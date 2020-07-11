 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Researchers in Singapore invent something for people who've never heard of a window fan   (nytimes.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to be smug and tell them to just get some air conditioning, but I'm sweating my balls off here in Seattle today without any air conditioning.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't read the article so I'll guess the weiner copter
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't sell in South Korea.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'd like to be smug and tell them to just get some air conditioning, but I'm sweating my balls off here in Seattle today without any air conditioning.


COVID and economic devastation have shot our plans to shiat, but my wife and I hope to move to Seattle at some point. We know a lot of houses there don't have AC, but while the summer weather is milder than here in the DC area, my wife is non-negotiable on the AC demand. I told her if we found a good house when the time came we'll buy a couple portable units to pull out and use if needed, maybe just one for the bedroom.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'd like to be smug and tell them to just get some air conditioning, but I'm sweating my balls off here in Seattle today without any air conditioning.

COVID and economic devastation have shot our plans to shiat, but my wife and I hope to move to Seattle at some point. We know a lot of houses there don't have AC, but while the summer weather is milder than here in the DC area, my wife is non-negotiable on the AC demand. I told her if we found a good house when the time came we'll buy a couple portable units to pull out and use if needed, maybe just one for the bedroom.


You're leaving DC for this? It's almost 80 degrees here! It is supposed to get hotter than that tomorrow!

We had a ductless unit installed in the living room last year, and it's made a huge difference. Upstairs, we didn't think we needed one, so we get by with a portable unit. The house has central heating, but there isn't enough room to install a proper coil for air conditioning, so we're out of luck on the central air conditioning. Make sure about that, if it's a deal breaker.

BTW, if you're looking for a good time to move, right now is great. Prices are depressed and you'll have plenty of chances to meet your neighbors.
 
BBH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fans can be dangerous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BBH: Fans can be dangerous.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Jesus you're hairy.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'd like to be smug and tell them to just get some air conditioning, but I'm sweating my balls off here in Seattle today without any air conditioning.

COVID and economic devastation have shot our plans to shiat, but my wife and I hope to move to Seattle at some point. We know a lot of houses there don't have AC, but while the summer weather is milder than here in the DC area, my wife is non-negotiable on the AC demand. I told her if we found a good house when the time came we'll buy a couple portable units to pull out and use if needed, maybe just one for the bedroom.


Seattle's traffic sucks balls. OTOH the weather is pretty good - mostly mild but stretches of sprinkling rain or dry weather. You should visit for a while before moving there.

I'm a little nonplussed about the whole Cascadia earthquake thing (with no warning, allegedly) and Mt Rainier possibly pulling a Mt St Helens at any time.

Most houses around there do not have AC but it's becoming more common. If you put in an exhaust fan, you can open the windows and get a nice breeze going which is usually nice at any time of the year unless there's forest fires going.

If you plan to go with the no AC option, get a house at altitude on one of the ridges, not in the lowlands. This will totally avoid flooding and be a great source of fresh air, but you will have some snow and hills.

I sort of oscillate between Seattle and the Atlantic coast of Florida and I'm currently back in Florida for a while. There are good things about both places.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Night = :) Window open cool air
Day = :( Bad cancer heat rays. I live in cave
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A similar life hack: when your car gets an odd noise eminating from under the hood, turn up the radio. Problem solved.
 
missiv
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'd like to be smug and tell them to just get some air conditioning, but I'm sweating my balls off here in Seattle today without any air conditioning.


My place is usually chilly all summer. I live in Fremont.
 
