblit: Professor_Doctor: God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.

I agree 10.0%

These morons will be taunting with this as an example, how the media exaggerates how worse the problem really is. While it continues to worsen.

There are mush better examples.


mush better ... Jeff Sessions joke.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shutdown the testing sites that can't get their shiat together.  Have the government use eminent domain and give the labs to companies that can get their shiat together.  Then have all the employees and owners of the canceled labs fight each other in a cannibal thunder dome as punishment for their failure.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Professor_Doctor: God farking damn it. While I'm happy that things are technically a minuscule amount better than reported, these fark ups are going to continue enabling the tenderheads that think it is a hoax and we should all go breathe on each other.

That 90%+ positivity is going to be a reality.

Well if its 90% positive with the anti-bodies (pcr test) that would actually be awesome....

but it wont be...and we both know it.


PCR tests look for viral RNA, not antibodies.

Besides, all the doommongers are quick to point out that coronavirus antibodies only last, uh, I think the latest study said three hours after clearing an infection.  So you're not going to see 90+% positivity rates for serological tests.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mrtraveler01: So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?

To be fair.
Unless he's been found passed out in puddle of his own puke, in a hotel room with a gay escort and tweak, he's doing better then the losing D candidate has.


I'm gonna have to disagree.
 
dmr37
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Mrtraveler01: So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?

Nope.  These are smaller labs per the article.  It's not like they are reporting negative tests as positive, and per the article the positive rate is still high with all the data.  Just not quite as high.

Florida is still farked.

Florida and Arizona have passed Illinois per capita in terms of number of infected.  Mississippi too.  Georgia and Alabama will in about a week.

The south is going to see some Sherman level of destruction out of this. Much worse than the states run by godless liberals.


Maybe this will teach them not to worship statutes
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The Department immediately began working with those labs to ensure that all results were being reported in order to provide comprehensive and transparent data," a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health said. "As the state continues to receive results from various labs, the Department will continue educating these labs on proper protocol for reporting COVID-19 test results."

And is anyone in charge of overseeing the DoH calling its executives to hearings to ask why the hell it takes an inquiry from a news organization before somebody wonders why they're getting whacko data or no data from these folks? Noooo. Forget firing bad cops, we should be firing every time-serving waste of space that lets crap like this happen on their watch.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mrtraveler01: So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?

To be fair.
Unless he's been found passed out in puddle of his own puke, in a hotel room with a gay escort and tweak, he's doing better then the losing D candidate has.

I'm gonna have to disagree.


You do you.
Vote 'alcoholic tweaked out married closet case, unskilled liar 2022'.
That's a sure path to victory.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well good, maybe we'll have a ski season this year after all.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mrtraveler01: So does this mean Desantis isn't an incompetent farkup?

To be fair.
Unless he's been found passed out in puddle of his own puke, in a hotel room with a gay escort and tweak, he's doing better then the losing D candidate has.


I don't know, I'd think I'd rather take my chances with that than with Desantis.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Definitely a screw up.  However, you would think that when the Department of Health gets reports that are obviously questionable they would follow-up on the numbers before accepting the reports. Garbage in, garbage out.
 
