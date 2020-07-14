 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida survival dependent on people behaving better. So, we're all doomed   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Miami, national headlines, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Florida International University, Miami-Dade County, South Florida metropolitan area, Senator Marco Rubio  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If only we could do this.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark 'em.  If they want to be stupid, they can all die.  Just don't leave the state.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The real tragedy here is that fewer Florida men means less Florida Man.
 
sourballs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And hurricanes coming soon
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't worry too much about Florida. You can write the whole thing off on your taxes. Trump did!

He lost money on those Russians, except for the Paul Manfort-Oleg Derpinksy scam. Derpinsky's ex-wife paid for that one!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember when this was all a New York problem and you could point and laugh?  Wasn't that great?  You were feeling so good.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: The real tragedy here is that fewer Florida men means less Florida Man.


If Florida man gets diluted by 2% due to a culling, he's still 98% Florida man.  Our headlines will survive just fine.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Remember when this was all a New York problem and you could point and laugh?  Wasn't that great?  You were feeling so good.


and Florida banned New Yorkers from visiting but not Texans or Georgians?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No subby, just Florida. As long as we can get them all to die off before Snowbird season, that is. Actually, even during Snowbird season. Those blue hairs won't survive the winter in that viral cesspool...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Disney World has opened the new Temple of Doom ride.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We just had a workman in our house for 2 hours.  My wife and I were amply masked. He was glaringly unmasked. Worse: he was a huge, heavy-set man who wheezed like a steam train. I tried to keep the rooms well-ventilated but he either misunderstood my intentions or was daring me about whatever it is anti-mask people imagine they're up to.

What a weird world we live in. Nobody stranger than people.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We just had a workman in our house for 2 hours.  My wife and I were amply masked. He was glaringly unmasked. Worse: he was a huge, heavy-set man who wheezed like a steam train. I tried to keep the rooms well-ventilated but he either misunderstood my intentions or was daring me about whatever it is anti-mask people imagine they're up to.

What a weird world we live in. Nobody stranger than people.


Weird. I had a cable guy in yesterday. Masked up, kept six feet distance, even had booties over his shoes, which is probably more about people's rugs and carpets than Covid. Meeting with architect and contractor tomorrow, they've asked for an outside meeting on the porch. They will also be masked up.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0173 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



I just spent the week in florida, for the most part people did a pretty good job of distancing, groups were together but there where ample distances between the groups, protocols where in place at stores and restaurants,and were observed. Nobody I saw was being a jerk about it, This was Rosemary Beach, Florida at sunset. People look closer together than they are, because of the camera lens.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: yakmans_dad: We just had a workman in our house for 2 hours.  My wife and I were amply masked. He was glaringly unmasked. Worse: he was a huge, heavy-set man who wheezed like a steam train. I tried to keep the rooms well-ventilated but he either misunderstood my intentions or was daring me about whatever it is anti-mask people imagine they're up to.

What a weird world we live in. Nobody stranger than people.

Weird. I had a cable guy in yesterday. Masked up, kept six feet distance, even had booties over his shoes, which is probably more about people's rugs and carpets than Covid. Meeting with architect and contractor tomorrow, they've asked for an outside meeting on the porch. They will also be masked up.


We're in the midst of a spasm of long-deferred house maintenance. My naive understanding is that these guys are healthier than the general population. Check back with me in a month.
 
