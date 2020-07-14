 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   This list rating the best dog beds goes to 11 just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. Does your pooch use one of these, or do they prefer the couch, your bed, the carpet or maybe a too-small cat bed?   (independent.co.uk) divider line
84
    More: Woofday, Mattress, Older dogs, Bed, Newspaper, Sleep, The Independent, Human penis size, Dog  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 15 Jul 2020 at 9:00 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Buckwheat had multiple bed choices, but he seemed to prefer the too-small cat bed option. He scared easily and I think it made him feel more secure.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


He also liked this bed which he got for Christmas the first year we lived at the duplex
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Circa 2000, my parent's golden retriever Friday had a miniature artificial bear skin rug that she would sleep on.  Actually picked it up and hauled it into the living room when everyone was watching TV.

That way, she could fall asleep watching us watching TV.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The too-small cat bed he liked to sleep in
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Circa 2000, my parent's golden retriever Friday had a miniature artificial bear skin rug that she would sleep on.  Actually picked it up and hauled it into the living room when everyone was watching TV.

That way, she could fall asleep watching us watching TV.


Awwww, that's adorable! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
My dog had her own bed room, bed, easy chair, and sofa.
18 years.
After 20 years, I am still bojangles
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
... where did....??? Dang it!!! Pictures went missing off this device!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Otera: ... where did....??? Dang it!!! Pictures went missing off this device!


I'm gonna have to go find those photos again so I can share them...

Sasha sleeps in the laundry, and Diamond likes the doggy sleeping bag... And when myndevice restarted, those photos vanished!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hello, Woofday friends!

I remember an old LL Bean ad for a dog bed. The headline was: "You're not buying a bed for the dog. You're buying a bigger bed for yourself." LOL :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Otera: Otera: ... where did....??? Dang it!!! Pictures went missing off this device!

I'm gonna have to go find those photos again so I can share them...

Sasha sleeps in the laundry, and Diamond likes the doggy sleeping bag... And when myndevice restarted, those photos vanished!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sasha and the laundry basket


Fark user imageView Full Size

Diamond in the puppy sleeping bag
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Orvis ToughChew.  Puppy destroyed it, they sent another which was about the time teething was over.

Five years later, she likes the couch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: Otera: Otera: ... where did....??? Dang it!!! Pictures went missing off this device!

I'm gonna have to go find those photos again so I can share them...

Sasha sleeps in the laundry, and Diamond likes the doggy sleeping bag... And when myndevice restarted, those photos vanished!

[Fark user image image 425x239]
Sasha and the laundry basket


[Fark user image image 422x750]
Diamond in the puppy sleeping bag


I don't know what happened, when my tablet restarted, half my pictures had gone missing!!  Very upsetting.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're also very fond of this chair
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
My one dog with the long double coat only likes to lie on the cool bare floor. The short haired dog likes to lie on the chesterfield.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sammy has two fancy foam bed stacked on top of each other because she's a princess :-) the cats of course sometimes want to join her
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.pinimg.com image 720x960]


on the floor :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.pinimg.com image 720x960]


I certainly have those days. Less mass of pets, however

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boudyro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I was cleaning and moving furniture to do so last Friday and kicked Motley's bedroom bed into the living room. I ran out of steam and had other chores take precedence so the house is still half cleaned. The result is he's had three beds and the couch in the living room for the last few days.

And yet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Boudyro: I was cleaning and moving furniture to do so last Friday and kicked Motley's bedroom bed into the living room. I ran out of steam and had other chores take precedence so the house is still half cleaned. The result is he's had three beds and the couch in the living room for the last few days.

And yet:

[Fark user image image 425x318]


And you still get the stink eye from him?   That's deadly cute
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Boudyro: I was cleaning and moving furniture to do so last Friday and kicked Motley's bedroom bed into the living room. I ran out of steam and had other chores take precedence so the house is still half cleaned. The result is he's had three beds and the couch in the living room for the last few days.

And yet:

[Fark user image 425x318]


Heh!

Reminds me of my cat. Two beds and one of those self-warming pet pads and he'd rather nap on my desk, on top of the microwave, on top of a box of canned cat food, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deku's professional opinion on the matter...
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Pig loves the couch.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Wut? No MyPillowTM dog bed?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.pinimg.com image 720x960]


snicker
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)


Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?


If it doesn't, it should.  :)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)


Scritch scritch scritch for the Pig!
:-{D
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Scout had her own couch. When she couldn't get into it anymore, we had a pretty nice bed that disassembled and went through the wash pretty easily.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Scritch scritch scritch for the Pig!
:-{D


Hehehe I will attempt to document Pig in action these next few days.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?


The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?

The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not pictured: Approximately 16,000 dog toys
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 482x361]

Not pictured: Approximately 16,000 dog toys


Happy dawg
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?

The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)


Different sunglasses, but good ones :-)  how are you doing DLC?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?

The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)

[Fark user image 220x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm not catching that, what are you trying to say? :-)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?

The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)

[Fark user image 220x179] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm not catching that, what are you trying to say? :-)


Nobody nose....

;)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?

The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)

[Fark user image 220x179] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm not catching that, what are you trying to say? :-)

Nobody nose....

;)


the troubles I've seen! ;-)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?

The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)

[Fark user image 220x179] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'm not catching that, what are you trying to say? :-)

Nobody nose....

;)

the troubles I've seen! ;-)


:D
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: duppy: [Fark user image image 482x361]

Not pictured: Approximately 16,000 dog toys

Happy dawg


Super happy, and that huge dog bed is the centerpiece of the living room.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
When Zeke was ill a couple of weeks back, he had to get a blood draw, so we decided to take advantage and get a Wisdom panel at the same time. Turns out Zeke is quite the blend:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And here's some Zeke of the week:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Non Sequitur Man: Pig loves the couch.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Any couch really.  Whenever Pig goes outside, she whips back and forth on the ground in an effort to scratch her butt. She's so thick that she can't chew her own butt and she does the best Stevie Wonder impression I have ever seen. We've tried putting sunglasses on her but they always fly off. :)

Okay, they didn't fly off here but her butt wasn't itchy.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Does the song go I wear my sunglasses at night except when my butt itches?

The sun rose bright
Early one day
So Dad let us out so
We could go play

We'd grown so thick
That we couldn't chew our asses
So we chilled with our own pair
Of cheap sunglasses

(duh duh duh, dunh dunh duh duh, duuh!)

Different sunglasses, but good ones :-)  how are you doing DLC?


Not bad.  Another eye appointment tomorrow, another late night and sleep in morning afterwards.

Managed to scare my boss a little today, so I got that going for me.  Which is nice.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
A game of fetch.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Some time relaxing in the shade
Fark user imageView Full Size


A bit of the ultraviolence.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.