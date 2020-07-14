 Skip to content
(France 24)   Mystery in Argentina as 57 sailors infected with COVID-19 when they were at sea for the last 35 days and were all tested before leaving and had 14 days quarantine   (france24.com) divider line
    Weird, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, Provinces of Argentina, entire crew testing negative, Disease, Infection, Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego Province  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline is a shipwreck
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Argentina is trying to solve a medical mystery after 57 sailors were infected with the coronavirus after 35 days at sea, despite the entire crew testing negative before leaving port."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm betting the stowaway is a hooker who didn't get tested.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously somebody didn't pass the test.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or someone was infected, but the virus had not replicated very far at the time of the test.  Two days later, though...
...and then infecting everyone else...
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone infected helped pack their food.

People! probably with a mask or gloves.

Would people take this seriously, please.

Yes, I heard " "Girlfriend In A Coma" as well, as I typed that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone hooked up during quarantine.

Book it. Done.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Test probably has a high false negative rate
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Test failed, it happens, or person wasn't yet sick enough to show on the test simple answer.

More fun answer for the conspiracy theorist/doomsayer who think covid is an unstoppable super illness that will ravege the world for the next 10,000 years. The airplanes are clearly lacing covid into the jet fuel and spreading it around the world for the Chinese and its only a matter of time until they get enough DNA points to update it to worldwide all at once to the super deadly version that will kills all.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they forget to swab the barrel?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Test probably has a high false negative rate


My mother is a retired pathologist/blood-chemist and she has deep concerns about this with the nasal swab + molecular test combo that is most commonly used.  For a primarily respiratory and symptomatic virus like influenza this is a very appropriate way to conduct testing but an asymptomatic or non-respiratory COVID patient may not put enough virus on a nasal swab to indicate correctly on the molecular test.  Her preference would be to run every negative test through a PCR re-check in the short term and develop a blood test in the medium term.  Of course that was in April, so horses and barn doors and all that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Test probably has a high false negative rate


I've heard 40%?
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: centrifugal bumblepuppy: Test probably has a high false negative rate

I've heard 40%?


This.  It's a 40% false negative rate.  But only a 1% false positive rate.  If you're tested and you're negative, you may still have it.  If you're tested and you're positive, you almost certainly have it.

There are plenty of stories of people who passed two COVID tests and then died from it a few days later.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Someone hooked up during quarantine.

Book it. Done.


That makes no sense. Sailors aren't known for being promiscuous.  Are they?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably infected mermaids.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OPSEC is difficult even with an entire structure intended to prevent it from being compromised.

This scenario is significantly easier.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they need to revisit the accuracy of the test.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Korean midget hiding in a coffee urn!

I'm going with midget in the coffee urn.
/Saw a Mexican midget recently that was actually pretty attractive.
//Said to myself - she qualifies to help me check that off things I have accomplished list.
///Didn't have midget sex
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: I'm betting the stowaway is a hooker who didn't get tested.


Or their test are as  worthless as counterfeit money
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be foolish to think the tests suck and gave false negatives, the only plausible answer is that the rona stowed away like Dracula on the Demeter sneaking around in the dead of night, attacking them in their sleep
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: centrifugal bumblepuppy: Test probably has a high false negative rate

My mother is a retired pathologist/blood-chemist and she has deep concerns about this with the nasal swab + molecular test combo that is most commonly used.  For a primarily respiratory and symptomatic virus like influenza this is a very appropriate way to conduct testing but an asymptomatic or non-respiratory COVID patient may not put enough virus on a nasal swab to indicate correctly on the molecular test.  Her preference would be to run every negative test through a PCR re-check in the short term and develop a blood test in the medium term.  Of course that was in April, so horses and barn doors and all that.


And she's right. Ever since the start it was obvious that the current test we do was inadequate for this very reason. Not that it has such high false negatives, but that the public isn't made aware of the fact that there has to be some appreciable lead time between infection and a positive test.

To my knowledge there are no public studies that indicate that lag time. And what about infections that start with the eyes instead of the throat and mouth? Would even a week-long infection register with non-PCR swab tests if it mainlined into the bloodstream already?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Test probably has a high false negative rate


The 2 most common in the US have ~20% false negative rate which pretty much make the worthless since you still need to self-isolate for 14 days even with a negative result and the hospital isn't going to do jack for you if you do come back positive until you develop significant complications. My dad got the test after the girl who fitted his new eyeglasses tester passive a few days after helping him, but his doctor stressed that even if it came back negative he should not go out in public due to the high error rate.

Long story short, you're most likely correct.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air. Borne. This is going to be worse than Sharknado 3.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The seamen test is very unreliable.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: More fun answer for the conspiracy theorist/doomsayer who think covid is an unstoppable super illness that will ravege the world for the next 10,000 years. The airplanes are clearly lacing covid into the jet fuel and spreading it around the world for the Chinese and its only a matter of time until they get enough DNA points to update it to worldwide all at once to the super deadly version that will kills all.


No, that's climate change. This pandemic is just a symptom of it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: That headline is a shipwreck


It's like trump wrote it on the crapper.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Someone hooked up during quarantine.

Book it. Done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: I'm betting the stowaway is a hooker who didn't get tested.


Nonsense, if they let a woman onboard their ship it would have been eaten by a Kraken.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Argentina is trying to solve a medical mystery after 57 sailors were infected with the coronavirus after 35 days at sea, despite the entire crew testing negative before leaving port."

Nobody anywhere ever said the tests were even close to 100% accurate.
Can we stop pretending this is some sort of mystery?

Asymptomatic person gets a false negative.
Incubates it on the ship.
Maybe the next sailor is also asymptomatic.
(that's up to 4 weeks right there)
Then the next sailor gets it and has symptoms.

Whoop-de-freakin-do
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Air. Borne. This is going to be worse than Sharknado 3.


I'm still not sure why the WHO is so afraid to call it airborne.  I guess it's like moving up a level on the DEFCON scale.

Masks work, droplets seem to be the main vector, but someone coughing/yelling and infecting 50 people breathing it in means we can't classify it as airborne?

/Dr. Nick: What a country/world.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how the aliens have decided to clear us out and turn the planet into a spherical strip-mall with a Whole Galaxy Foods as an anchor. Study it out sheople.
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone hiding a wench in the cable tier?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ...

Nobody anywhere ever said the tests were even close to 100% accurate.
Can we stop pretending this is some sort of mystery?


Sure thing, Mr. Party Pooper.  Now what am I supposed to do, my job?
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read that Covid tests have a high rate of false positives and false negatives. So There's that.
Likewise, I have yet to see scientific studies pointing to a definite incubation period under 14 days. Finally, it isn't unusual for quarantines to be totally effective. Indeed, quarantine procedures have probably been inadequate given too slowly mounting evidence that covid can be airborne.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: This is how the aliens have decided to clear us out and turn the planet into a spherical strip-mall with a Whole Galaxy Foods as an anchor. Study it out sheople.


That's the thing-this virus is almost intentionally designed to not be an apocalypse scenario.  I mean, it only kills 0.5% of those who are infected, and almost only those who are 65+ (unless you are a medical worker around other people with the virus or have an underlying medical condition).

That's my personal conspiracy theory-how bad it is in triggering the apocalypse.  If you wanted to do so, you'd design the virus to kill working age people, or at least children, and in much higher percentages.

Maybe somebody really hates old people.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who tested the testers ????
 
OldJames
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hookers and blow. Solves more problems than it causes till you put covid in the equation
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rcain: It would be foolish to think the tests suck and gave false negatives, the only plausible answer is that the rona stowed away like Dracula on the Demeter sneaking around in the dead of night, attacking them in their sleep


It would only take one false negative
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they test the cats?

catsonfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "Argentina is trying to solve a medical mystery after 57 sailors were infected with the coronavirus after 35 days at sea, despite the entire crew testing negative before leaving port."

[Fark user image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


Apparently "False Negative" doesn't exist in Spanish.
 
covfefe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Sexy Jesus: This is how the aliens have decided to clear us out and turn the planet into a spherical strip-mall with a Whole Galaxy Foods as an anchor. Study it out sheople.

That's the thing-this virus is almost intentionally designed to not be an apocalypse scenario.  I mean, it only kills 0.5% of those who are infected, and almost only those who are 65+ (unless you are a medical worker around other people with the virus or have an underlying medical condition).

That's my personal conspiracy theory-how bad it is in triggering the apocalypse.  If you wanted to do so, you'd design the virus to kill working age people, or at least children, and in much higher percentages.

Maybe somebody really hates old people.


It could be a power display, but not by China, by any actor at all. We can shut down the world, etc.
 
covfefe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or maybe this was released by a friendly, to vaccinate everyone to the worse thing that was about to happen.

Or nothing like that, just a typical virus.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: I'm betting the stowaway is a hooker who didn't get tested.


I was gonna say that boatload of hookers that came out to the ship, but, yeah.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Someone hooked up during quarantine.

Book it. Done.


Everybody on the ship was in the same quarantine.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

covfefe: Or nothing like that, just a typical virus.


This is the most likely scenario by far, of course.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Either one or more tests was a dud or someone was brought aboard without being tested, a sailor infected gf/wife or pre sailing hook up infected him before he left port but after he was tested and close enough to the end of the quarantine that all looked good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: SpectroBoy: ...

Nobody anywhere ever said the tests were even close to 100% accurate.
Can we stop pretending this is some sort of mystery?

Sure thing, Mr. Party Pooper.  Now what am I supposed to do, my job?


I suggested nothing so extreme.
Have you heard there is porn on the internet?
Check it out.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Sexy Jesus: This is how the aliens have decided to clear us out and turn the planet into a spherical strip-mall with a Whole Galaxy Foods as an anchor. Study it out sheople.

That's the thing-this virus is almost intentionally designed to not be an apocalypse scenario.  I mean, it only kills 0.5% of those who are infected, and almost only those who are 65+ (unless you are a medical worker around other people with the virus or have an underlying medical condition).

That's my personal conspiracy theory-how bad it is in triggering the apocalypse.  If you wanted to do so, you'd design the virus to kill working age people, or at least children, and in much higher percentages.

Maybe somebody really hates old people.


As I have said before, completely unpossible that this was a millennials' CRISPR project to clear out overbearing boomers from the job field in order to get something other than another twenty years of part-time jobs.

Completely. Un. Possible.

There, that should do it for the conspiracy types.  6G!!
 
hva5hiaa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Alas, but it is nice that the company/captain at least offered a test [from a financial / ethical side], even if the test was not sensitive / accurate enough in this case. I can imagine there are ships with safety/maintenance/pay/etc  issues at sea now where the managing company/captain wouldn't pay for crew testing.

One can overcome 'bad' sensitivity/ accuracy with repeat tests, statistically, but of course with added time and cost.  https://www.nature.com/articles/s415​91​-020-0891-7

Some testing labs might pool asymptotic samples (ie 4 people get one test) to save time and money, but at a reduced sensitivity. If the test is positive, they test those individual samples separately. If negative, they saved the cost for three tests. (July 2020, FDA press release) As above posts mention, at some point in an infection a viral level is going to be below detection of any test.

Getting tests into the hands of consumers is a goal for some companies - such as a saliva test. This would be great for a ship to have a stock, but I can see a captain saying, 'no you were negative before I'm not wasting money now' unless they are really cheap tests. But, at first sign of a symptom, it would be faster to verify rather than the captain 'letting a gold-bricker stay quarantined for free' or forced into quarantine (and not paid) when they were not sick.

This is a neat test - 30 minutes, visual color change result, has been tested with saliva, not CLIA (which mostly means consumer results would need to be verified by a medical lab before a doctor could definitively treat), and the reagents need to be kept frozen, but looks simple enough for a non-lab person to learn and doesn't 'need' special equipment.
https://www.neb.com/products/e2019-sa​r​s-cov-2-rapid-colorimetric-lamp-assay-​kit#Product%20Information
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can answer that for you without even trying. Check the ship's hold for drugs. They're Smugglers.
 
