(Fox News)   Daniel Lewis Lee becomes first Federal prisoner executed in 17 years following compelling performance in "There Will Be Blood"   (foxnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Misc, Capital punishment, Lethal injection, first federal execution, Daniel Lewis Lee, Murder, Supreme Court greenlit, EXECUTION OF DANIEL LEE, Capital punishment in the United States  
•       •       •

41 Comments
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's really dedicated to the Method.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a fine person
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar ProLife people? Whar?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, there won't be.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: He's really dedicated to the Method.


His last meal was someone else's milkshake, that he drank up.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For his last meal, did he ask for a milkshake?
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DRINK YOURRRRRRR MILKSHAKE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Innocent people have been killed, just not in this case. The death penalty has been around for millennium and people keep killing, it dryers re people.
 
gulley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now those people who worship that Confederate battle flag are all like, "Yay we finally won!"
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?


Did you forget?  "ALL LIVES MATTER" is hate speech.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law and order president will use the executions as a distraction for a few days
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Did you forget?  "ALL LIVES MATTER" is hate speech.


I'll just allow you to continue thinking you're clever and/or edgy.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we have to have the death penalty they should have to be done in public.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the authorities didn't want to see him in The Age of Innocence.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool 😎
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You kill an 8 year old girl like that you kill the liberal in me.  A shame he got off so easy, he should have been broken on the wheel and left to linger outside of a mall or a car dealership for a few days. Sympathy for this piece of shiat ?  Not even a little bit.
 
roostercube [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El Brujo: If we have to have the death penalty they should have to be done in public.


I happen to agree. It should also include a moment of silence beforehand, just after reading the details of the crime that the individual was found guilty of committing. I wouldn't want it to be turned into a circus, which is always a risk, but people should acknowledge and bear witness to a homicide conducted on behalf of the government. I'm got no moral objection to lethal use of force (I was an infantryman), but it seems wrong to hide these acts away in the shadows, only for a select few.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Had to look at the name twice and laughed when I saw the movie reference. Wow 17 years is along time between executions and that was McVeigh from 17 years ago. And to think it's a lot longer in the state of California when they send people to death row cause some of them die before they're actually executed.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gulley: Now those people who worship that Confederate battle flag are all like, "Yay we finally won!"


FTA:

A self-proclaimed White supremacist

Sounds he was one of them.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Uncontrolled_Jibe: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Did you forget?  "ALL LIVES MATTER" is hate speech.

I'll just allow you to continue thinking you're clever and/or edgy.


Well, if you're one of those idiots who believes that the Pro-Life crowd (i.e. Anti Abortion) is obligated to be opposed to the death penalty, then you're certainly not clever.   If you can't see the irony of the post I replied to in an age where "ALL LIVES MATTER" is responded to with the statement that Black lives are particularly threatened while over half a million abortions per year compared to under two dozen executions in 2019 doesn't fit the same criteria, well, so much for you being clever.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
wellbye.jpg


No loss...at all.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearly those first few seasons of Homeland got to him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chewing the scenery is a capital offense these days?
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
B'Bye.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: You kill an 8 year old girl like that you kill the liberal in me.  A shame he got off so easy, he should have been broken on the wheel and left to linger outside of a mall or a car dealership for a few days. Sympathy for this piece of shiat ?  Not even a little bit.


Literally the only reason for me to dislike the death penalty in These cases is that it's more expensive for the state. I say we give all people who have more than say, 10 years, a choice for death with dignity. I know I would take a lethal dose of something rather than spend all my days in prison, especially if it isn't going to really hurt. If they can do it for cancer patients they should offer it for prisoners. And I agree with you, it's way better than they deserve.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Checks his crime...  yep I'm ok with this I hope he suffered
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Brujo: If we have to have the death penalty they should have to be done in public.


I agree. I will take it a step further and say he didn't deserve a public execution, he deserved to be, for a moment at least, a public spectacle. I would have paid good money to ppv this guy losing every bit of his dignity in a pen with an apex predator. Goddamn this has got me pissed off, I read that about the girl and it has ruined my whole day. I can't help feeling like he escaped justice here. On the other hand, if we had ppv Roman execution spectacles, it would probably lead to more innocent mentally-disabled black kids fed to the bears by Southern governors than anything else. Fark I am pissed.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: derpes_simplex: Uncontrolled_Jibe: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Did you forget?  "ALL LIVES MATTER" is hate speech.

I'll just allow you to continue thinking you're clever and/or edgy.

Well, if you're one of those idiots who believes that the Pro-Life crowd (i.e. Anti Abortion) is obligated to be opposed to the death penalty, then you're certainly not clever.   If you can't see the irony of the post I replied to in an age where "ALL LIVES MATTER" is responded to with the statement that Black lives are particularly threatened while over half a million abortions per year compared to under two dozen executions in 2019 doesn't fit the same criteria, well, so much for you being clever.


Fetuses aren't fully developed human beings; people on death row ARE. The proponents of forced childbirth who claim to be "pro-life" are hypocrites for supporting the death penalty.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lorelle: The proponents of forced childbirth who claim to be "pro-life" are hypocrites for supporting the death penalty.


I'm pro choice on both.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I say we give all people who have more than say, 10 years, a choice for death with dignity


Better idea: We give all people who have ANY time left in prison parole hearings.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: derpes_simplex: Uncontrolled_Jibe: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Did you forget?  "ALL LIVES MATTER" is hate speech.

I'll just allow you to continue thinking you're clever and/or edgy.

Well, if you're one of those idiots who believes that the Pro-Life crowd (i.e. Anti Abortion) is obligated to be opposed to the death penalty, then you're certainly not clever.   If you can't see the irony of the post I replied to in an age where "ALL LIVES MATTER" is responded to with the statement that Black lives are particularly threatened while over half a million abortions per year compared to under two dozen executions in 2019 doesn't fit the same criteria, well, so much for you being clever.


The pro life crowd should be opposed to the death penalty if just to be logically consistent. Many are. There many reasons to be opposed to the death penalty. This pos makes a case for it's use but justice could also be served if he was to rot away in prison.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: derpes_simplex: Uncontrolled_Jibe: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Did you forget?  "ALL LIVES MATTER" is hate speech.

I'll just allow you to continue thinking you're clever and/or edgy.

Well, if you're one of those idiots who believes that the Pro-Life crowd (i.e. Anti Abortion) is obligated to be opposed to the death penalty, then you're certainly not clever.   If you can't see the irony of the post I replied to in an age where "ALL LIVES MATTER" is responded to with the statement that Black lives are particularly threatened while over half a million abortions per year compared to under two dozen executions in 2019 doesn't fit the same criteria, well, so much for you being clever.


Are you quoting a post or the bats in your head?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ace in your face: I say we give all people who have more than say, 10 years, a choice for death with dignity

Better idea: We give all people who have ANY time left in prison parole hearings.


Better idea...no more sentencing at all.  Let people settle their shiat on the streets man to man.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?


Right here.

Abortion is wrong. So is capital punishment.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

El Brujo: If we have to have the death penalty they should have to be done in public.


Part of me agrees and part disagrees.

If I could count on people to be horrified by it to help put an end to it, then by all means make it public.

The problem is that it would probably be appealing to the wrong sorts of people.
 
henryhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is one way to escape 2020.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Right here.

Abortion is wrong. So is capital punishment.


What you said.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Right here.

Abortion is wrong. So is capital punishment.


Well news flash: being anti abortion is also pro death since people die in childbirth still.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Uncontrolled_Jibe: derpes_simplex: Uncontrolled_Jibe: edmo: Whar ProLife people? Whar?

Did you forget?  "ALL LIVES MATTER" is hate speech.

I'll just allow you to continue thinking you're clever and/or edgy.

Well, if you're one of those idiots who believes that the Pro-Life crowd (i.e. Anti Abortion) is obligated to be opposed to the death penalty, then you're certainly not clever.   If you can't see the irony of the post I replied to in an age where "ALL LIVES MATTER" is responded to with the statement that Black lives are particularly threatened while over half a million abortions per year compared to under two dozen executions in 2019 doesn't fit the same criteria, well, so much for you being clever.

The pro life crowd should be opposed to the death penalty if just to be logically consistent. Many are. There many reasons to be opposed to the death penalty. This pos makes a case for it's use but justice could also be served if he was to rot away in prison.


And there are some that look at it as 'innocent life' vs 'non innocent life'.

There are people who think that elective abortion should be legal no matter how far along the pregnancy is, even up to the point of childbirth.  I dunno, seems like at some point it's basically infantacide.  My daughter was at 37 weeks when she was born and had an APGAR of 9 (she was a bit small).  Now certainly if the life/health of the mother is in danger or there's other severe problems, go with saving the mother.  Personally I'm kinda at 20 weeks, but I can be pulled either way a bit.

OTOH, someone who tortures and murders other people kinda loses their license to breathe air in extreme circumstances.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El Brujo: If we have to have the death penalty they should have to be done in public.


I agree. All the civilized countries perform public executions. If we ever hope to be as advanced as Saudi Arabia, North Korea, or Somalia, we need to adopt their justice system as much as possible.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abox: Lorelle: The proponents of forced childbirth who claim to be "pro-life" are hypocrites for supporting the death penalty.

I'm pro choice on both.


So am I.
 
