 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New Yorker)   A hopeful reminder that previous pandemics have produced great cultural flowerings and intellectual awakenings in human history, like the Renaissance. Although the way things are now, it'll probably be more of a Dumbaissance instead. Dumbassonce?   (newyorker.com) divider line
34
    More: Unlikely, Black Death, eyes of Gianna Pomata, Bubonic plague, Great Plague of London, bubonic plague, United States, Pomata's country, old city of Bologna  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 9:50 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll be great in 10 years when the dust actually settles.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That'll be great in 10 years when the dust actually settles.


That's a conservative number, I say at least 20 minimal, unless something else comes along to extend the timeline.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been in the "Dumbaissance" for over a decade now.  Maybe after this is over we can go back to marginalizing people who treat their "opinions" as belief.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That'll be great in 10 years when the dust actually settles.


I'm in my 40s and have resigned myself to being at least 50 when my life is even approaching 'normal.' So if we're gonna have some sort of cultural and intellectual groundswell it better come quick. I'm not gonna quit smoking, booze and drugs so just to live to be 80 while you lazy f*cks deliver another Renaissance.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Put an 'F' in front of 'art' & prepare for the great cultural re-awakening, high-brows!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dumbasstwice, dumbassthreetimes...
 
The Garden State
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was just asking a friend whether she had seen any great art of any sort inspired by these last four years. Any great films, songs, novels? Anything? She replied: "A million Tok Toks."
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope we learn.

1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.
2.) An economy purely based on mass consumerism is doomed.
3.) We need to start saving money.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dwrash: 1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.


You're not responsible.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Going with the dumbassonce.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dwrash: 1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.

You're not responsible.


I am absolutely responsible.  I did not need any financial aid during this pandemic, nor will I need any during retirement.
 
chasd00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i bet what normally happen is a wave of relief and happiness sweeps over the planet and the arts flourish. Today, however, outrage culture will probably just get 5x worse. That seems to be what makes people feel normal, perpetual outrage.
 
rcain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Actually it's the "dark enlightenment" - The grand plan for the wealthy elite to rule over a nation of willfully ignorant idiots as god kings
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Garden State: I was just asking a friend whether she had seen any great art of any sort inspired by these last four years. Any great films, songs, novels? Anything? She replied: "A million Tok Toks."


Did you ask her what that meant?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pandemics have also weakened a group of people enough that they were almost overrun and subject to genocide, i.e. Native Americans.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Black Death killed between 30% to 60% of the population in Europe.

COVID-19 may kill 0.1% - 0.2% of the population over the next couple years. Most of those will be people that were pretty old or sick to start with.

The comparison is bizarre.
 
mekkab
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Garden State: I was just asking a friend whether she had seen any great art of any sort inspired by these last four years. Any great films, songs, novels? Anything? She replied: "A million Tok Toks."


It's not that great work isn't being put out; it's that your friend is trying to slake themselves with disposable pablum.

I've dropped a lot of social media during the pandemic.

/ As my belly gurgles hungry my mouth is always full.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: The Black Death killed between 30% to 60% of the population in Europe.

COVID-19 may kill 0.1% - 0.2% of the population over the next couple years. Most of those will be people that were pretty old or sick to start with.

The comparison is bizarre.


It's permanently disabling a lot of otherwise healthy people. It's not the flu. It's not the flu. It's not the flu.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dwrash: I hope we learn.

1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.


Ah yes the tea party whirlpool of "responsibility"

1) "government is hopelessly corrupt and stupid"
2) "we need to elect this hopelessly corrupt and stupid racist because he will fix everything and stick it to the libs"
3) elected guy is absurdly corrupt and stupid
4) "see we told you government is corrupt and stupid that's why you need to help us and elect an even stupider and more corrupt guy!"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As soon as the covid vaccine is used to distribute a drug to sterilize conservatives, we'll be seeing a new Renaissance. The deep state calls it 'Project Empty Quiver'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dwrash: nor will I need any during retirement.


As he cashes social security checks.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mathamagical: dwrash: I hope we learn.

1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.

Ah yes the tea party whirlpool of "responsibility"

1) "government is hopelessly corrupt and stupid"
2) "we need to elect this hopelessly corrupt and stupid racist because he will fix everything and stick it to the libs"
3) elected guy is absurdly corrupt and stupid
4) "see we told you government is corrupt and stupid that's why you need to help us and elect an even stupider and more corrupt guy!"


This has nothing to do with the Tea Party and everything to do with common sense.

Our government is no longer able to be made accountable for its failures... Trump is still in office.

Institutional Inertia is in full effect, the government is no longer able to even control its performance.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
bhcagroup.comView Full Size
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's currently a Dumbassacre
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This makes no sense, at all.
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: We've been in the "Dumbaissance" for over a decade now.  Maybe after this is over we can go back to marginalizing people who treat their "opinions" as belief.


The low intelligence majority will always have power over the normal intelligence minority.

(84% if you trust the tests)
 
patr55
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
my time to dim! with the f-art! (this is sup material in latest book arron+henna dragon-child.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dwrash: Rapmaster2000: dwrash: 1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.

You're not responsible.

I am absolutely responsible.  I did not need any financial aid during this pandemic, nor will I need any during retirement.


So let me ask you:
Since you're responsible and have not and will not need any assistance, how did you arrive at that stability?  Because, short of being a self-contained subsistence farmer (which doesn't lend itself to retirement or Farking at 10AM) it seems you couldn't have gotten to this position of economic responsibility without heavy investment in point two-  consumer spending either directly or indirectly put your financial independence in your pocket. Which then impinges on point three- how do we make our money to save if no one is spending it?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, yes. The theory goes that with a massive dieoff of the population, there was a significant redistribution of wealth that benefited the new, smaller population as suddenly everyone had access to more land, resources, etc.  What was before barely sufficient to carry the population was now an abundance, which allowed things like farming for profit/distribution instead of subsistence, etc.

This, of course, made it possible for people to pursue other things than having to basically, you know, work constantly to eke out a meager living and try to survive constantly.

This is also what the GOP is counting on, only they're banking on them being the ones that stick around to benefit while the unwashed masses are the ones that get culled.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Garden State: I was just asking a friend whether she had seen any great art of any sort inspired by these last four years. Any great films, songs, novels? Anything? She replied: "A million Tok Toks."


The protests songs are just now starting to hit Youtube.  Bon Jovi released a single, Puscifer released a new song, Ministry compiled a whole album of protest songs and released it on Spotify this week.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Merltech: Tr0mBoNe: That'll be great in 10 years when the dust actually settles.

That's a conservative number, I say at least 20 minimal, unless something else comes along to extend the timeline.


By "conservative number", you mean completely made up?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lizyrd: dwrash: Rapmaster2000: dwrash: 1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.

You're not responsible.

I am absolutely responsible.  I did not need any financial aid during this pandemic, nor will I need any during retirement.

So let me ask you:
Since you're responsible and have not and will not need any assistance, how did you arrive at that stability?  Because, short of being a self-contained subsistence farmer (which doesn't lend itself to retirement or Farking at 10AM) it seems you couldn't have gotten to this position of economic responsibility without heavy investment in point two-  consumer spending either directly or indirectly put your financial independence in your pocket. Which then impinges on point three- how do we make our money to save if no one is spending it?


Assuming that the face of the economy changes due to this event towards one with less discretionary/consumer spending (I honestly actually hope this is the case, we seriously need to get away from the throw-away consumerism), then the workforce would have to adjust and move into jobs in areas that are vital.  Working at a walk-in store may not be viable now, so instead work for delivery services instead. Sit-down dining and service may not work, so retool to handle take-out and options more friendly to a new normal.

We've had to make this shift before when Manufacturers decided to take advantage of cheap foreign labor, we had to do the same thing.  With a shift towards automation, again, we were looking at having to do the same thing. A free market may end up going away in favor of planned economies, it may stay.  Either way, however, there's going to be a significant amount of adaptation that's going to have to happen.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dwrash: 1.) Government is no replacement for Individual Responsibility.


That is, precisely, the whole and entire purpose of government.
To provide all of the necessities of civilization that individuals cannot be counted upon for.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Friends, let's all get #Dumbaissance trending on social media.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.