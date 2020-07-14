 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   But... but... but my ass   (npr.org) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Currency, Abraham Lincoln, Coin, Money, Coins, United States dollar, KILL, Cent  
•       •       •

1190 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 11:50 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I should cash in my coin jar to help out on this shortage.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way past time.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Way past time.


Agreed. Why the fark even wait.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is It Time To Kill The Penny?


Fark user imageView Full Size



not amused
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
No no.  You're welcomed
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Come to Canada, where we have legal weed and no pennies.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It worked very well in Canada. Pennies were rare a couple of weeks after the cutoff, and a distant memory 6 months later.
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No Subby, that was a couple decades ago.

Now is probably time to kill the dime.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Penny trifecta now in play. Also I believe that was the name of a Bond girl.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
mint.caView Full Size

mint.caView Full Size

You can do it America, I believe in you!
 
lithven
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No it was time to kill the penny 20+ years ago.  It's now time to also kill the nickel and either the dime (round everything to 25 cents) or quarter (keep dimes and replace the quarter with a fifty cent piece) along with the dollar bill (change to dollar coin).
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dywed88: No Subby, that was a couple decades ago.

Now is probably time to kill the dime.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I was stationed in Korea, the PX didn't use pennies, as they weren't worth the expense of shipping. Things were rounded to the nearest 5 cents.  When I got back to the US, I was like "why the fark are we still using these? "
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they do, what will I throw at people that are below me?

But seriously, I was at 7-11 this morning and they had a sign up at the register asking that because of a coin shortage, that you pay with credit, debit or quickpay and not cash.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Is It Time To Kill The Penny?


[Fark user image image 400x292]


not amused


It's really disturbing that I've seen that before many many many times and yet I have no idea where it's from
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Come to Canada, where we have legal weed and no pennies.


Wait so I'm stuck with this jar of Canadian pennies I have
 
CosmicTrigger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I only just now remombered that Canada killed off the penny.

/I live in Canada
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Come to Canada, where we have legal weed and no pennies.


Yeah, and no $1 bills either. I remember walking around Toronto with cargo shorts stuffed with Loonies after paying for a few things with cash. I felt like a walking chipmunk.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lithven: No it was time to kill the penny 20+ years ago.  It's now time to also kill the nickel and either the dime (round everything to 25 cents) or quarter (keep dimes and replace the quarter with a fifty cent piece) along with the dollar bill (change to dollar coin).


I wouldn't go quite that far - dimes and quarters are both still pretty useful.  Penny, maybe the nickel.  And totally with you on the dollar coin bit.  Can't believe we haven't fixed that one yet.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  

halifaxdatageek: Come to Canada, where we have legal weed and no pennies.


But not right now.  Maybe after you get you shiat together.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ongbok: If they do, what will I throw at people that are below me?

But seriously, I was at 7-11 this morning and they had a sign up at the register asking that because of a coin shortage, that you pay with credit, debit or quickpay and not cash.


F+-k them. Seriously convenience stores are scumbags.
I had a attendant one-time refuse to take pennies when I needed gas, desperately.
I said okay fine you won't take all of them how many will you take and he said absolutely

Seriously


the guy he's lucky I didn't beat him to death

It was an emergency and I needed to leave immediately I have no gas
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.