 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "Tower, this is Ghost Rider requesting a flyby". "Negative, Ghost Rider, the pattern is full." "Ok, suit yourself...BOOM   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1572 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 1:02 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drones don't need ejection seats. "We just let them crash".
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nocrash: Drones don't need ejection seats. "We just let them crash".


Ironically, Holloman AFB is primarily a drone base now.
 
TheGhostofFarkPast [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?


That seems excessively high. I am sure the military industrial complex doesn't mind having to build more but are all off these due to pilot error or aging aircraft?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
First you let gay people in the military, then 5 jets blow up

coincidence? I THINK NOT
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGhostofFarkPast: Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?

That seems excessively high. I am sure the military industrial complex doesn't mind having to build more but are all off these due to pilot error or aging aircraft?


Yes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Back in high school, with the help of my friends and under the tutelage of Louis Gosset Jr., I absconded with an F-16 and flew all the way from California to some vague Middle Eastern country in order to rescue my father, all while listening to screaming guitar riffs on my Walkman.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: First you let gay people in the military, then 5 jets blow up

coincidence? I THINK NOT


Gay people have always been in the military.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gooooooooose!
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?


Maybe slightly high, but no I don't think so.  The thing that's unusual is that three of them weren't F-16's.  There are two kinds of F-16 pilots in the Air Force: those who have returned a jet to the taxpayers, and those who will return a jet to the taxpayers. It's a stubby-winged rocket with a single high performance engine. If that engine quits, or even starts making noises like it's going to quit below a certain altitude, you eject.

Many, many of the trouble-shooting checklists for inflight emergencies in the Viper end with pulling the handle.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: litheandnubile: First you let gay people in the military, then 5 jets blow up

coincidence? I THINK NOT

Gay people have always been in the military.


only sneaky illegal ones
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?


If the article is to be believed - it is the Fail, after all- it's been five since May. Five crashes in two months.

Are we even sending pilots to flight school anymore?
 
Bandito King
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGhostofFarkPast: Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?

That seems excessively high. I am sure the military industrial complex doesn't mind having to build more but are all off these due to pilot error or aging aircraft?


Wait till you see the spectacular crashes that F-35 joint strike fighters are capable of. It's the next generation of hurtling into the ground while your wings shear off.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Back in high school, with the help of my friends and under the tutelage of Louis Gosset Jr., I absconded with an F-16 and flew all the way from California to some vague Middle Eastern country in order to rescue my father, all while listening to screaming guitar riffs on my Walkman.


Chappie, I wanna stay with you!
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB, Holloman AFB is close by the GTA home, we heard a really loud BOOM yesterday but because of my workplace we thought it was equipment falling (happens a lot).

Huh.  Guess I was wrong.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A good part of my air force career I spent at "Base Flight - Transient Servicing" at an air base in Germany. Because we were NATO, different countries must have personnel qualified to service other country's aircraft. As a result, for 5 years I had the opportunity to work on almost every western military aircraft made in the last 40 years. (And some Russian Mig-21s!)

At Base Flight, we only had 5 training/weather T-33 (American "Shooting Star) aircraft which were very simple, but we had to be wartime qualified on the F-4 Phantom, the F-111 Aardvark and the F-16. They came to our base 10-15 a week because we had the best prices on butter in Europe at our PX so the F16's were always here for grocery shopping.  Each different aircraft/country that came to visit every day, we had radio "code names" for - The F-16's were "Butter Bandits".

One of the coolest things about an F-16 - When the pilot starts one up, before they launch, you have to crawl down under the aircraft and remove all the safety pins on the weapons, landing gear, etc. I was always terrified of going to retrieve the nose gear pin because it is directly under that huge gaping maw of an intake. Even at idle, if there was any water on the ground, that thing would create an actual white tornado between the ground and the bottom of the intake. I always imagined myself getting sucked up in there.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?


No, five jets in two months.  Does sound quite high.
 
way south
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheGhostofFarkPast: Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?

That seems excessively high. I am sure the military industrial complex doesn't mind having to build more but are all off these due to pilot error or aging aircraft?


A little of both, but the root cause is likely an uptick in training.
With the amount of intelligence hardware being funneled into the airspace over Taiwan,  they're probably spending additional stick time getting fighter pilots up to grade.
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: litheandnubile: First you let gay people in the military, then 5 jets blow up

coincidence? I THINK NOT

Gay people have always been in the military.


All of them?  I was unaware of that requirement.  Good thing we don't get invaded... that war would be fabulous!
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

way south: TheGhostofFarkPast: Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?

That seems excessively high. I am sure the military industrial complex doesn't mind having to build more but are all off these due to pilot error or aging aircraft?

A little of both, but the root cause is likely an uptick in training.
With the amount of intelligence hardware being funneled into the airspace over Taiwan,  they're probably spending additional stick time getting fighter pilots up to grade.


I think it's something else... In Canada, a military crash is virtually unheard of. Maybe once every 5 or 10 years. Yet this year, we've already had 2. Our Cyclone that went down a few months ago, taking 6 with it, then just a few weeks ago, we lost a CH114 Tutor - They used to be a jet trainer but the only ones we still fly are now the Snowbirds Air Demonstration Team - In the most recent crash, the pilot survived, his passenger did not.

So bizarre having anycrashes of military aircraft here very often, and now we've lost 2 in the span of a couple months - Not to mention 7 brothers/sisters. I hope the trend does not continue.
 
A5JO2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Public Call Box: Five jets in one year? Is that unusual?

If the article is to be believed - it is the Fail, after all- it's been five since May. Five crashes in two months.

Are we even sending pilots to flight school anymore?


This is what happens when you don't have military advertisements at stadiums. This will happen more and more if we lose the NFL season.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obviously the Air Force didn't get the insurance plan from Trump's buddies, because ya know General accidents happen.  Things break and all ya know.  Be ashamed if a few planes just crashed.
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Route 'em into Lake Michigan instead of the desert floor.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RonRon893: A good part of my air force career I spent at "Base Flight - Transient Servicing" at an air base in Germany. Because we were NATO, different countries must have personnel qualified to service other country's aircraft. As a result, for 5 years I had the opportunity to work on almost every western military aircraft made in the last 40 years. (And some Russian Mig-21s!)

At Base Flight, we only had 5 training/weather T-33 (American "Shooting Star) aircraft which were very simple, but we had to be wartime qualified on the F-4 Phantom, the F-111 Aardvark and the F-16. They came to our base 10-15 a week because we had the best prices on butter in Europe at our PX so the F16's were always here for grocery shopping. Each different aircraft/country that came to visit every day, we had radio "code names" for - The F-16's were "Butter Bandits".

One of the coolest things about an F-16 - When the pilot starts one up, before they launch, you have to crawl down under the aircraft and remove all the safety pins on the weapons, landing gear, etc. I was always terrified of going to retrieve the nose gear pin because it is directly under that huge gaping maw of an intake. Even at idle, if there was any water on the ground, that thing would create an actual white tornado between the ground and the bottom of the intake. I always imagined myself getting sucked up in there.


Did you have a nickname for any of the Navy planes that came for groceries?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.