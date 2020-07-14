 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Well, the cops have learned they aren't above the law this summer, right? Right?   (nypost.com) divider line
35
    More: Creepy, Police, Allegation, Criminal Investigation Department, Legal terms, James Lloyd, Baltimore police sergeant, Baltimore County detectives, Sergeant  
•       •       •

2259 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know that your IQ has to be 85 or lower to be a pig cop, but they should give these assholes rigorous mental examinations before they're hired.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A corrupt pig of a cop versus a thieving contractor?

Is there some sort of giant space rock I can root for instead?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was that wrong?  Should they not have done that?

/they'll murder all the witnesses next time
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 $20 says that if this were a white cop from Saratoga and not a black cop from Baltimore (Baltimore being a favorite GOP target), this story would not appear in the Post.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nachrul poleece

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: A corrupt pig of a cop versus a thieving contractor?

Is there some sort of giant space rock I can root for instead?


Hey.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lloyd's significant other wanted it to be much larger

There's your problem.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspended without pay?  Wow, must be serious, and highly documentable.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys act like they're above the law, but they're out for justice on deadly ground while under siege and marked for death.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is terrible, buuut I can't say I haven't fantasized about doing the same thing after a botched home improvement job.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathbymeteor: gilgigamesh: A corrupt pig of a cop versus a thieving contractor?

Is there some sort of giant space rock I can root for instead?

Hey.


ha i was just gonna call you
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop vs contractor?  I'm having a hard time taking sides with this one.  If one happened to also be an obsessed biciclist and the other an HOA president, my mind would explode
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: $20 says that if this were a white cop from Saratoga and not a black cop from Baltimore (Baltimore being a favorite GOP target), this story would not appear in the Post.


Doubtful, given that cops today are under a microscope so big, you can see it from orbit. But good on you for pulling out the totally unnecessary race card and getting a few smarts on your post from it.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: dickfreckle: $20 says that if this were a white cop from Saratoga and not a black cop from Baltimore (Baltimore being a favorite GOP target), this story would not appear in the Post.

Doubtful, given that cops today are under a microscope so big, you can see it from orbit. But good on you for pulling out the totally unnecessary race card and getting a few smarts on your post from it.


You are missing his point
The post is a Trump mouthpiece and hostile to Baltimore & PoC
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Dick Gozinya: dickfreckle: $20 says that if this were a white cop from Saratoga and not a black cop from Baltimore (Baltimore being a favorite GOP target), this story would not appear in the Post.

Doubtful, given that cops today are under a microscope so big, you can see it from orbit. But good on you for pulling out the totally unnecessary race card and getting a few smarts on your post from it.

You are missing his point
The post is a Trump mouthpiece and hostile to Baltimore & PoC


Yes. But someone mentioned white.

/I bet other cops use "leverage" in a lot of other situations. This one was just stupid enough to 1) kidnap the guy 2) leave evidence
//makes me wonder who'd be crazy enough to knowingly do a job for a cop
///don't say no, just safer to over-quote. Still might get threatened, but a much lower chance
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I know that your IQ has to be 85 or lower to be a pig cop, but they should give these assholes rigorous mental examinations before they're hired.


Did somebody say 85 IQ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a Cop thing. You wouldn't understand.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another one who got arrested for killing a BLM protester fellow cop who knocked on his door.
DO NOT WATCH FOX OR OANN: their purpose is to keep their audience terrified and angry.
https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/c​o​p-who-threatened-kill-protesters-shoot​s-kills-colleague-who-knocked-door-aff​idavit-says/BMAXC27P7FA7LMIAXFQUJAHZJE​/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna get cops to quit acting like a mob?  Get rid of the mob that protects them.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Jake Havechek: I know that your IQ has to be 85 or lower to be a pig cop, but they should give these assholes rigorous mental examinations before they're hired.

Did somebody say 85 IQ?

[Fark user image 320x240]


86.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, there will be a full investigation and justice will be....
Wait, there's an announcement:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the cops have learned they aren't above the law this summer, right?

If they haven't already, they're about to. An arresting and charging isn't one of the classic slaps on the wrist of a couple of weeks off with pay that we usually hear about. There's also a case just announced in San Diego where a Sheriff's deputy has been charged with second degree murder in the killing of a fleeing escaped prisoner.
 
genner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was once arrested by a cop I ripped off by building him a really shoddy covered patio (I ran out of cement and wood so I improvised using bits of laundry lint, cheese rinds, and popsicle sticks).

My lawyer ended up getting all the charges dropped because he didn't read me my Veranda Rights.
 
Aracnix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hire only licensed contractors and validate references.

Problems solved.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
contractor versus cop....not sure who to side with here.  Seen plenty of times either one abuses their position
 
Aracnix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...I was responding to complaints about contractors.

Not about psycho toxic males with guns and authority.

There is no solution for that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I kept saying that most of what we'll see announced in terms of "reforms" are going to be toothless windowdressing that have zero impact on the police, save for the cities where they're actually slashing budgets. And even in those cases, I do not foresee that ending well.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

macadamnut: jtown: Jake Havechek: I know that your IQ has to be 85 or lower to be a pig cop, but they should give these assholes rigorous mental examinations before they're hired.

Did somebody say 85 IQ?

[Fark user image 320x240]

86.


Whoops it was 85. Never mind.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aracnix: Hire only licensed contractors and validate references.

Problems solved.


But also, in a dispute, don't call your buddies and carry weapons and show them your badges and threaten to kill him in the woods unless they give you thousands of dollars.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
should have called adam corolla instead
 
deadsanta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I understand this one.  My contractor dug a farking pool-sized hole in the wrong part of my property and then tried to make it no fault/my fault, and charge me more to change it.  I took it all the way to closing and still only beat him down to paying for 75%, and the farker kept almost all of his oversight pay for the job even after I'd fired him.  So glad I'm not a gun owner because damn, it's rage-inducing to argue with a guy who wants to steal from you twice.
 
ongbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mofa: Here's another one who got arrested for killing a BLM protester fellow cop who knocked on his door.
DO NOT WATCH FOX OR OANN: their purpose is to keep their audience terrified and angry.
https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/co​p-who-threatened-kill-protesters-shoot​s-kills-colleague-who-knocked-door-aff​idavit-says/BMAXC27P7FA7LMIAXFQUJAHZJE​/


Manslaughter? That was farking murder plain and simple
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aracnix: Hire only licensed contractors and validate references.

Problems solved.


That's why I called Blackwater to catch the guys who broke into my car. They had great references from several Generalissimos and El Presidentes. Several neighborhood kids disappeared but I got my CD collection back, and isn't that what matters?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.