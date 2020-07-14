 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   Not to be outdone by Floridan Man, Kansas City Man flashes gun at BBQ restaurant employee who asks him to put on a mask   (amp.kansascity.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, Concealed carry in the United States, Arlo Kinsey, Bob Palmgren, Gun politics, RJ's Bob, suburban Kansas City, middle-aged man  
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He pulls out a brisket you pull out a pistol.
It's the Missouri way
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pull a mask, you pull a gun.  It's the MAGA way.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Freeperland is saying that this is a "false flag" which is what they always say when a MAGA idiot is caught behaving like MAGA idiot.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How many crimes have you committed against citizens if you're sure protesters are going to come knocking on your front door? that's about the guiltiest conscience statement a person could make.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well knew it wouldn't be that long til someone was either going to be brandishing a gun or end up shooting someone over being told to wear a mask.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

holdmybones: How many crimes have you committed against citizens if you're sure protesters are going to come knocking on your front door? that's about the guiltiest conscience statement a person could make.


er - wrong thread.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You're supposed to put the mask on first, THEN pull out a gun.

Oh well, no one cared who he was until he refused to wear the mask.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Freeperland is saying that this is a "false flag" which is what they always say when a MAGA idiot is caught behaving like MAGA idiot.


How does one get a job as a Soros plant? I'm currently enemployed and I hear he pays well with all of that (((globalist))) gold he has.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You pull this shiat at LCs and you're going to regret it instantaneously.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Freeperland is saying that this is a "false flag" which is what they always say when a MAGA idiot is caught behaving like MAGA idiot.


It's for SURE a false flag.

I mean, how credible is the idea that the segment of the country who have most loudly said they won't have their "freedom" taken away by simple precautions against Covid-19, who are most likely to boast that they carry a gun to "protect their freedom," and who think masks are the start of tyranny would also be the ones most likely to engage in this sort of behavior?

Why, it doesn't pass the credibility test at all!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sir, this isn't a Popeye's.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Freeperland is saying that this is a "false flag" which is what they always say when a MAGA idiot is caught behaving like MAGA idiot.


Should have him on video. Then they can out him as an antifa plant.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow.  Threatening an unarmed restaurant employee of a private business.  Way to stick it to the Government, dick.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*unemployed*
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am outraged by this story. Now I want BBQ
 
creckert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: You're supposed to put the mask on first, THEN pull out a gun.

Oh well, no one cared who he was until he refused to wear the mask.


You've got it all wrong you put it over the barrel to mask the sound
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

holdmybones: holdmybones: How many crimes have you committed against citizens if you're sure protesters are going to come knocking on your front door? that's about the guiltiest conscience statement a person could make.

er - wrong thread.


Which thread?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That must be one hellofva bbq joint.
 
largedon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alechemist: He pulls out a brisket you pull out a pistol.
It's the Missouri way


You might want to move your finger one state to the west on the atlas.

Our supply of idiots here in Missouri is already overflowing, please don't add any more.
 
A5JO2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great... Another Republican terrorist.

It looks like he also got away too.

Then you have this gem.

"(Kinsey) comes around and says this guy won't put a mask on and has a gun, and I'm like holy sh*t. I run over there, and I'm like hey, what's going on? And he shows me his Trump hat," Palmgren said. "And I like Trump. Everybody's got problems. But it doesn't make a difference. You don't have a mask on. And I'm like, your gun's not going to kill coronavirus, now get the hell out of here."

I never thought face eating leopards would eat my face!

farking stupid all around.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's probably cost prohibitive for most business but they should put in door buzzers like some jewelry stores have. If you're not wearing a mask, I'm not buzzing you in. Go somewhere else. Then you don't even need to deal with these ass-hats.
 
tobcc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: You pull this shiat at LCs and you're going to regret it instantaneously.


Went there once and he was using a .45 as a paperweight in his "office" in the dining room

-- Howdy fellow KC person
 
JNowe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RJ's is good barbecue. Take that shiat over to Famous Dave's.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

holdmybones: How many crimes have you committed against citizens if you're sure protesters are going to come knocking on your front door? that's about the guiltiest conscience statement a person could make.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Freeperland is saying that this is a "false flag" which is what they always say when a MAGA idiot is caught behaving like MAGA idiot.


I'm surprised they think he did anything wrong. He was standing up for his freedom after all.
 
A5JO2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

largedon: alechemist: He pulls out a brisket you pull out a pistol.
It's the Missouri way

You might want to move your finger one state to the west on the atlas.

Our supply of idiots here in Missouri is already overflowing, please don't add any more.


Did you folks ever decide whether it was "Oklahoma Joe's" or "Kansas City Joe's"?
 
JNowe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

A5JO2000: largedon: alechemist: He pulls out a brisket you pull out a pistol.
It's the Missouri way

You might want to move your finger one state to the west on the atlas.

Our supply of idiots here in Missouri is already overflowing, please don't add any more.

Did you folks ever decide whether it was "Oklahoma Joe's" or "Kansas City Joe's"?


Neither. It's Joe's Kansas City
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Former" employee? Did he quit that day?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tobcc: The Pope of Manwich Village: You pull this shiat at LCs and you're going to regret it instantaneously.

Went there once and he was using a .45 as a paperweight in his "office" in the dining room

-- Howdy fellow KC person


Oh, I'm not from KC, but I do love LCs. Try to go there whenever I'm in town on business. The first time I went this big dude scowls at me from behind the counter and gruffly says "What and the hell do you want?" I squeaked out "Ummm...a half rack and a side of beans, please, sir?" "Well alright then," he said with a big smile.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blatz514: That must be one hellofva bbq joint.


I've made trips to KCMO just for the BBQ.

Can verify it's srs bsns.

/burnt ends
 
Greil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

holdmybones: holdmybones: How many crimes have you committed against citizens if you're sure protesters are going to come knocking on your front door? that's about the guiltiest conscience statement a person could make.

er - wrong thread.


was it though?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A man in a MAGA hat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alechemist: He pulls out a brisket you pull out a pistol.
It's the Missouri way


Kansas. This dipshiat is on the other side of the state line.
 
Servocrowatian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 526x701]


Missing: "I'LL KILL YOU!!!!"

because we've been at that point for a while with these lunatics. graphic is out of date
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tobcc: The Pope of Manwich Village: You pull this shiat at LCs and you're going to regret it instantaneously.

Went there once and he was using a .45 as a paperweight in his "office" in the dining room

-- Howdy fellow KC person


Never seen LC with a gun on the table, but yeah - the left-corner table is often his office.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This incident and reporting would have more credibility if they had given a full description, gotten a plate number or car description, noted in the article that the police are looking for this man, gotten a statement from Police, etc
Keeping light on the all the facts is what the Trump supporters are pointing out.  I have to agree all these news articles lacking details are suspect.  Though fully believable.
 
