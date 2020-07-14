 Skip to content
 
(The Advocate)   Quote that makes sense in context and is actually a truth everyone should hold as self evident but that can and will be twisted by assholes with agendas, president of AAPD says "everyone will become disabled if they're lucky enough"   (advocate.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not true.

At 83 years old father, my late father asked his doctor, "Doc, when I walk home from the market I stop by at the ball field and do a few chin ups. I get through the first 10 okay but lately I find I'm really straining on the next two. Should I cut back?"

Four years later, he was walking home from his shift volunteering at the town hospital. Sometimes he took the town bus but he also like to walk. It was about 3 miles. He was about half a mile from home when he was seen by some guys doing landscaping in a front yard. They saw him starting to cross the street but he was wobbling some, got 3 lanes worth of 4 across the road when he stumbled and took a header. Was never conscious again. The guys called 911, kept him safe from traffic but didn't want to move him much. It was a catastrophic stroke.

The hospital did put him on a ventilator but frankly that was so I could fly cross country to see him before he actually died and say goodbye. He was already brain dead.

Give me that or a massive coronary. A quick clean death sounds better to me, especially if I can be somewhat healthy up to the end. Others may have good reasons to linger on. If it works for you, fine. But my old man, surviving a stroke but stuck in a wheelchair, or unable to speak? That would have killed him.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am, but I'm not sure I'd refer to it as "lucky"

/Fact is, it hurts
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you're concerned about the quote being taken out of context, subby, perhaps you should have included the context in your headline.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nope. Forever Young.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're concerned about the quote being taken out of context, subby, perhaps you should have included the context in your headline.


I would but I don't wrote for the Advocate

Maria Town: 'Everyone Will Become Disabled If They're Lucky Enough'
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Pocket Ninja: If you're concerned about the quote being taken out of context, subby, perhaps you should have included the context in your headline.

I would but I don't wrote for the Advocate

Maria Town: 'Everyone Will Become Disabled If They're Lucky Enough'


Write not wrote
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nope. Forever Young.


Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks to Trump and his winning health care strategy, we are close to achieving the dream!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She's equating aging with the inevitability of acquiring a disability.

That's some pretty farked up teleology she's got going there.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: She's equating aging with the inevitability of acquiring a disability.

That's some pretty farked up teleology she's got going there.


Yeah, she should have gone with frequenting the fark politics section would lead to inevitable disability.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not disabled, but I identify as desiring a personal parking spot.

/everyone will if they're honest enough
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Advocate's headline is already taking it out of context to get us to click and read TFA.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 222x325]


Why is Michael Rooker singing at a nursing home?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wademh: Not true.

At 83 years old father, my late father asked his doctor, "Doc, when I walk home from the market I stop by at the ball field and do a few chin ups. I get through the first 10 okay but lately I find I'm really straining on the next two. Should I cut back?"

Four years later, he was walking home from his shift volunteering at the town hospital. Sometimes he took the town bus but he also like to walk. It was about 3 miles. He was about half a mile from home when he was seen by some guys doing landscaping in a front yard. They saw him starting to cross the street but he was wobbling some, got 3 lanes worth of 4 across the road when he stumbled and took a header. Was never conscious again. The guys called 911, kept him safe from traffic but didn't want to move him much. It was a catastrophic stroke.

The hospital did put him on a ventilator but frankly that was so I could fly cross country to see him before he actually died and say goodbye. He was already brain dead.

Give me that or a massive coronary. A quick clean death sounds better to me, especially if I can be somewhat healthy up to the end. Others may have good reasons to linger on. If it works for you, fine. But my old man, surviving a stroke but stuck in a wheelchair, or unable to speak? That would have killed him.


I want to be like my grandpa and go in my sleep.  Not screaming like everyone else in his car.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And everything is a dildo if you try hard enough
 
