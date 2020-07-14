 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   'Hellboy' emerges from the Florida sea a little redder after taking in a 'little' too much sun   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Florida  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


is there.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think the Washington NFL team could just get away with changing its logo and mascot
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the Indy 500 once and I saw horribly sunburned people before the race even started.  It was like their Hoosier skin hadn't seen the sun since the previous August.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude is going to be hurting bad.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, America's wang
Youtube 6zlkn9cHWxY
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. You weren't kidding there.

He's rocking the asshole goatee too. He probably dismissed his girlfriend's advice to put on sunblock.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kind of sunburn that makes you wonder if you can sleep standing up.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than the reboot.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. I'ma go out on a limb and guess this dude doesn't own a Covid mask either. Fire extinguishers and seat belts are probably a Commie plot as well.

/ at least he knows what he's eventually going to die from
 
Rennisa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a teenager I had really bad sunburn. We're talking about a nest / hive of blisters and had to be put on steroids to help it heal faster.

That hurt like he'll and was disgusting, never went swimming without sunscreen on again and now I wear the stuff that makes me look like Astro boy.

What we're witnessing here is on a whole different level of OMG it burns it burns!
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its also funny because he's fat
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Jesus. I'ma go out on a limb and guess this dude doesn't own a Covid mask either. Fire extinguishers and seat belts are probably a Commie plot as well.

/ at least he knows what he's eventually going to die from


My guess is congestive heart failure at 48yo.
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkturf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Along these lines, long ago a picture circulated the internet called "Spot the Englishman." It was beach scene with lots of people in the water. One of the people was so pale that he stuck out. Anyone have a link to this pic? I have looked the last few years and can't find it/
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what I look like after 20 minutes unprotected in the sun. My skin is like ISO 400 film.

Then it's weeks of people saying "looks like you got a little sun!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkturf: Along these lines, long ago a picture circulated the internet called "Spot the Englishman." It was beach scene with lots of people in the water. One of the people was so pale that he stuck out. Anyone have a link to this pic? I have looked the last few years and can't find it/


You just reminded me of this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 280x121]

is there.


Just not very often.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buttknuckle: Its also funny because he's fat


Once his case of Coors Light wears off, he's gonna feel it.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had very mild skin cancer at 38 but it was scary enough to keep me out of the damn sun.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just looking at that makes my shoulders sore, ugh.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, crap!
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears he is not red all over near the beginning he wipes his face with his left hand and from the wrist up its not red...almost appears something else is going on here and the quality of the video is not great.

/Its a Sun news article so i am no longer sure water exists anymore.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Jesus. I'ma go out on a limb and guess this dude doesn't own a Covid mask either. Fire extinguishers and seat belts are probably a Commie plot as well.

/ at least he knows what he's eventually going to die from


Fark user imageView Full Size


100%
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Nick Nostril: Jesus. I'ma go out on a limb and guess this dude doesn't own a Covid mask either. Fire extinguishers and seat belts are probably a Commie plot as well.

/ at least he knows what he's eventually going to die from

[Fark user image 750x749]

100%


I haven't laughed that hard in a week.  Thank you, Clown Shoes

/and it ain't wrong
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a girl who cooked herself completely like that on my snorkel tour. I thought that much damage could be deadly. Also when the boats cruise back the ladies can go topless but there was some dumb kid with us so no. I asked his parents how much it would cost for him to "fall overboard".
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That large of sunburn can become life threatening if it gets infected. just ouch.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I ain't wearin no mask, and I ain't wearin no sissy lotion. Got gave me dis skin, and I ain't covern it up. I got my freedoms.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen worse with poison ivy exposure.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to the Indy 500 once and I saw horribly sunburned people before the race even started.  It was like their Hoosier skin hadn't seen the sun since the previous August.


A classic sunburn in Boston was the one people got watching the Boston Marathon.  The course runs roughly west to east, so people watching on the side of the road in lots of places are standing facing north or south with the sun coming entirely from one side of their body.  Some of the college students stood there for hours watching first the pros go by, then their friends who'd be running 3,4, or 5 hour marathons.  The next day in class, it was always fun to see who forgot their sunscreen and would have a burn predominantly on one side of their face and neck.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Superjoe: I think the Washington NFL team could just get away with changing its logo and mascot


I'd shake the tiny fist of rage, but I missed this until now.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
-AHEM-

"What a maroon."  -  Mr. B. Bunny
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They actualy appear to be harmless Manta rays.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cool Scot Sunburn Story, Bro incoming:

When we moved from NH to St Petersburg FL in 1975, we had a family of friends visit from NH for a vacation a few months later.

Scottish friends.  Gingers, all.  A mom and her three boys.  (Dad had farked off somewhere years prior, don't remember any details.)

Nice folk, but the sons, ages 7-12, were clueless walking boy-shaped masses of stupidity, vulgarity, and violent, impulsive behavior.  Like I said, Scots.

So of course we took them to the beach.  The Gulf coast of Florida has some of the best beaches anywhere.  We swam, played football (the round kind), built sandcastles, picnicked, and napped on the beach.

Me, half Sicilian, I already had a nice tan working and got more tan.  My mom kept offering them sun lotion but they all refused.

We got back in the car to go home, and all three of them chundered.  That's when Scot Mom noticed that all three of her boys resembled boiled lobsters.

Their clothes hurt for the rest of the week.  I had to listen to them complain constantly, because of course, we put them up at our house.  If one of them pissed me off, I'd just slap them on the back or the belly.   Normally, they'd use that kind of provocation as an excuse for a free-for-all wrestling match but not with all three of them wrapped in painful, blistering epidermis.

When we put them on the plane home five days later, they still glowed red like runway beacons.  I happily waved them goodbye.

Haven't seen or heard from them since.

/CSSSB
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Farkin' OUCH!.

CSB

I went to Crete once as a sprog with but ringworm and rickets. Parents didn't realize how easily I burned in the sun.(I was only 4 years old, first trip abroad). I burned. Badly. 1" thick blisters around my neck and down calves. I couldn't eat or sleep and it was a nightmare even keeping fluids down. I couldn't even lie down.

Being an Arleth of very little brain I didn't learn and 20 years later spent an entire day playing a tennis tournament on hard courts on the hottest day of the year. Similar results.

I am now somewhat wiser.

\CSB

Keep a damn hat and T-shirt on people and never leave home without at least factor SPF30 if the sun is high, Re-apply frequently. Sunburn that bad is a farking miserable experience! Not to mention a huge increase in skin cancer risk and if it is really bad it can even be life threatening.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm from the Midwest, and my family background is Eastern Baltic, so I have no inherent sun protection.

The first time I went south was to New Orleans in August. This was long before anyone knew of the benefits of sunscreen. Coppertone or baby oil were all that anyone used. I couldn't believe how intense the sun was. To this day, years later, the last thing I would want to do is to  be out lying in the sun or lounging on the beach.

A little butter and lemon are all that are necessary to finish off that guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a load of crap.

It's mostly, perhaps entirely due to video colour balance.

The stingrays have a similar pink tint in certain frames.

Integration to gray adjusts colors to average mid gray across the frame. If there is a lot of cyan (e.g. sea) then the other areas will adjust to red to get the programmed balance. If the other areas are comparatively small, then the color shift will be extreme. That's why you don't blindly use pure integration to gray.
 
