(CNN)   Everyday, doom's a-gettin' closer/ Covid's faster than a roller coaster/ increasing by a million cases every five days/ A-hey, a-hey hey   (cnn.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really, subby?  Buddy Holly?  Showing your age.

Wait a tick, I recognized it.  Just damn.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Globally. Here in the US, we are at half a million in an 8 day clip.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Globally. Here in the US, we are at half a million in an 8 day clip.


Oh, so no problem then!

That's great news, I'd hate to cancel my attendance for the Guinness world record attempt at most people crammed inside a high school auditorium this weekend. I really think we can do it this year!
=Smidge=
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Nadie_AZ: Globally. Here in the US, we are at half a million in an 8 day clip.

Oh, so no problem then!

That's great news, I'd hate to cancel my attendance for the Guinness world record attempt at most people crammed inside a high school auditorium this weekend. I really think we can do it this year!
=Smidge=


I wouldn't call it 'no problem'. More like 'we are gonna be doing a million a week pretty soon'.
 
mononymous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Covidiot-ation is for the rich, and I'm getting poorer every day.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Really, subby?  Buddy Holly?  Showing your age.

Wait a tick, I recognized it.  Just damn.


haha, you were wrong. to the shame box for 10
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And that'll be the day-ay-ay when I die
 
