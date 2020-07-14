 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Deaths from COVID-19 are a trailing indicator, and here they come. CA, FL, TX, MS, AL, SC, TN, NV, OR, UT, ME   (graphics.reuters.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the individual states, switch from adjusted scale to uniform scale and watch what Florida does.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ME must really have some goobers living there if they're getting so many cases.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]


You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FaygoMaster: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]

You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?


Yeah that's some god awful data viz
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FaygoMaster: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]

You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?



left to right:
forward in time
right edge, yesterday's data

top to bottom:
states (as well as DC and PR because data is available) in 2 groups
those likely to vote Biden, alphabetically
those likely to vote Trump , alphabetically


color:
red : new covid cases detected in tests that day per capita @ 1 in 1000   (bad. really bad)
blue: new covid cases detected in tests that day per capita @ 1 in 1,000,000 (good. really good, all things considered)   anything even less than that (such as  1 in 10,000,000 or no data given that day) shown at this same color.
show on log10 scale ; log (.001)  is -3

data from
https://github.com/nytimes/covid-19-d​a​ta
https://www.270towin.com/maps/consens​u​s-2020-electoral-map-forecast

It's a way of showing this (below) , but for all 50 states simultaneously.

Here you can see that around April 1st, NY and NJ (shown in blues, here) had their "peak" in terms of new cases per capita at approximately  -3.2 on a log scale (about 1 per 1500 people) , which are values that AZ and FL have been moving towards recently (shown in reds, here)


The important things are
1) at that infection level, you overwhelm medical systems
2) at that infection level, under strict lockdown, it takes 60+ days to see an order of magnitude decrease (1 unit on a log scale), meaning new infections fall to 1 per 15,000 people.
3) In reality, these numbers are off by about 10x, according to the CDC data on likely infected vs actually detected. So In reality, if the plot says your area has 1 new case per 1500 people per day, reallly it is more like 1 per 150 .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.


That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information


the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaths from COVID-19 are a trailing indicator, and here they come. CA, FL, TX, MS, AL, SC, TN, NV, OR, UT, ME

If you took out CA, I'd call this more of a trailer indicator in that it's all the states with a lot of people who live in trailers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FaygoMaster: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]

You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?


It really whips the llamas ass, that's what.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....


Dude, it's not a personal attack. The graphs are awful and useless for the layperson. If you're a data nerd, and you're used to digesting info this way, awesome. That's fantastic. But it looks like warm ballsack to most of us. That isn't a dig on YOU.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....

Dude, it's not a personal attack. The graphs are awful and useless for the layperson. If you're a data nerd, and you're used to digesting info this way, awesome. That's fantastic. But it looks like warm ballsack to most of us. That isn't a dig on YOU.


Blue is better, red is worse. Watch as things slide from blue to red, over time. This is an information dense graph, but with a simple basic underlying concept.

What's so hard to get?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona already reported 93 in the past 24 hours.
Not quite a state record, but enough for a new second place.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....

Dude, it's not a personal attack. The graphs are awful and useless for the layperson. If you're a data nerd, and you're used to digesting info this way, awesome. That's fantastic. But it looks like warm ballsack to most of us. That isn't a dig on YOU.


I've actually come to like his graph
 
Kavyboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no problem with those charts at all, and find them very intuitive and interesting. Please don't stop posting. And thanks!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Discordulator: adamgreeney: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....

Dude, it's not a personal attack. The graphs are awful and useless for the layperson. If you're a data nerd, and you're used to digesting info this way, awesome. That's fantastic. But it looks like warm ballsack to most of us. That isn't a dig on YOU.

Blue is better, red is worse. Watch as things slide from blue to red, over time. This is an information dense graph, but with a simple basic underlying concept.

What's so hard to get?


I understand it. It doesn't make it a good graph to try and convey information to people.

I also don't know what way it should be. But that's why I don't try and do data viz more complicated than a line/bar/pie chart
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....


Lighten up Francis
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grab some popcorn!  Nature at work.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FaygoMaster: You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?


It was like a Magic Eye image for me. I kept looking at it, not seeing anything.

Then all of a sudden one day it clicked and made perfect sense. Now I'm Stan Lee and all you guys are the other dude...

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois started to tip back up because IL asshats want to take vacations in other states and other states asshats want to come visit.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot more effectively.



States leaning towards Trump -> More recent cases per capita.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Illinois started to tip back up because IL asshats want to take vacations in other states and other states asshats want to come visit.


Missouri probably isn't helping either. We're starting to tick back up too.

But we have to reopen the schools!
 
seanpg71 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FaygoMaster: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]

You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?


It's this but with less clutter, and split by political affiliation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Illinois started to tip back up because IL asshats want to take vacations in other states and other states asshats want to come visit.


People voluntarily visit Illinois? Learn something new everyday
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Navajo Nation has the outbreak under control, mostly by their use of border blockades, weekend curfews, and strict stay-at-home rules, despite having shiatty medical care.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: drjekel_mrhyde: Illinois started to tip back up because IL asshats want to take vacations in other states and other states asshats want to come visit.

People voluntarily visit Illinois? Learn something new everyday


I'd return to Chicago and visit Rock Island if I could afford to do so.  The rest of the state is a blasted heath.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gregz18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
132 reported in Florida.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: drjekel_mrhyde: Illinois started to tip back up because IL asshats want to take vacations in other states and other states asshats want to come visit.

People voluntarily visit Illinois? Learn something new everyday


Of course they do.

Oh wait, you mean the parts outside Chicago?
 
Flashlight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]

You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's sort of interesting how the patterns don't apply uniformly.

For example, Kansas cases start going up dramatically on June 14. Yet deaths aren't rising.

Unlike Texas and others whose cases started rising at the same time.

Cases:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Deaths:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cases:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deaths:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
North Carolina in the hizouse!  Check out that line.  Almost perfectly flat at a 45 degree angle.  No other state has been this consistent from the jump.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Discordulator: adamgreeney: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....

Dude, it's not a personal attack. The graphs are awful and useless for the layperson. If you're a data nerd, and you're used to digesting info this way, awesome. That's fantastic. But it looks like warm ballsack to most of us. That isn't a dig on YOU.

Blue is better, red is worse. Watch as things slide from blue to red, over time. This is an information dense graph, but with a simple basic underlying concept.

What's so hard to get?

I understand it. It doesn't make it a good graph to try and convey information to people.

I also don't know what way it should be. But that's why I don't try and do data viz more complicated than a line/bar/pie chart



well, here you go
enjoy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....

Dude, it's not a personal attack. The graphs are awful and useless for the layperson. If you're a data nerd, and you're used to digesting info this way, awesome. That's fantastic. But it looks like warm ballsack to most of us. That isn't a dig on YOU.


Don't speak for "most of us". I understood these graphs perfectly fine without any explanation and I'm a person who does nothing but lay. I think it's a really interesting way to display 50 charts worth of info in a very concise way.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


I'm guessing you are they same guy who have been posting those incomprehensible charts for the past few days.

Us normies have no idea what data you are trying to confer.

I just assume more red = bad.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TN checking in! Darwin about to covid all up in here.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]

You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?


Aww.. you beat me to it.

/Read thread before posting, mental note.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

I'm guessing you are they same guy who have been posting those incomprehensible charts for the past few days.

Us normies have no idea what data you are trying to confer.

I just assume more red = bad.


It's a daily heat map broken into states and those states are grouped by likely presidential candidate.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: ME must really have some goobers living there if they're getting so many cases.


I was questioning why they were picked out in the title.  down from a high of 368 to 124.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In my county, more than half of the total deaths from COVID since officials started tracking them have been from the last two weeks. It's terrifying.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FaygoMaster: Leader O'Cola: NYC hit "order the morgue cooler trucks" shortly after their new per capita cases hit and sustained for a while near about 1 per 1500 that was right around 4/1/2020  . That's  "dark red" on this heatmap. At this rate, all demographics are being infected rapidly (given the true multiplier of 10x)

This value strongly correlates with overwhelming the medical system, which combined with the inherent CFR of
the covid, means LOTS of people dying.    If you are surprised by this, you haven't been paying attention.
Even the dipshiats @ CNN have started paying attention to per capita #s.

[Fark user image 850x637]

You keep posting this graph in multiple threads, and have been doing so for multiple days, which to me looks like some kind of Winamp visualization plugin.  What the fark am I supposed to make of it?


Republicans are immoral, awful people and should all be shot.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: drjekel_mrhyde: Illinois started to tip back up because IL asshats want to take vacations in other states and other states asshats want to come visit.

People voluntarily visit Illinois? Learn something new everyday


Bankruptcy attorneys.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is Maine included in the headline?  We haven't had increasing cases or deaths.  We had a small spike in new cases on July 4th weekend, but have been declining/holding steady otherwise.  Testing is widely available, even if you have no symptoms.  There are eight Covid patients in critical care, and three Covid patients on a ventilator in the entire state.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's the deal with lumping Maine in there with the others? We're doing pretty darn well up here.
Considering our TOTAL covid deaths are just about equal to 1 Florida peak DAY.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Holy Carp: Why is Maine included in the headline?  We haven't had increasing cases or deaths.  We had a small spike in new cases on July 4th weekend, but have been declining/holding steady otherwise.  Testing is widely available, even if you have no symptoms.  There are eight Covid patients in critical care, and three Covid patients on a ventilator in the entire state.


Beat me by 2 mins, but I get to add another Mainah to my farkie, so it's cool.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's the most recent seven day average of new cases per million per day (from worldometers), ranked from highest new cases to lowest. It isn't predictive; it just highlights the latest trouble spots. WTF, Florida and Arizona?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In Elementary school, I learned that all you needed to understand any graph was its title, and the labels on the X and Y axes.

/Just saying.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: TN checking in! Darwin about to covid all up in here.


TN elbow bump! It's getting terrifying here.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

evilsofa: adamgreeney: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo: Leader O'Cola: Gubbo:

Yeah that's some god awful data viz

I challenge you to show all the data in a single plot  more effectively.

That's not really my thing. But those charts are terrible and don't quickly and easily convey information

the data is

state (qualitative)
date (quantitative)
infection rate  (quantitative)

this is a static website without 3-D or 4-D volume rendering (not that such would be useful for this data)

comeon, at least suggest a chart/plot type
3-D scatter plot?
50 simultaneous line plots?
pie chart?


up your troll game or fark off.

just because you're too stupid to understand what a logarithm or a per capita # is....

Dude, it's not a personal attack. The graphs are awful and useless for the layperson. If you're a data nerd, and you're used to digesting info this way, awesome. That's fantastic. But it looks like warm ballsack to most of us. That isn't a dig on YOU.

Don't speak for "most of us". I understood these graphs perfectly fine without any explanation and I'm a person who does nothing but lay. I think it's a really interesting way to display 50 charts worth of info in a very concise way.


I mean, you would fit into the other category here. I'm saying that, were I to present that graph to 100 people on the streets, the majority would not be able to parse it without explanation. This isn't an attack on you, Leader, or the data. I get why it's set up the way it is, and why. That doesn't make it less convoluted for most.
 
