 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Arkansas police officer who told a colleague he would 'shoot through the door' any protesters who came to his home has been charged with...killing a fellow officer who knocked on his door   (kiro7.com) divider line
93
    More: Dumbass, Left-handedness, Police, Constable, Salyers' home, Police officer, English-language films, Arkansas, Arkansas police officer  
•       •       •

2363 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Jul 2020 at 12:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, BLM does have a list of of every American white person, and plans of ringing every one of their doorbells at some point, just to race shame them. So his actions are justified.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Salyers stated that he transferred his weapon from his right hand into his left hand and reached for the door knob and, as he opened the door, the gun went off, firing a round through the front door,"

As for the evidence -
"The most significant findings related to the bullet hole was there was evidence of close contact," Jacks wrote, pointing to contact residue found on the surface. "Powder burns and a c-shape ring of residue were left around the hole."
There was also an indentation in the door where the pistol light attached to the bottom of the Glock's barrel marked the surface as the gun was fired.

Even when shooting another police officer he lied - he needs to go down for murdering a cop. He fully intended to kill.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"When they heard the knock, Salyers told Cummings that he would see who it was and grabbed his Glock .40-caliber handgun and went to the door," the affidavit states.


How freaking paranoid do you have to be where you grab your gun every time you go answer the door?  Paranoid, or involved in some other, nefarious activity.

I wonder how the girlfriends story matches up with his story.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Well, BLM does have a list of of every American white person, and plans of ringing every one of their doorbells at some point, just to race shame them. So his actions are justified.


Sort of like ding dong ditch. Except we called it something else where I grew up.

/study it out
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How freaking paranoid do you have to be where you grab your gun every time you go answer the door?


Paranoia level: Real AmericanTM
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"On the 911 call, Salyers is heard to say, 'All I seen was a gun. It was an accidental discharge.'"

TLDR: He goes to the door with his Glock in hand.  He looks through the peep hole.  He says he sees a figure with a gun, but couldn't identify it.  He says he transferred the weapon to his left hand to open the door with his right, and the gun accidentally went off, going through the door.

If it's an accidental discharge then it doesn't matter what he saw.

If he shot because he saw a gun, then it's not an accidental discharge.

This scumbag knows what he did.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I seen was a gun

Anyone who says "I seen" should not be in a position with any authority or responsibility whatsoever.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Well, BLM does have a list of of every American white person, and plans of ringing every one of their doorbells at some point, just to race shame them. So his actions are justified.


They can come in, makes themselves comfortable while I get refreshments for them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All I seen was a gun

Anyone who says "I seen" should not be in a position with any authority or responsibility whatsoever.


Came to comment on this.  Living in the south people "seen" things constantly and it drives me nuts.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hobnail: Lambskincoat: Well, BLM does have a list of of every American white person, and plans of ringing every one of their doorbells at some point, just to race shame them. So his actions are justified.

Sort of like ding dong ditch. Except we called it something else where I grew up.

/study it out


Ring and run?
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So hard to care for about a dead cop these days.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"charged with felony manslaughter"

Is there misdemeanor manslaughter?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Well, BLM does have a list of of every American white person, and plans of ringing every one of their doorbells at some point, just to race shame them. So his actions are justified.


Shhhh, that was out SECRET plan.

Was.....
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's one hell of a Weeners there, hero.

/THIN BLUE LAHHN!
//MAH GUN RATS!!!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Freaking idiot. As a cop he should have known better.  Also i looked up the town this , i assume by now former cop is from and it has a population under 3,000 meaning the likelihood of any protest was most likely very minimal.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "charged with felony manslaughter"

Is there misdemeanor manslaughter?


Yes.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The wrath of a paid suspension is coming his way
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: How freaking paranoid do you have to be where you grab your gun every time you go answer the door?  Paranoid, or involved in some other, nefarious activity.


*looks at TFA*

That paranoid?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xai: "Salyers stated that he transferred his weapon from his right hand into his left hand and reached for the door knob and, as he opened the door, the gun went off, firing a round through the front door,"

As for the evidence -
"The most significant findings related to the bullet hole was there was evidence of close contact," Jacks wrote, pointing to contact residue found on the surface. "Powder burns and a c-shape ring of residue were left around the hole."
There was also an indentation in the door where the pistol light attached to the bottom of the Glock's barrel marked the surface as the gun was fired.

Even when shooting another police officer he lied - he needs to go down for murdering a cop. He fully intended to kill.


Why are so many cops pants-wetting cowards too afraid to verify their target before firing?
I mean, what the actual fark?
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All I seen was a gun

Anyone who says "I seen" should not be in a position with any authority or responsibility whatsoever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vhale
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the murdered guys badge was on his belt next to his gun, sounds like he never looked through the peephole at all. Just went to the door and fired because he thought the boogyman was there for him.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Sgt. Wharton told me that he instructed Officer Salyers that he could not [shoot protesters through his door] because it was reckless and negligent," Jacks wrote in the arrest affidavit. "Wharton stated that they could not shoot anyone without identifying them first and identify(ing) that there was a threat."

Sounds like Officer Salyers needs to be locked up for a very long time, and he shouldn't be permitted to possess a gun ever again.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
realmolo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "charged with felony manslaughter"

Is there misdemeanor manslaughter?


I bet there is if you are a cop.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: "Salyers stated that he transferred his weapon from his right hand into his left hand and reached for the door knob and, as he opened the door, the gun went off, firing a round through the front door,"

As for the evidence -
"The most significant findings related to the bullet hole was there was evidence of close contact," Jacks wrote, pointing to contact residue found on the surface. "Powder burns and a c-shape ring of residue were left around the hole."
There was also an indentation in the door where the pistol light attached to the bottom of the Glock's barrel marked the surface as the gun was fired.

Even when shooting another police officer he lied - he needs to go down for murdering a cop. He fully intended to kill.


My guess is there's something more going on here really. The victim texted him before showing up and knocking. I think this is more an execution than even "accidentally" shooting someone he thought was a protester.

Also his poor girlfriend got one heck of a stripper / escort / porn actress name: Ashlee Cummings? Seriously? At least my friends who named their kid Inara did so well before Joss Whedon got Firefly on the TeeVee.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The police actually bothered to investigate his story about how he felt threatened and didn't mean to shoot. They actually CSId that door and the ballistics to show he intentionally pressed the barrel against it and whatnot.

They did this because the victim was a cop. Wouldn't it be great if they did this kind of work no matter who the victim was?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, administrative leave, with pay?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is really going to confuse the blue lives matter folks.
 
PlasticMoby
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This seems EXTREMELY fishy. Alexander is a small (heavily white) town. Literally NOBODY is gonna be marching those streets for BLM.

So why in the world would he be prepared to randomly shoot a protestor through the door of a house in a town without any protestors at any point in the history of ever?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh man, this is so tough. On one hand, no mercy for cop killers. On the other hand, he was a cop who was in fear of his life. This is, like, impossible.


/for the record: this is sarcasm
 
Explodo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is sad for that fellow's widow and family and I feel badly for them.

I have no comprehension of how you can be so paranoid as to feel the need to take a gun to the door when someone rings the bell during normal daylight hours unless something else is going on.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nuuu: "On the 911 call, Salyers is heard to say, 'All I seen was a gun. It was an accidental discharge.'"

TLDR: He goes to the door with his Glock in hand.  He looks through the peep hole.  He says he sees a figure with a gun, but couldn't identify it.  He says he transferred the weapon to his left hand to open the door with his right, and the gun accidentally went off, going through the door.

If it's an accidental discharge then it doesn't matter what he saw.

If he shot because he saw a gun, then it's not an accidental discharge.

This scumbag knows what he did.


He accidentally shot the guy perfectly center mass on accident, because when holding a gun in your left hand for second to open the door, you always point it safely directly at the other guy's heart.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems like a level-headed young man. Let's give him a gun and the authority to use it however he chooses. I'm sure it'll work out fine.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Well, BLM does have a list of of every American white person, and plans of ringing every one of their doorbells at some point, just to race shame them. So his actions are justified.


Jokes on them! My doorbell hasn't worked in 20 years.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nuuu: "On the 911 call, Salyers is heard to say, 'All I seen was a gun. It was an accidental discharge.'"

TLDR: He goes to the door with his Glock in hand.  He looks through the peep hole.  He says he sees a figure with a gun, but couldn't identify it.  He says he transferred the weapon to his left hand to open the door with his right, and the gun accidentally went off, going through the door.

If it's an accidental discharge then it doesn't matter what he saw.

If he shot because he saw a gun, then it's not an accidental discharge.

This scumbag knows what he did.


Right.  Make up your farking mind.  Did you shoot because you saw a gun, or was it an accidental discharge?  If you are arguing the second, you don't even need to mention that you saw a gun because it doesn't farking matter.  People who can't make up their minds about their own defense argument are usually full of it.
 
detonator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All I seen was a gun

Anyone who says "I seen" should not be in a position with any authority or responsibility whatsoever.


If only he had used the proper usage of "done seen"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Freaking idiot. As a cop he should have known better.  Also i looked up the town this , i assume by now former cop is from and it has a population under 3,000 meaning the likelihood of any protest was most likely very minimal.


Cut him some slack. He thought he was shooting a black guy. Honest mistake.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hahahaha!
/nothing of value was lost..
//what's another small town cop worth?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So this is manslaughter instead of murder why?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Nuuu: "On the 911 call, Salyers is heard to say, 'All I seen was a gun. It was an accidental discharge.'"

TLDR: He goes to the door with his Glock in hand.  He looks through the peep hole.  He says he sees a figure with a gun, but couldn't identify it.  He says he transferred the weapon to his left hand to open the door with his right, and the gun accidentally went off, going through the door.

If it's an accidental discharge then it doesn't matter what he saw.

If he shot because he saw a gun, then it's not an accidental discharge.

This scumbag knows what he did.

Right.  Make up your farking mind.  Did you shoot because you saw a gun, or was it an accidental discharge?  If you are arguing the second, you don't even need to mention that you saw a gun because it doesn't farking matter.  People who can't make up their minds about their own defense argument are usually full of it.


Or were intoxicated during the events. i hope they took a blood sample when they booked the guy.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: So, administrative leave, with pay?


Depends if the cop he shot was a good or bad cop.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All I seen was a gun

Anyone who says "I seen" should not be in a position with any authority or responsibility whatsoever.


Shouldn't it be "Alls I seen," to be properly rendered?
 
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Men At Work - Who Can It Be Now? (Official Video)
Youtube SECVGN4Bsgg
 
Explodo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmm....small white town.  Off-duty cop who was super paranoid.  I bet it was meth and he was jittery and shot him.  I bet the DA and other cops will cover that up, but due to already having gone that far they won't be able to do anything about the manslaughter charge.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a story in the Bible like this. In Judges 11 I believe it is.

Jephthah promised to God that he would sacrifice the next living thing to come into his house (why he made such a promise, who knows. But it was a big thing to people living back then). The next person to come into his house just happen to be his own daughter.

So after a few months of mulling it over and letting her live what remained of her doomed life, Jephthah dutifully burned her to the stake.

/it's a family book
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Iamos: So this is manslaughter instead of murder why?


Can't prove intent? I don't know the specifics of homicide over there.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean ideally nobody should be getting killed but if the bed wetting cowards we hire to "protect" us with their thin blue lines decide to pull back on murdering black folks and instead start blowing holes in the hearts of their coworkers I'd take that as an improvement.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It seemed like a foolproof plan.  How could this have gone so wrong?
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Iamos: So this is manslaughter instead of murder why?


Sounds awfully premeditated to me.
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.