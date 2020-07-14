 Skip to content
(CNN)   Today's gift from the 2020 Advent Calendar of the Apocalypse? Suicidal bus drivers   (cnn.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortly before he drove the bus into the reservoir, Zhang was seen drinking from a plastic beverage bottle in the driver's seat. At least 200ml of baijiu was found by police near the crash site.

did they take water samples from the reservoir to determine that?
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
boobies?
 
Spego
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bus driver attacked by passenger drives off bridge (15 dead)
Youtube Nu_C9_Dyx74
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Suicidal Bus Drivers is my favorite Smith's country cover band
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
China's still a 3rd world country.  They won't be a top-tier nation until they have suicidal airplane pilots.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A lemming society would be exiting. Replace NFL....
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Spego: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nu_C9_Dy​x74?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Came here to post this. One of the clearest "That's the last straw..." moments ever captured on video.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spego: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nu_C9_Dy​x74?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


If you kids don't quiet down back there!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Baijiu, god bless you.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Shortly before he drove the bus into the reservoir, Zhang was seen drinking from a plastic beverage bottle in the driver's seat. At least 200ml of baijiu was found by police near the crash site.

did they take water samples from the reservoir to determine that?


I could be going out on a limb here, but I am willing to speculate that the plastic beverage bottle could in theory be impervious to the ingress or egress of liquids.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So can we spin the 202O wheel and guess what's next...

Spins wheel....
Clickclickclick "All men infected by COVID19 can no longer produce viable sperm" clickclick "Aliens visit and take all livestock" Click "Subby's Mom give the general public super VD which makes your organ swell to enormous size for 1 month then falls off."
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is rude behavior.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FarkQued: So can we spin the 202O wheel and guess what's next...

Spins wheel....
Clickclickclick "All men infected by COVID19 can no longer produce viable sperm" clickclick "Aliens visit and take all livestock" Click "Subby's Mom give the general public super VD which makes your organ swell to enormous size for 1 month then falls off."


Options 1 and 3 could lead to a good month...
 
