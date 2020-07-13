 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Harper Woods dean of students shot and killed. That's a very specific job title and a very violent school   (freep.com) divider line
    Sad, High school, Middle school, Kelvin Wheeler Jr., Kappa Alpha Psi, unknown male suspect, school community, College, older model  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, like The Onion, it's only a half step away from C21 America
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the Harper Valley PTA...

//or was it?....
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That seems oddly specific like he was the intended target.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: That seems oddly specific like he was the intended target.


Possible someone with a similar vehicle.  The quotes in the article don't make him sound like the kind of person who accumulates enemies.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
#SomeBlackLivesMatter
 
jevans47403
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow that's scary and sad. Twice in two weeks there's been two road rage shootings on I-465 in Indy. The second one died of his injuries over the weekend.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: VisualiseThis: That seems oddly specific like he was the intended target.

Possible someone with a similar vehicle.  The quotes in the article don't make him sound like the kind of person who accumulates enemies.


Maybe he was just in the proverbial "wrong place at the wrong time". There was a case, IIRC, in the Bay Area of California where a family got shot up in their car after getting lost just because some gang member thought they were rival gang members.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, Detroit.  Can't say that I'm particularly shocked.

The article didn't give us a lot of info, so the victim might be an innocent man or the local Stringer Bell.  Sounds like a hit, whatever the cause.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least it wasn't the Harper Valley PTA...

//or was it?....


Yeah, but the mood I'm in ATM, I cannot seem to find the snark...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think just about every college/university has that job title.  I've never seen it for a Middle School though.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jevans47403: Wow that's scary and sad. Twice in two weeks there's been two road rage shootings on I-465 in Indy. The second one died of his injuries over the weekend.


Detroit has had 14 freeway shootings in to weeks along I-75.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Criminals are a curse upon this country.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Dork Gently: VisualiseThis: That seems oddly specific like he was the intended target.

Possible someone with a similar vehicle.  The quotes in the article don't make him sound like the kind of person who accumulates enemies.

Maybe he was just in the proverbial "wrong place at the wrong time". There was a case, IIRC, in the Bay Area of California where a family got shot up in their car after getting lost just because some gang member thought they were rival gang members.


I DO seem to remember reading about that...*Geez*  what senseless hatred @sshattery?!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: jevans47403: Wow that's scary and sad. Twice in two weeks there's been two road rage shootings on I-465 in Indy. The second one died of his injuries over the weekend.

Detroit has had 14 freeway shootings in to weeks along I-75.


A Musician buddy of ours is from Detroit.  He's *still* shaking his head, wow.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Dork Gently: VisualiseThis: That seems oddly specific like he was the intended target.

Possible someone with a similar vehicle.  The quotes in the article don't make him sound like the kind of person who accumulates enemies.

Maybe he was just in the proverbial "wrong place at the wrong time". There was a case, IIRC, in the Bay Area of California where a family got shot up in their car after getting lost just because some gang member thought they were rival gang members.


This is what I'm guessing as well. He probably had the same make/model vehicle as the intended target.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RIP

Jeannie C. Riley - Harper Valley P.T.A.
Youtube aOZPBUu7Fro
 
jevans47403
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: jevans47403: Wow that's scary and sad. Twice in two weeks there's been two road rage shootings on I-465 in Indy. The second one died of his injuries over the weekend.

Detroit has had 14 freeway shootings in to weeks along I-75.


That's crazy and scary. Just today in Indiana there were just two people killed by a gunman in broad daylight in the middle of the street at around 2pm. They haven't found the gunman yet, it's on the news.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Criminals are a curse upon this country.


A rigged economy, a racist underbelly, and an apathetic population are all the great curses upon this country.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Triumph Middle School.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe?
Amazing Survival Story - Gang Initiation
Youtube Ke-WetPq1cs
 
