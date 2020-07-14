 Skip to content
(SFGate)   If you had 'angry otters' in the 'what else could go wrong?' pool for July, come by and get your prize   (sfgate.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And we're not even halfway through yet.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought they were beavers?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am subscribed to several otter channels on Youtube. Otters are friggin adorable, but they're also wild animals. They're going to bite if they feel they need to, even tame ones. I let the Youtubers get the bites, I just squee at the videos.
 
Slypork
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Primitive Screwhead: [Fark user image 220x158]


Damn it!
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do they attack pigs like the birds?
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm here for my prize!

Is it salmon?  I like salmon.
 
lemurtx [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Slypork: Primitive Screwhead: [Fark user image 220x158]

Damn it!


Dam it!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Angry Otter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Slypork: I thought they were beavers?
[Fark user image image 220x158]


And angry ones to boot
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I am subscribed to several otter channels on Youtube. Otters are friggin adorable, but they're also wild animals. They're going to bite if they feel they need to, even tame ones. I let the Youtubers get the bites, I just squee at the videos.


As a Catskill Mountain lad, I had the chance during one of my forest forays to observe through binoculars three youngsters gleefully sliding down a smooth rock in the flowing creek like children on a slide, over and over. OMG!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Angry otters are just otters. They're adorable and I love them, but they are wild animals which do not interact well with humans. They will absolutely fark a biatch up if they feel threatened.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
csb1: The neighbors didn't believe their poor kid at first when she told them she saw an otter in their back yard, since we're more than a quarter of a mile from the harbor. But then the rest of the family saw it and another neighbor said that it ate all the fish in their water garden. Still seems a long way for an otter to travel over land.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"fark around and find out"
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What an angry otter may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The momma otter will not be removed or tranquilized, as she was displaying normal behavior. "That is a common thing with all wildlife. As long as the behavior it shows is natural like this one is, where it was protecting its babies then we would not remove the animal," the superintendent said.

For fark's sake, did they not see Zombeavers???  That thing has a taste for blood now.  Human blood.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's my Violent Femmes/Seal mashup cover band!
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An otter bite my sister once. Mind you, otter bites can be quite nasty
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We told you.
We. TOLD. you.
Don't fark with the otters.

/The otters didn't come this far only to start taking shiat from YOU.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: The momma otter will not be removed or tranquilized, as she was displaying normal behavior. "That is a common thing with all wildlife. As long as the behavior it shows is natural like this one is, where it was protecting its babies then we would not remove the animal," the superintendent said.

For fark's sake, did they not see Zombeavers???  That thing has a taste for blood now.  Human blood.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Slypork: I thought they were beavers?
[Fark user image 220x158]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
whatdoidowithmyhands.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
