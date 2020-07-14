 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Welp, we've got a full Covid-mask-argument/police violence crossover   (mlive.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shooting-victim already stabbed someone, thus demonstrating intent and willingness?

In an ideal world, a third-party would investigate the situation, the officer would have desk-duty for a few days during the investigation, and in this particular case, my guess is the resulting medical report from the stabbing victim would make the shooting justified in th eyes of that third-party investigating body.  The officer would receive counseling and would go back on patrol.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: Shooting-victim already stabbed someone, thus demonstrating intent and willingness?

In an ideal world, a third-party would investigate the situation, the officer would have desk-duty for a few days during the investigation, and in this particular case, my guess is the resulting medical report from the stabbing victim would make the shooting justified in th eyes of that third-party investigating body.  The officer would receive counseling and would go back on patrol.


I dunno how you're doing it, but this feels like a troll.
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is a clear-cut case of suicide by cop.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A 43-year-old Grand Ledge man is dead after being shot by a police officer early Tuesday following an altercation at a Dimondale Quality Dairy store.

He's only a couple years younger than me. Damn. This hits close to home.
 
