(Daily Star)   Welcome to the internet. If you do not choose a username, one will be selected for you
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The defendant's defence team claimed that the initial motivation to embark in this disgusting behaviour was gender dysphoria - Scales now identifies as a woman.

Things that gender dysphoria can make you do:
* Wear baggy/shapeless clothing
* Avoid mirrors
* Shower in the dark
* Oscillate between avoiding self-care and obsessing over it
* Dislike things about your body correlated with your gender assigned at birth
* Subconsciously try to pitch your voice higher or lower than others

Things gender dysphoria does not make you do:
* Be a paedophile
* Choose "I'm a paedophile 123" as your username
* Search for images of children being sexually abused because you're a paedophile
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
still available
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd: Peter File
Youtube fTaKDnSIb4c
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You're not fooling anyone, lady.
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
His profile photo checks out.

Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this person is clearly insane.

you can't have punctuation in a username.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know who else looked at child porn because they were confused?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No one else is having issues with the fact this got the silly tag? We're the sick and creepy tags busy?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yeah, I know a defense lawyer has a responsibility to their client and sometimes has to argue terrible things, but fark that lawyer. At least go with something reasonable, like his client identifies as a dog and 8-10 is well into middle age from her perspective.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: You know who else looked at child porn because they were confused?


Who
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: You know who else looked at child porn because they were confused?


kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Truly silly indeed.
 
Coloman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
and got a suspended sentence.  Thanks COVID!
 
