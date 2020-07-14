 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Muh Freee Dumbs And Muh Grilled Cheeeese
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


COVID doesn't care about constitutional freedom.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hill likened the officers to "Gestapo" and Nelson compared their treatment of Hudson to "Nazi Germany."

It is a grilled cheese place, probably doesn't even have any ovens.

Wear a mask assholes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These activists are about as believable of a group of third graders chanting "Less books, more recess!"
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because conservatives can't survive a few months without haircuts and grilled cheese..but hey, d'uh libs is d'uh snowfwakes...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't want to wear a mask, you can farkin' die, I don't care.  More resources for the rest of us.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 33% of Americans have gone completely insane. And not just normal insane, mind-breakingly stupidly insane.

This country has just become one big satire of itself.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grilled cheese, fuggit. Gimme a broodwich.
The Broodwich
Youtube qusd5mqu4Vw
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can't make their own grilled cheese?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's rat feces in you food stores. We're shutting you down."

"MUH FREEDOMS! THIS IS LIKE NAZI GERMANY!"

The local gov't is overseeing the safety of the citizens. This is the same thing. You need to take steps to protect your patrons or face consequences.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: These activists are about as believable of a group of third graders chanting "Less books, more recess!"


And they should be treated as such.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petite Mel: "There's rat feces in you food stores. We're shutting you down."

"MUH FREEDOMS! THIS IS LIKE NAZI GERMANY!"

The local gov't is overseeing the safety of the citizens. This is the same thing. You need to take steps to protect your patrons or face consequences.


Law enforcement is good when it's used against the right sort of people.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we have the free dumb to enable looters instead of stopping them like we're bragging we would do if we defund the police.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next Grilled Cheese party will be held at the local ICU with ventilator tubes colored like pool noodles to add to the festive atmosphere.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. I knew as soon as Hamberder Plump tried to compare those protesting against police corruption and brutality, to Nazis, and the brave corrupt police, and his shrinking legion of white suprecist supporters as like the valiant allies who fought them, that more magats and covidiots would begin to also throw the terms around with no recognized irony, trying to gaslight themselves as the good guys.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Petite Mel: "There's rat feces in you food stores. We're shutting you down."

"MUH FREEDOMS! THIS IS LIKE NAZI GERMANY!"

The local gov't is overseeing the safety of the citizens. This is the same thing. You need to take steps to protect your patrons or face consequences.

Law enforcement is good when it's used against the right sort of people.


Like the police. If the law were applied to them, this wouldn't be an issue.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A farking GRILLED CHEESE restaurant
JFC, even their restaurant is derpy AF
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
recorded by anti-mask mandate activists who compared the scene to Nazi Germany


If I had a time machine then I would drop people who make that kind of comment, libs and cons, in Nazi Germany without papers.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hill said the Saturday event was originally intended to be a small dinner with friends in a "place where we would not be harassed for not masking up," but then word spread and threats to file complaints with authorities followed, so the group turned it into a rally. "

Time for society to crack down on these sanctuary businesses.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: If you don't want to wear a mask, you can farkin' die, I don't care.  More resources for the rest of us.


Except the mask wearing protect others from you and so far seems to do little for the otwr way around. So these assholes are trying to take us with them...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: Because conservatives can't survive a few months without haircuts and grilled cheese..but hey, d'uh libs is d'uh snowfwakes...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: [Fark user image image 425x329]

COVID doesn't care about constitutional freedom.


That's why libs are on Team COVID.

/ That's high quality bait, he said as he patted himself on the back for his cleverness.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grilled cheese bar? Why am I not surprised that a restaurant serving food for children has childish patrons?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway: Imma have a grilled cheese for lunch.

/will make my own.
//if I can find the recipe.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Who can't make their own grilled cheese?


Because they can haz ' artisan ' cheeze samiches.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...This is why we can't have nice things.

Don't get me wrong, I'm actually opposed to seat belt laws, motorcycle helmet laws and whatnot... but those are instances where you're gambling with your own life, and I agree, you have every right to do that... idiot.  By not wearing a mask, you're gambling with everybody else's life... particularly when you're in an overcrowded grilled cheese restaurant*.

*I mean seriously?  I miss going to steakhouses and a bar with really good pizza, grilled cheese is one of those meals I'm content to cook while I'm just wearing my boxers and a T-Shirt and eat over the sink.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

electricjebus: ...This is why we can't have nice things.

Don't get me wrong, I'm actually opposed to seat belt laws, motorcycle helmet laws and whatnot... but those are instances where you're gambling with your own life, and I agree, you have every right to do that... idiot.  By not wearing a mask, you're gambling with everybody else's life... particularly when you're in an overcrowded grilled cheese restaurant*.

*I mean seriously?  I miss going to steakhouses and a bar with really good pizza, grilled cheese is one of those meals I'm content to cook while I'm just wearing my boxers and a T-Shirt and eat over the sink.


Idiots who don't wear seatbelts or motorcycle helmets impose a cost on the public.  The minute we change the rules so that going without a seatbelt or helmet means first responders can scrape you off the pavement and pour you into the nearest dumpster, have at it.  But as long as we have medical laws and ethics that require keeping what's left of you alive at the public's expense, put on your god damned seatbelt/helmet.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: As long as we have the free dumb to enable looters instead of stopping them like we're bragging we would do if we defund the police.


Wat?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Because conservatives can't survive a few months without haircuts and grilled cheese..but hey, d'uh libs is d'uh snowfwakes...


Mayor Lightfoot couldn't...

https://finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/new​s​/personal-hygiene-very-seriously-chica​go-142126917.html
 
Pincy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

electricjebus: ...This is why we can't have nice things.

Don't get me wrong, I'm actually opposed to seat belt laws, motorcycle helmet laws and whatnot... but those are instances where you're gambling with your own life, and I agree, you have every right to do that... idiot.  By not wearing a mask, you're gambling with everybody else's life... particularly when you're in an overcrowded grilled cheese restaurant*.

*I mean seriously?  I miss going to steakhouses and a bar with really good pizza, grilled cheese is one of those meals I'm content to cook while I'm just wearing my boxers and a T-Shirt and eat over the sink.


JFC, opposed to seat belt laws. You are no better than the anti-maskers.
 
OldJames
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hate when people put extra things into a grilled cheese, and don't tell you. I'm expecting two pieces of bread, fried on a pan, in butter, with one to two slices of american cheese in the middle. If you are going to throw onions, or celery, or whatever else in there, you should tell me first. We live in a society.
 
someonelse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: A Cave Geek: Because conservatives can't survive a few months without haircuts and grilled cheese..but hey, d'uh libs is d'uh snowfwakes...

Mayor Lightfoot couldn't...

https://finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news​/personal-hygiene-very-seriously-chica​go-142126917.html


*maskless people germing all over melted cheese*

*whattabout machine fires up*

A Black woman who has to appear on camera every day allowed someone wearing a mask and gloves to trim her hair. THIS IS AN OUTRAGE DOT JAYPEG
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The article doesn't really tell the whole story about this asshole and their restaurant. remember that kitchen nightmares episode with Amy's Baking Company? it's like that - but Florida. The owner was once arrested for Domestic Battery against her now ex-husband - when police arrive they found her outside of his door, screaming, naked, and drunk.
https://www.orangepublicrecords.com/s​a​mple.php?id=61530
https://www.orangeobserver.com/articl​e​/gourmet-grilled-cheese-spot-grills-de​voted-following

in 2019 they had over 31 health code violations.
https://data.tallahassee.com/restaura​n​t-inspections/orange/33-melt/sea581372​4/6133827/
as if being deplorable wasn't enough of a reason to avoid this place like the plague. their response at the time was to gloss over the health inspection by closing down and going on vacations which they were sure to spam social media


more recently - once word got out that they were planning to reopen, people were quick to jump on them since they were planning to do so BEFORE they were legally allowed to so by the state (take out only, dining rooms were still closed at the time)

now with this anti-mask stance it was enough for people to report them to various agencies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


an extremist group called Reopen Florida showed up this past weekend as well as a bunch of other loonies.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor​y​_fbid=3212559948790636&id=100001099875​955&anchor_composer=false some great comments: "I back the blue 100%, but not right now."

oh, the local police, Florida department of business and professional regulation, and the A.T.F. also showed up. many of the "supporters" fled the scene after mere minutes because they were probably scared shiatless of the ATF being there (probably illegally carrying). supposedly the ATF gave the restaurant a hard warning and closed them for the day and the FDBPR is now investigating them which may result in not only having their liquor license pulled, but their food service license as well.

times are tough, especially for restaurants. but I have no sympathy for these morons.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

someonelse: Wendigogo: A Cave Geek: Because conservatives can't survive a few months without haircuts and grilled cheese..but hey, d'uh libs is d'uh snowfwakes...

Mayor Lightfoot couldn't...

https://finance.yahoo.com/amphtml/news​/personal-hygiene-very-seriously-chica​go-142126917.html

*maskless people germing all over melted cheese*

*whattabout machine fires up*

A Black woman who has to appear on camera every day allowed someone wearing a mask and gloves to trim her hair. THIS IS AN OUTRAGE DOT JAYPEG


Pointing out hypocrisy....

*deflecting machine fires up*
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: [Fark user image 425x329]

COVID doesn't care about constitutional freedom.


COVID is a communist?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trik: As long as we have the free dumb to enable looters instead of stopping them like we're bragging we would do if we defund the police.


Dude you sucking back some of grandpa's cough medicine again?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lumber Jack Off: The article doesn't really tell the whole story about this asshole and their restaurant. remember that kitchen nightmares episode with Amy's Baking Company? it's like that - but Florida. The owner was once arrested for Domestic Battery against her now ex-husband - when police arrive they found her outside of his door, screaming, naked, and drunk.
https://www.orangepublicrecords.com/sa​mple.php?id=61530
https://www.orangeobserver.com/article​/gourmet-grilled-cheese-spot-grills-de​voted-following

in 2019 they had over 31 health code violations.
https://data.tallahassee.com/restauran​t-inspections/orange/33-melt/sea581372​4/6133827/
as if being deplorable wasn't enough of a reason to avoid this place like the plague. their response at the time was to gloss over the health inspection by closing down and going on vacations which they were sure to spam social media


more recently - once word got out that they were planning to reopen, people were quick to jump on them since they were planning to do so BEFORE they were legally allowed to so by the state (take out only, dining rooms were still closed at the time)

now with this anti-mask stance it was enough for people to report them to various agencies.

[Fark user image image 722x960]

an extremist group called Reopen Florida showed up this past weekend as well as a bunch of other loonies.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story​_fbid=3212559948790636&id=100001099875​955&anchor_composer=false some great comments: "I back the blue 100%, but not right now."

oh, the local police, Florida department of business and professional regulation, and the A.T.F. also showed up. many of the "supporters" fled the scene after mere minutes because they were probably scared shiatless of the ATF being there (probably illegally carrying). supposedly the ATF gave the restaurant a hard warning and closed them for the day and the FDBPR is now investigating them which may result in not only having their liquor license pulled, but their food service license as well.

times are tough, especially for restaurants. but I have no sympathy for these morons.


Seems like it should be real easy for a grilled cheese restaurant to go to takeout-only.

Their business could have been booming during the shutdowns but apparently they're really not that business savvy in the first place.
 
