(CBC)   Sorry folks, border's closed. The moose out front will be there for another 30 days   (cbc.ca) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would have just shut it down until the new year and then we can look at how badly things are still f*cked up down there and make a decision.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good.  Should be extended next month, too.  And the month after that.  And the month after that...

...until the US can show it's managed to get its shiat together and finally deal with their plague.  Because until those numbers drop dramatically, that border should stay the hell closed.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't read the link

/Apparently the innertubes around here has the covid
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
March 2021 at the earliest since it will take time for Biden to force the plague rats and the red states to comply to sanity.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
/csb

Parents are pissed they can't do their usual summer holiday in North Bay. They spent the winter and spring doing absolutely nothing safe in Florida. No masks, beaches and boomer get togethers without caring. And both had bronchitis bad enough to warrant antibiotics in February

//end csb
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump invades Canada in 3...2...1..
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just let get home to Halifax for Christmas and I'll be fine.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I wish they would have just shut it down until the new year and then we can look at how badly things are still f*cked up down there and make a decision.


Meh.  Revaluation every 4 weeks is a reasonable compromise.

People just have to understand that while reopening *may* happen on a certain date, it probably won't... at least until the US gets its shiat together...  or the plague burns out, which ever comes comes first.

It does mean the tourist economy has officially been shot in the head though.  There are quite a few tourist camps in my area that were counting on the July 21 reopening... that would have meant they could salvage at least 6 weeks out of the season.  Now...  the year is a write-off.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wouldn't let us into Canada right now either. I miss my friends up there.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters today that the border should remain closed because the pandemic is still out of control in the U.S.

"If we take examples of countries who managed well this crisis, in the list of those who did well, you won't find the United States," Blanchet said.

"As long as the border appears to be a threat in the health of Quebecers and Canadians, it should remain closed."

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Florida will take a double hit when the snowbirds dont show up this year... they will lose at least $4 billion.

Boohoo.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would love to get home to see the family in Sutton, but I understand. Still sucks.
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Florida will take a double hit when the snowbirds dont show up this year... they will lose at least $4 billion.

Boohoo.


Yep, my Mom already cancelled her three-month stay for 2021.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yep, things are going pretty well here in BC, but I'll be honest, my big worry is what happens if the border opens before a vaccine is found
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back in the day, there were quarantine facilities for new arrivals.

If it is seriously a point of contention, let's talk about recreating those. You transit the border, you're in forced quarantine (reinforced by LEO's) for 3-4 days while a government works over your Covid-19 test, and once it comes back clear, you're free to continue on in the other country.

Is that too high a bar to duck under for our Boomers and their instant-fulfillment-demanding times?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Borders should be closed pretty much everywhere possible. Restricting travel in any direction can only help.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Liberals embracing border controls and an increased policing.  Can't have a police state without the police.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't have to worry about reopening the border if all the people on the other side of it are dead.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FLMountainMan: Liberals embracing border controls and an increased policing.  Can't have a police state without the police.


...  First time I've seen my country referred to as a police state...
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FLMountainMan: Liberals embracing border controls and an increased policing.  Can't have a police state without the police.


Guess what, if the police stay the fark on the border and dont go into houses with no knock warrants and shoots everything that moves like maniacs over an ounce of weed like they are now, its not a police state.
 
