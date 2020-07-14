 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   In case you thought mortgage brokers were classy...hey, stop laughing, this isn't a humorous headline   (themortgagenote.org) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Text messaging, Vice president, AIME CEO Anthony Casa, Mortgage, YouTube, SMS, Music video, Video clip  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 9:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With class like that he could make POTUS someday
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good thing he didn't make those comments on certain internet websites they would have banned him.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?


It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortgage brokers?
Job you take when you can no longer sell used cars.

Do some research and go direct to the mortgage lender. Brokers add no value. Just another weasel you can't trust. Watch them raise their fees a point on the final version of the paperwork. SOP.

Not that you can trust the lender, or the seller, or the escrow co, or title insurance, or appraiser, or inspector etc etc.
Whole industry is run by marketers.


Ishbia has a case too.
Dude implied Ishbia only got head from one girl in college.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex with Hal's wife is for closers Dave!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?

It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

[Fark user image 666x692]


I cannot explain how rad this is.

Thank you!
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?

It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

[Fark user image 666x692]


I love Internet graphics with no sourcing.  Super fun!  Always a good time.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat of the top story on the business tab. Mods drunk again?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?

It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

[Fark user image image 666x692]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: litheandnubile: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?

It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

[Fark user image 666x692]

I love Internet graphics with no sourcing.  Super fun!  Always a good time.


Also poorly explained. The bottom of the first bar says zero but includes partner: virgin and partner: non-virgin. It contradicts itself in the first.thing you look at.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?

It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

[Fark user image 666x692]


Dat username...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mortgage brokers?
Job you take when you can no longer sell used cars.

Do some research and go direct to the mortgage lender. Brokers add no value. Just another weasel you can't trust. Watch them raise their fees a point on the final version of the paperwork. SOP.

Not that you can trust the lender, or the seller, or the escrow co, or title insurance, or appraiser, or inspector etc etc.
Whole industry is run by marketers.


Ishbia has a case too.
Dude implied Ishbia only got head from one girl in college.



You are lying and/or clueless when it comes to the mortgage business.
Or maybe you inspired people to treat you like shiat.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: With class like that he could make POTUS someday


If he hasn't forcefully penetrated any of the young women on his staff then he may just have a shot at it.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
  Two-timing Mods?   https://m.fark.com/goto/10881740/www​.f​reep.com/story/news/local/michigan/202​0/07/14/quicken-loans-executive-wife-t​heresa-niemiec-aust
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Two-timing Mods?   https://m.fark.com/goto/10881740/www.​freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/20​20/07/14/quicken-loans-executive-wife-​theresa-niemiec-aust


Business
Quickest way to get Sued by Quicken Loans Executive's Wife is to insinuate Quickies
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jmr61: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mortgage brokers?
Job you take when you can no longer sell used cars.

Do some research and go direct to the mortgage lender. Brokers add no value. Just another weasel you can't trust. Watch them raise their fees a point on the final version of the paperwork. SOP.

Not that you can trust the lender, or the seller, or the escrow co, or title insurance, or appraiser, or inspector etc etc.
Whole industry is run by marketers.


Ishbia has a case too.
Dude implied Ishbia only got head from one girl in college.


You are lying and/or clueless when it comes to the mortgage business.
Or maybe you inspired people to treat you like shiat.


Mortgage broker like typing detected.

I worked (IT/custom code) for a loan originating bank for a year. shiatty job, but bad year, so good enough.
We saw the cheating, but usually couldn't do anything. Not our business. The front line people tried to steer them away from certain escrow companies particularly (they wouldn't kick back).

We could see the brokers sold the loans that made them the most, every time. Frankly we counted on it. Want more ARMs, change the brokers %. Next week, more ARMs. Who cares what's best for the borrower.

We told the borrowers to read everything before signing, in writing. But a foot of paper, so the first time buyers mostly didn't. Chumps.

We particularly noted borrowers who were clue full. What did they have in common? Universally: No broker.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?

It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

[Fark user image 666x692]


I wasn't aware it was possible to have slept with fewer than 21 women. Hmm.

/not even 21 at a time, nope, but i'm saving up.
//pretty soon i'll be assistant manager. that's when the big bucks roll in.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While reading this I was thinking of Jony Ive just randomly, during a major Apple event, insisting that Sundar Pichai's wife was a whore who sucked a lot of dick.

Like, what.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Does the Quicken Loans guy think he's the first guy his wife's slept with?

It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

[Fark user image 666x692]


Pffft - Like anyone at the Heritage Foundation has ever gotten laid they didn't pay for.
 
otherideas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mortgage brokers?
Job you take when you can no longer sell used cars.

Do some research and go direct to the mortgage lender. Brokers add no value. Just another weasel you can't trust. Watch them raise their fees a point on the final version of the paperwork. SOP.

Not that you can trust the lender, or the seller, or the escrow co, or title insurance, or appraiser, or inspector etc etc.
Whole industry is run by marketers.


Ishbia has a case too.
Dude implied Ishbia only got head from one girl in college.


Worst farking advice ever! Mortgage brokers choose from a variety of lenders, so you can get lowest rate, etc.

Ask for a written Good Faith Estimate and pay for nothing up front.
 
otherideas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: jmr61: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Mortgage brokers?
Job you take when you can no longer sell used cars.

Do some research and go direct to the mortgage lender. Brokers add no value. Just another weasel you can't trust. Watch them raise their fees a point on the final version of the paperwork. SOP.

Not that you can trust the lender, or the seller, or the escrow co, or title insurance, or appraiser, or inspector etc etc.
Whole industry is run by marketers.


Ishbia has a case too.
Dude implied Ishbia only got head from one girl in college.


You are lying and/or clueless when it comes to the mortgage business.
Or maybe you inspired people to treat you like shiat.

Mortgage broker like typing detected.

I worked (IT/custom code) for a loan originating bank for a year. shiatty job, but bad year, so good enough.
We saw the cheating, but usually couldn't do anything. Not our business. The front line people tried to steer them away from certain escrow companies particularly (they wouldn't kick back).

We could see the brokers sold the loans that made them the most, every time. Frankly we counted on it. Want more ARMs, change the brokers %. Next week, more ARMs. Who cares what's best for the borrower.

We told the borrowers to read everything before signing, in writing. But a foot of paper, so the first time buyers mostly didn't. Chumps.

We particularly noted borrowers who were clue full. What did they have in common? Universally: No broker.


Loans directly with large lenders have higher fees and higher interest rates. Period.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is better to marry a virgin if you want a long and stable marriage

And where do you find virgins?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.