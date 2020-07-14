 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Darts are meant to be thrown at a dart board, not inserted into your anus   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet this isn't the last we hear of this kid.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Says you subby
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
million to one shot, doc
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then why are they long and slender?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's not the bullseye!"
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there go my plans for the weekend.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: "That's not the bullseye!"


It is from my angle.
 
James Rieper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tired of you liberal elites imposing your will on everything, trying to shut down anything fun.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark, the internet really does have everything you could ever look for.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he was brave enough!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis Dart Goes Where?
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, could be lawn darts.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid got bullseye and brown eye mixed up
 
Siberian Khatru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. Who knows? That might be the cure for coronavirus. You'd all look so dumb then.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're brave enough.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was playing dart vader
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rectum? It damn near killed 'em!
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 5, I stapled my finger to see if it hurt.  Spoiler: it does.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I swear doc it was a one in a million shot!

I wonder what his nickname is going to be at school?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: ...I swear doc it was a one in a million shot!

I wonder what his nickname is going to be at school?


Dart Farts?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Did he get a nine dart finish?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to leave a mark.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Circusdog320: ...I swear doc it was a one in a million shot!

I wonder what his nickname is going to be at school?

Dart Farts?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank FSM that I found out about this in time.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come all of these freaky insertion stories come out of China or India? It reminds me of all those Russian "Commies drilled hole into Hell" stories that ran rampant in tabloids throughout the 90's.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: How come all of these freaky insertion stories come out of China or India? It reminds me of all those Russian "Commies drilled hole into Hell" stories that ran rampant in tabloids throughout the 90's.


Statistics.

Since the number of novelty butt items has been diminished to near infinitesimal values, it takes near infinite populations to produce actual instances of new things found in butts.

China and India are the closest we've got.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is it always China
 
Cubs300
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Holy fark, the internet really does have everything you could ever look for.
[i.imgur.com image 250x191] [View Full Size image _x_]


I don't care who you are, that's funny right there.  A perfect 9-darter, right in the bum.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really hope it was one of those plastic tipped darts, otherwise YEOWCH
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It goes in so you can shoot it out later.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't buy it. It sounds like a cover story for a molester to me.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Depends on what ruleset you use, subby. West End Bugger's Bang rules say that the darts must each be inserted into the anus before you throw.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
