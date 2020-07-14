 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Tin foil. It's not just for wrapping your head anymore   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
33
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aluminum foil, goddamit!
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!


Reynolds Wrap, frogblammit!

/soda
//pop
///coke
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!

Reynolds Wrap, frogblammit!

/soda
//pop
///coke


Fencing foil, gosh darn it!
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: xanadian: Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!

Reynolds Wrap, frogblammit!

/soda
//pop
///coke

Fencing foil, gosh darn it!


Touché.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Odd.  That suggests a tie to British elite. But I can't determine what that might mean.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Odd.  That suggests a tie to British elite. But I can't determine what that might mean.


My first evil thought as well.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I agree "that she should not be subjected to the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus at the Brooklyn federal jail where she has been held since her transfer from New Hampshire."

...Too easy a way to kill her
 
FSTFKL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wrapping your phone in a thick layer of foil, if done properly, actually can help prevent tracking.  It creates a Faraday cage.  Great headline though.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Odd.  That suggests a tie to British elite. But I can't determine what that might mean.


It means the guards failed to follow their real orders and eliminate her before she could be taken.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well now we know at least one person that watched the last Terminator money grab.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!


Silver paper
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There might be a market for teaching the uber rich how to avoid surveillance... I could charge a thousand dollars an hour.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FSTFKL: Wrapping your phone in a thick layer of foil, if done properly, actually can help prevent tracking.  It creates a Faraday cage.  Great headline though.


You're supposed to use a chip  bag.

Or a crisp bag, for you limeys.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised she was still in the country and not somewhere without an extradition treaty with the US.  She had the means and plenty of time to book it to some banana republic somewhere.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!


Yes.

They banned tin foil because it blocks the mind control rays. When I put on an aluminum foil hat....


You Can Plainly See That Mind Control Rays Do Not Exist. Please Continue With Your Life Normally.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'm an Egyptian!: xanadian: Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!

Reynolds Wrap, frogblammit!

/soda
//pop
///coke

Fencing foil, gosh darn it!

Touché.


Holy sh*t.  I bow to you, good sir and/or madam.

::golf clap::
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I'm actually surprised she was still in the country and not somewhere without an extradition treaty with the US.  She had the means and plenty of time to book it to some banana republic somewhere.


Russia.  China.  Brazil if you have a kid with a brazilian citizen.  France too if you're a french citizen I think.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: xanadian: I'm an Egyptian!: xanadian: Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!

Reynolds Wrap, frogblammit!

/soda
//pop
///coke

Fencing foil, gosh darn it!

Touché.

Holy sh*t.  I bow to you, good sir and/or madam.

::golf clap::


Curses! Foiled again!
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The trial in the press is going swimmingly.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Geotpf: I'm actually surprised she was still in the country and not somewhere without an extradition treaty with the US.  She had the means and plenty of time to book it to some banana republic somewhere.

Russia.  China.  Brazil if you have a kid with a brazilian citizen.  France too if you're a french citizen I think.


After I posted that, I read the farking article, which says she has French citizenship, so I really don't understand why she didn't take the Polanski route.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Geotpf: I'm actually surprised she was still in the country and not somewhere without an extradition treaty with the US.  She had the means and plenty of time to book it to some banana republic somewhere.

Russia.  China.  Brazil if you have a kid with a brazilian citizen.  France too if you're a french citizen I think.


What about Belize? That was the running joke back in my youth- you always head for Belize. Liberal banking laws, no extradition treaty and they speak English.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snort: The trial in the press is going swimmingly.


If you are an unpopular defendant, there's always the option of a bench trial.  Of course, that only works if you are actually not guilty of the charges.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it for my testicles?  Because sometimes I wrap my testicles in aluminum foil and pretend I'm fapping in some sort of futuristic space suit.
/gotta spice up the ole love life somehow
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


I was crazy before it was cool.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FSTFKL: Wrapping your phone in a thick layer of foil, if done properly, actually can help prevent tracking. It creates a Faraday cage. Great headline though.

You're supposed to use a chip bag.

Or a crisp bag, for you limeys.


What's the point of either? Even if we assume the NSA has trojaned your phone and can track it even if it's off, then you can never unpack it from the foil to use it, as you'd be tracked immediately. And many parties can track it once it's turned on. It would be a much better idea to get a box of burner phones.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Aluminum foil, goddamit!


Alew-min-nEum goddammit!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She will make bail.
And be killed in a "botched robbery".
Having her also die while in custody might not have the right optics

/as opposed to the Epstein thing which sent the message of "our reach extends"
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FSTFKL: Wrapping your phone in a thick layer of foil, if done properly, actually can help prevent tracking.  It creates a Faraday cage.  Great headline though.


I found it to cut down on those annoying telemarketer calls, too!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think I need a good action/conspiracy movie for tonight.
Anything good on Netflix? 6 Feet Under wasn't that exciting. There's also the new one where the crew don't die.
Open to suggestions.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Odd.  That suggests a tie to British elite. But I can't determine what that might mean.


Meh.  They were mercs now.  Mercs go to the highest bidder.

Occams razor here.  It's more plausible that they just hired mercs and she is british...  so maybe she just wanted to be surrounded by people she is comfortable with?

The british definitely have a pedo problem they've been sweeping under the rug for a while, but unless I see something where it shows they weren't paid by some shell company associated with her I'll stick with british mercs hired by a british socialite because she trusts her own countrymen more.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ahhh, you crazy!
 
nyan9mm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chuggernaught: Odd.  That suggests a tie to British elite. But I can't determine what that might mean.


I though for sure it would be the Israelis
 
