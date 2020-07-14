 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How to have a picnic   (slate.com) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Packaging, Picnic, Containers, Bags, Wendy Weston, Picnic basket, beach picnic, Bag  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of words for an ad.

Also: where are the f*ckin Mimosas, Slate?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That's a lot of words for an ad.

Also: where are the f*ckin Mimosas, Slate?


They started running these things sometime in the last year.  They originally seemed like they were reviews - "the best widget in the 5 major categories" but now they're just straight-on product pushes.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for fun, the total is $293.95.

That doesn't include food or beverages.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Just for fun, the total is $293.95.

That doesn't include food or beverages.


Here is the cost breakdown for all my picnic supplies:

Beer - $38.72
Ice - $1.19
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bags reused from grocery stores, whatever tupperware you have around, your regular damn plates, any damn blanket, and lots of booze.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: skyotter: Just for fun, the total is $293.95.

That doesn't include food or beverages.

Here is the cost breakdown for all my picnic supplies:

Beer - $38.72
Ice - $1.19


Dude, spend a buck and classy it up a little

pics.drugstore.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have an idea honey why don't we pretend to be homeless by eating on the ground outside"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, a bunch of affiliate links posing as an article.

"BUY NOW! ONLY 3 LEFT!!!"
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also/
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a picnic meal might look like,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh FFS. I submit that Wendy Weston, her ridiculous business and her customers are proof of the alienating decadence that is picknicking on the moral fabric of our society. I wish they could go on a picnic with Dr. Lecter.  Of course the last time I went on a picnic it was stolen Ribeyes cooked with a blowtorch and heroin. Lots of heroin.

Better advice on how to picnic:
GG Allin & The Holy Men - Beer Picnic
Youtube tMZzjaKUxIw
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: What a picnic meal might look like,

[Fark user image 850x975]


Luxury!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Evil Mackerel: What a picnic meal might look like,

[Fark user image 850x975]

Luxury!

[Fark user image 795x470]


Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

^What that article reminded me of^^

"Who'd have thought, milk and coffee!?!"
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No one is willing to pay for content, but we sure are willing to complain when sites post some shiat to pay the bills.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: No one is willing to pay for content, but we sure are willing to complain when sites post some shiat to pay the bills.


Oh my, I feel so bad about myself now, I hope I can find the sackcloth and ashes kit I bought from a link in a Slate article about how to truly repent.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Step 1 in 2020 : Ensure you've used up all excuses not to.
Step 2 in 2020 : Cancel at the last minute.
Step 3 in 2020 : Re-schedule for the same time next year.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.