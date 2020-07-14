 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   That big Fourth of July party on the lake has led to a Covid-19 outbreak. No, the other party on the lake. No, the other other party on the lake   (freep.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, OK, ALL parties on the lakes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND! I'M SPECIAL AND IMMUNE!!!!

/This is what they actually think.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's helpful that this party was specifically in the news as an example of what not to do, before news of positive cases resulting from the specific party. It's harder to blame the "libs" for cherry-picking stories after the fact.

On the other hand, most of the people I know who insist COVID is isolated or overblown will maintain that position until the moment they test positive. So this news has no effect.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'WEEEEE!!' - 'Dude!' - 'Party on, bru!' - 'YOLO!!'
*cough* - *cough* - *hack*
'FFFFFUUUUUUUUUUU...' - 'I don't feel good.' - 'Why didn't someone protect us from ourselves? WHY?'
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND! I'M SPECIAL AND IMMUNE!!!!

/This is what they actually think.


It does not matter what a human "thinks". They will invent something to think their way to "your right to paarrty!" if one is not provided by an orange clown on TV.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Maybe I'm getting old, but that just doesn't look like fun.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Did they bring any urinal cakes?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Just get really high and drunk, then look again.

That's pretty much the only way.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MUH FREEDUMBS!

TYRANNY!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I should of specified that this was a photo of the 'Pottahawk Pissup' - an event on the Canuckustani side of Lake Erie.
See? We can be recklessly stupid north of the border, too.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

All I could think looking at the drone footage was a couple 500 pound bombs and a few strafing runs for survivors would really improve the world a ton.
 
softshoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep, you know everyone in that pic pissed in the water at least once.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My SiL and her family are at Disneyworld as I type. Her mother, whom she sees several times a week (if not daily) when back home, has COPD.

Her sister (Mrs. Beef) is furious.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: My SiL and her family are at Disneyworld as I type. Her mother, whom she sees several times a week (if not daily) when back home, has COPD.

Her sister (Mrs. Beef) is furious.


😭

/
My mom was getting on my nerves. We spent way too long at the groceries yesterday. WTF. Let's go.


Nevermind I didn't like being in a car with her. But. It been weeks since I seen her.

/
We both masked.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This.  You just know it.  At least once.  Also vomit & feces.
I guess I'm getting old but none of that looks fun and/or appealing unless maybe I was young.

/eeewwww
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish there was some method to inform people how serious COVID19 is then people would know and take the proper precautions.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Oh, look. A bunch of young white people most likely climbing all over each other and passing drinks around to their buddies. "B-B-But protestors!" I hear you cry.  Yes, but they were not passing around booze, were not standing on top of eachother, and were mostly wearing masks (either because of Covid or in anticipation of the inevitable teargas.)
 
thesharkman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What about the Jobbie Nooner people?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yeah, huge amounts of random drunk asshats is just not as appealing to 40-year-old me as it was to 20-year-old me. And it wasn't especially appealing to 20-year-old me.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dare you to read the comments
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Being part of any large gathering is part of my 'Nam baggage.
Some lessons you just can't forget no matter how much "therapy" you apply.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

That is a whole lot of dudes.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Not to mention the 25 to 1 male/female ratio.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I hadn't noticed how much of a sausage fest that was.  Upon further review of the photo, the male to female ratio is pretty high.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: I wish there was some method to inform people how serious COVID19 is then people would know and take the proper precautions.


What happened to your town crier? If he caught the plague than your magistrate needs to name a new one.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
then
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was assured, just this morning, by certain Fark posters, that the spread of this disease is solely linked to BLM protesters not wearing masks. This is obviously fake news.
 
bcroz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is a yearly party.  Usually there are "burger barges" but, because of the"rona" not this year.  The local police make a fark ton of money arresting under age drinkers, lots and lots of drunks.  It's fun to watch but, being an old farker has made that kind of stuff fond memories.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The older I get, the less I want to be in public for anything....and that was BEFORE COVID-19. At the indoor pool, I noticed how many people go straight into the pool without a shower.....even after taking a dump. At the gym, too many people sweating on the equipment and not wiping it down. For music, nothing bigger than a local club - and then, only if it's not crowded.

/my lawn, get off of it.
 
