 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   "California rolls back reopening." No word on where salmon nigiri stands on the issue   (forbes.com) divider line
23
    More: Repeat, United States, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Bachelor's degree, Charged Records, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Sunday, growing number of cases  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 3:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FAKE CRAB!
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong HOTY contender.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRAVO!
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one Subby
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One thumb up.

Ok two.
 
rcain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
California Rolls are for lamers. Tobiko with qual egg is where it's at, and it says "FFS! Stay at home people, and wear your damn mask!"
 
the_end_is_rear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While we here in California are not "yet" the shiat show like Arizona and Florida, the anti masker cult, would like us to be number one.

A recent post from someone I know on Facebook went like this "People wearing masks are nothing but sheep". This was then followed by some bible quote.
I am so farking sick of these idiots farking it up for everyone else.
 
inner ted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We just got told to wear masks outside if you can't be six feet apart

I've been thinking about wearing one on my bike ride in the woods cause it's amazingly difficult to get away from people even way out there and everyone huffing and puffing .....it's gonna be hot
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gilatrout: FAKE CRAB!


Go to Hamasaku and get the DJ Spider Roll. Well, after Covid.
 
inner ted
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also - are you all still eating sushi ?
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Conger eel!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ohayo submitter, tako bow.
 
chozo13
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good jorb subster, I lol'd.

/would lol again
 
smunns
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's see if anything the governor does makes a difference shall we.   He can order or recommend whatever his advisers want but it's the people Of California who will ultimately decide the outcome.    Which is exactly why paid to relocate our children and their families in California and bring them to where more reasoned minds prevail.  Between the nutball governor and his constituents who are afraid to drive a car alone without a mask on nothing good will come to the state.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope whoever played that card put some wasabi down on the previous turn!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/still one of my favorite casual games
 
PvtStash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just sayn my own POV is:

I can only expect of anyone i do not know personally, middle of the bell behavior and capacity.
To do otherwise is both irrational and socially rude.
Who are you to set the standards by which somoen you do not know must live up to?


If a yahoo middle of the bell yahoo is at least as good as middle of the bell is, then that's all that is reasonable to expect of them, like honestly the math of bell curves says so.

And if we find that person is put into the job, by the mass votes, that are a sample that gets to a  middle bell like all other sample sets.

Rationally the opinion of the middle of the bell, cannot pick better than the middle of their bell to lead them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The last restaurant I went to was sushi on March 14.  It was a Saturday night at a place that is usually packed and there was nobody there.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rcain: California Rolls are for lamers. Tobiko with qual egg is where it's at, and it says "FFS! Stay at home people, and wear your damn mask!"


California rolls are an excellent starter roll for people who say, "eww, sushi, raw fish sounds gross." I started with California rolls and still love them occasionally as a simple, tasty, cheap roll.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

inner ted: Also - are you all still eating sushi ?


I've actually eaten more sushi since corona started than before. I wanted to support local restaurants while things were shut down in terms of going out, and sushi is some of my favorite delivery food.
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NobleHam: rcain: California Rolls are for lamers. Tobiko with qual egg is where it's at, and it says "FFS! Stay at home people, and wear your damn mask!"

California rolls are an excellent starter roll for people who say, "eww, sushi, raw fish sounds gross." I started with California rolls and still love them occasionally as a simple, tasty, cheap roll.


For that purpose I recommend the spicy tuna roll, which is also good as a handroll. I personally rarely if ever order the California Roll, but I have spicy tuna pretty often, especially if it's a place I don't know -- it's a hard roll to mess up
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a tempurarary measure.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The last restaurant I went to was sushi on March 14.  It was a Saturday night at a place that is usually packed and there was nobody there.


There is an excellent sushi place in town with a great happy hour special on rolls and half price sake.  The owner was a great guy, and would give the regulars extra sushi bits once in a while.

Man, I hope they survive the shutdown.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.