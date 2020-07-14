 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Brazilian President Bolsonaro called his isolation from the coronavirus "horrible" and was shortly afterwards bitten by an emu   (web24.news) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo, president of Brazil, new coronavirus, Jair Bolsonaro, populous state, total number of victims  
•       •       •

774 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Jul 2020 at 3:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently It was actually a Rhea - which are related to Emus.

/good Rhea
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolsonaro, who downplayed the impact of the pandemic that has claimed nearly 73,000 deaths in the country as of Monday, reiterated that he feels "very good", and indicated that he does not have a fever or breathing problems. She has also not lost her sense of taste, one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus.

Wait what?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds don't like fascists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Bolsonaro, who downplayed the impact of the pandemic that has claimed nearly 73,000 deaths in the country as of Monday, reiterated that he feels "very good", and indicated that he does not have a fever or breathing problems. She has also not lost her sense of taste, one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus.

Wait what?


Someone must have Google Translated a Portuguese-language article and not read it back.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really thought that "bitten by an emu" part was added by the farker to make the headline amusing. Nope.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An emu once bit my sister.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Birds don't like fascists.

[Fark user image image 220x133]


See, every one, even the eagle knows The guy's a scumbag
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: An emu once bit my sister.


an ostrich was once a very very determined to get the pellets we had inside our car so he shoved his head inside the car and tried to get more pellets
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He will be in Brazil, isolated, surrounded by Brazillians
robertharding.comView Full Size

cdn6.dissolve.comView Full Size


/ must be hard
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Nadie_AZ: Bolsonaro, who downplayed the impact of the pandemic that has claimed nearly 73,000 deaths in the country as of Monday, reiterated that he feels "very good", and indicated that he does not have a fever or breathing problems. She has also not lost her sense of taste, one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus.

Wait what?

Someone must have Google Translated a Portuguese-language article and not read it back.


I can understand (possibly) the his vs her confusion since Portuguese (sometimes) uses the same possessive determiners for both male and female possessors. But "he" is "ele" and "she" is "ela" so... fizeram um erro.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Apparently It was actually a Rhea - which are related to Emus.

/good Rhea


Rhea of Sunshine
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I f***ing love this website.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some birds like Hookers and Rhea are pretty birds from a distance.  Up close, they have lots of 'character,' and take a very special person to like them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's still not a war!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Apparently It was actually a Rhea - which are related to Emus.

/good Rhea


Not a titanic mistake?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Lumber Jack Off: Apparently It was actually a Rhea - which are related to Emus.

/good Rhea

Not a titanic mistake?


It  was a Lima Emu.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A local campground has an emu. It's pretty chill. Will eat seeds from your hand and let you pet it.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Emu bites can be pretty nasti
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: An emu once bit my sister.


Mynd you, emoo bites kan be pretty nasti...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<shakes tiny umlaut at Fark's unicode support>
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.