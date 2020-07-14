 Skip to content
(Slate)   Don't blame Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for the internet being such a cesspool these days. Blame America Online. For everything   (slate.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all been downhill since The September That Never Ended
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: It's all been downhill since The September That Never Ended


Usenet had it's own dark corners of shame.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I can go along with that.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we blame the PEOPLE that post stupid, uneducated, flat-earth, QAnon, 4/8chan, racist, misogynistic, anti-gay, self-absorbed, bigoted verbal diarrhea after eating grammatically-rotted word salads on these platforms?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome.

You've got mail.

/files done
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not even answer email from an AOL address.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.


Not even if it came from SexyGurl6969?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had an AOL account.  I remember getting their floppies when I was in college (91/92?) and already had free Internet access.  I'd have had to dial long distance plus pay for Internet?  Forget that.

/Did eventually get an AIM account
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one "friend" that still pays for AOL... says he likes the features... we've been telling him for 20 years that email is free...everything is free... my head hurts now
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fruitloop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.

Not even if it came from SexyGurl6969?


Hold on a minute, I'm downloading my Bonzi Buddy.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: It's all been downhill since The September That Never Ended


see my profile screed.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB from early commercial internet. 1999, get to college, first real internet connection on a homemade computer from my dad. I found a place offering to pay you for serving up ads while you are surfing, quickly learned how to script my way around their rules to keep active all night for 9 hrs of activity a day. Then I signed up for 3 more companies. Hand to god, I got actual checks from them, they were legit. I got probably $500 over 6 months before that well went dry.

I was quickly begging dad to upgrade the 1GB hard drive and was THRILLED with my 10GB replacement. I could hold more than 100 WAV files now! And then came Napster and Limewire and hard lessons in malware.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These heated debates over Section 230 can be traced to one moment in history: Ken Zeran's Nov. 12, 1997 loss in a lawsuit against America Online."

Ken Zeran

Ken Zeran

Zen Keran

Zen Keran

Keran

Keran

Karen

Boom.  Headshot.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: How about we blame the PEOPLE that post stupid, uneducated, flat-earth, QAnon, 4/8chan, racist, misogynistic, anti-gay, self-absorbed, bigoted verbal diarrhea after eating grammatically-rotted word salads on these platforms?


We're talking about the Internet in the nineties.

It's all the Otherkin's fault.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame me. I blame all of us.  We were given the gift of having the Library of Alexandria in our pockets and what did we do with it? Watched YouTube videos of monkeys raping frogs and trolled each other until there was no longer a signal to noise ratio, just noise.

/Back to YouTube
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.


You're not the only one, back in the day some hacking websites checked if visitors were using AOL and blocked access if they were.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrs john amber: A Cave Geek: How about we blame the PEOPLE that post stupid, uneducated, flat-earth, QAnon, 4/8chan, racist, misogynistic, anti-gay, self-absorbed, bigoted verbal diarrhea after eating grammatically-rotted word salads on these platforms?

We're talking about the Internet in the nineties.

It's all the Otherkin's fault.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I never had an AOL account
But I had a WebTV account from about August 1998 until about July 2002 surprised the company actually existed into the teens
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MSN_TV
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CSB when I was in college AOL mailbombed our dorm with large stacks of AOL CDs.

My RA decided to wall-paper his dorm room with them. reflective side out.

It looked kinda cool.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I blame me. I blame all of us.  We were given the gift of having the Library of Alexandria in our pockets and what did we do with it? Watched YouTube videos of monkeys raping frogs and trolled each other until there was no longer a signal to noise ratio, just noise.

/Back to YouTube


i1.wp.comView Full Size

Maybe your Fark handle should be Lewis Cipher
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The whole reason for all the toxic crap on the internet is that the companies that provide the services know they could never be profitable if they had to police everything everyone using their platforms posts on a 24/7 basis.  Filters cost money and the way Facebook, etc. are constructed, effective filters would cost more than the services are worth to the advertisers actually paying for them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

akya: CSB when I was in college AOL mailbombed our dorm with large stacks of AOL CDs.

My RA decided to wall-paper his dorm room with them. reflective side out.

It looked kinda cool.


I over wrote their floppy and used it on my first Word Processor circa 1993-94 which was basically an electronic typewriter with a monochrome 5 inch monitor
But I could play Tetris on it.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've seen this claim before, AOL introduced the common people to the internet and the elites who were already here hated that service for it. If it wasn't AOL, it would have been another service.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
a/s/l
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The day AOL got usenet:  "I'm going to make this folder into..."

I also remember the green card spam, tho I don't remember if it was called "spam" yet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.

Not even if it came from SexyGurl6969?

Hold on a minute, I'm downloading my Bonzi Buddy.


Is it that purple monkey?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: The whole reason for all the toxic crap on the internet is that the companies that provide the services know they could never be profitable if they had to police everything everyone using their platforms posts on a 24/7 basis.  Filters cost money and the way Facebook, etc. are constructed, effective filters would cost more than the services are worth to the advertisers actually paying for them.


What? So how does Fark or other sites manage?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

apathy2673: a/s/l


I miss that.
Why is it that mainstream is actually ugly people?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jake Havechek: Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.

Not even if it came from SexyGurl6969?

Hold on a minute, I'm downloading my Bonzi Buddy.

Is it that purple monkey?


Yup.

The dishwasher was sold separately.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Jake Havechek: Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.

Not even if it came from SexyGurl6969?

Hold on a minute, I'm downloading my Bonzi Buddy.

Is it that purple monkey?

Yup.

The dishwasher was sold separately.


I like it. But didn't get what was the point. I'd install it. And get over it and uninstall it.     A few different times actually.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait? So stubby things sites should be responsible for users posted comments/content?
Why? How? WTF?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: How about we blame the PEOPLE that post stupid, uneducated, flat-earth, QAnon, 4/8chan, racist, misogynistic, anti-gay, self-absorbed, bigoted verbal diarrhea after eating grammatically-rotted word salads on these platforms?


We can, and should, also blame the platforms that don't bother to moderate against that kind of moronics.
 
OldJames
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What about the dial-in bbs services?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldJames: What about the dial-in bbs services?


AOL was a particularly expensive, low quality one.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: A Cave Geek: How about we blame the PEOPLE that post stupid, uneducated, flat-earth, QAnon, 4/8chan, racist, misogynistic, anti-gay, self-absorbed, bigoted verbal diarrhea after eating grammatically-rotted word salads on these platforms?

We can, and should, also blame the platforms that don't bother to moderate against that kind of moronics.


I don't think you will get away with blaming Fark on Fark.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Jake Havechek: Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.

Not even if it came from SexyGurl6969?

Hold on a minute, I'm downloading my Bonzi Buddy.

Is it that purple monkey?

Yup.

The dishwasher was sold separately.

I like it. But didn't get what was the point. I'd install it. And get over it and uninstall it.     A few different times actually.


It was adware / spyware. The point was for it to make money off it's users by showing ads and collecting information.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We never had any problems like this with Prodigy!!!!
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Too-Tall: The whole reason for all the toxic crap on the internet is that the companies that provide the services know they could never be profitable if they had to police everything everyone using their platforms posts on a 24/7 basis.  Filters cost money and the way Facebook, etc. are constructed, effective filters would cost more than the services are worth to the advertisers actually paying for them.

What? So how does Fark or other sites manage?


You pay out of pocket for TotalFark and BareFark and have to ask?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: A Cave Geek: How about we blame the PEOPLE that post stupid, uneducated, flat-earth, QAnon, 4/8chan, racist, misogynistic, anti-gay, self-absorbed, bigoted verbal diarrhea after eating grammatically-rotted word salads on these platforms?

We can, and should, also blame the platforms that don't bother to moderate against that kind of moronics.


What? Why? Just keep scrolling. Visit some other page. Stop mind sentence. Any number of things. WTF?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: The whole reason for all the toxic crap on the internet is that the companies that provide the services know they could never be profitable if they had to police everything everyone using their platforms posts on a 24/7 basis.  Filters cost money and the way Facebook, etc. are constructed, effective filters would cost more than the services are worth to the advertisers actually paying for them.


I always thought one thing Facebook did well, particularly in the beginning was strongly limiting what you could do on the platform.  It was all text.  Meme's weren't a thing.  Most of the data you provided was not open ended, and everybody's page looked, basically, the same.

Compare Facebook at it's beginning to Myspace, which was basically a free for all
"put animated gifs as your background, and 3-5 auto-play mp3s, we don't care!"

The fact that you couldn't put anything you wanted on it was part of its original appeal.

Now Facebook is basically a freakish combination of twitter, instagram, snapchat, and youtube.  I'd argue it's now worse then Myspace was at its nadir.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldJames: What about the dial-in bbs services?


Ask Jeeves.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Boo_Guy: waxbeans: Jake Havechek: Mister Buttons: Jake Havechek: I would not even answer email from an AOL address.

Not even if it came from SexyGurl6969?

Hold on a minute, I'm downloading my Bonzi Buddy.

Is it that purple monkey?

Yup.

The dishwasher was sold separately.

I like it. But didn't get what was the point. I'd install it. And get over it and uninstall it.     A few different times actually.

It was adware / spyware. The point was for it to make money off it's users by showing ads and collecting information.


Ooooooooooooooooo.

Weak.
 
