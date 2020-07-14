 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   "It Came From Outer Space" is a 1953 sci-fi movie. "It Came From Her Anus" is a 2020 chapter in the Florida Man chronicles   (tcpalm.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope this helps re-popularize the phrase "take that crack pipe out of your ass", because frankly it's good advice for everyone, not just those with crack pipes in their asses.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It came from her anus" is reminiscent of popular movie titling conventions, such as "It Came from Outer Space" (1953), "It Came from Beneath the Sea" (1955), "It Came from Another World!" (2007) and "It Came from Yesterday" (2011).

An anus, the plural of which is anuses, is "the opening at the lower end of the alimentary canal, through which the solid refuse of digestion is excreted," according to dictionary.com

Anus is not to be confused with onus, an often burdensome obligation or task, or Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun with an equatorial diameter of about 32,600 miles.

Meanwhile, the woman told a deputy she forgot about the pipe, the dimensions of which were not listed.

Now this guy is a reporter who really does his job!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yo... if you're passed out from smoking crack you need to find better crack.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somebody gets paid per word.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How high do you need to be to forget a crack pipe shoved up your ass?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can see forgetting where I put my car keys, do it all the time.  I think I would notice if there was a crack pipe up my hole and would not forget that.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: How high do you need to be to forget a crack pipe shoved up your ass?


That would depend on the size of the crack pipe
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That's his schtick. I find in amusing. Others may not. Such is life.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Crackception!
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Any port in a storm.  Lots of seamen in FL.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even Xzibit thinks the obvious joke is obvious...

seat42f.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Less obvious:

Dookie pookie.

/let the pookie cool down first, yo
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The plural of anus is anuses? OK then.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess we have to face the fact that there is an anus trifecta in play. Whoopee.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: The plural of anus is anuses? OK then.


No, it's anii.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: GrogSmash: How high do you need to be to forget a crack pipe shoved up your ass?

That would depend on the size of the crack pipe


I knew a stripper that had a large anus.
Whenever she bent over, it was like looking at a Bundt cake.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Herr Flick's Revenge: thatguyoverthere70: "It came from her anus" is reminiscent of popular movie titling conventions, such as "It Came from Outer Space" (1953), "It Came from Beneath the Sea" (1955), "It Came from Another World!" (2007) and "It Came from Yesterday" (2011).

An anus, the plural of which is anuses, is "the opening at the lower end of the alimentary canal, through which the solid refuse of digestion is excreted," according to dictionary.com

Anus is not to be confused with onus, an often burdensome obligation or task, or Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun with an equatorial diameter of about 32,600 miles.

Meanwhile, the woman told a deputy she forgot about the pipe, the dimensions of which were not listed.

Now this guy is a reporter who really does his job!

Somebody gets paid per word.

That's his schtick. I find in amusing. Others may not. Such is life.


The Florida newspapers really do have a good sense of humor when it comes to the Florida Man stories.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: liltingbanshee: The plural of anus is anuses? OK then.

No, it's anii.


Its anoctopi
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
♫ ♪ Crackpipes... in my anus... make me happy...
Roachclips... up my nose can make me cryyyy...♪ ♫
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was only a crackpipe.  Lots of people have forgotten far bigger things up their asses, like their heads.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Yellow Beard: GrogSmash: How high do you need to be to forget a crack pipe shoved up your ass?

That would depend on the size of the crack pipe

I knew a stripper that had a large anus.
Whenever she bent over, it was like looking at a Bundt cake.


Butt stuff? Yep, butt stuff.

That is both horrifying and hilarious.
 
0100010
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Butt stuff trifecta in play?  What a strange week.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It Came From Her Anus"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
POOP THREAD
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: liltingbanshee: The plural of anus is anuses? OK then.

No, it's anii.


No it isn't.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
if you grease up properly, you would be surprised what sort of things you can fit in your ass.
 
