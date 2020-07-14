 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Grim Reaper's driver having trouble keeping up with all the dead in Texas from the "tsunami of COVID"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, Death, 45-year-old Juan Lopez proceeds, Police, Victim, Police officer, Hidalgo County, Texas, strikes Hidalgo County, Hidalgo County, New Mexico  
•       •       •

1125 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 10:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the county reports that 150 have succumbed to the virus, that is also the number of bodies Lopez has transported. More and more, the victims are dying suddenly at home. Lopez then arrives at the doorstep in a mask and a white Tyvek suit.
...
He explains his presence and offers condolences through his mask to any family members who are there.
"I just present myself, 'My name Juan Lopez. I work for the county. I am here to pick up your loved one. I am sorry for your loss,'" he said. "You need to treat people with respect because they just lost somebody. You need to treat people with compassion. You can't just go in and say, 'I come for the body.'"

Where is the farking HERO tag for this guy?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: When the county reports that 150 have succumbed to the virus, that is also the number of bodies Lopez has transported. More and more, the victims are dying suddenly at home. Lopez then arrives at the doorstep in a mask and a white Tyvek suit.
...
He explains his presence and offers condolences through his mask to any family members who are there.
"I just present myself, 'My name Juan Lopez. I work for the county. I am here to pick up your loved one. I am sorry for your loss,'" he said. "You need to treat people with respect because they just lost somebody. You need to treat people with compassion. You can't just go in and say, 'I come for the body.'"

Where is the farking HERO tag for this guy?


There were stories of squads of New York firefighters having to do this. Carrying countless bodies down the tight and twisting stairwells of apartment buildings all day. Day after day.

That mental image kind of stuck with me.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Excess Deaths is the name of my new cover band
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bdub77: Where is the farking HERO tag for this guy?


Essential worker, indeed
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x566]

Excess Deaths is the name of my new cover band


Is it an INXS cover band?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bdub77: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x566]

Excess Deaths is the name of my new cover band

Is it an INXS cover band?


Megadeath.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 850x566]

Excess Deaths is the name of my new cover band


Lamb of God cover band?
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 850x566]

Excess Deaths is the name of my new cover band


Cover band for whom?
 
jynxyu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DEATH has a driver? Binky is gonna be pissed!
 
rewind2846
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For a little hard math on the Orange Turd's "l want all schools open" bullshattery, his evil witch assistant BellBivDevos said this week that "only 0.02%" of our children will likely die as a result of schools re-opening.

0.02% = 14,740 children. 40 times the number of school shooting victims from the last ten years. Almost fifteen thousand of our children - minimum - just so that she and her boss can keep their jobs. Of course the real numbers will be much higher than this.

She, her boss, every single red-hatted asshole and this entire administration can well and truly go f'k itself.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"You need to treat people with respect because they just lost somebody. You need to treat people with compassion. You can't just go in and say, 'I come for the body.'"

So... The opposite of Pulp Fiction then?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have they tried using Uber?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Charon is looking into acquiring a cruise liner to keep up.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So the refrigerator semis haven't arrived yet?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Charon is looking into acquiring a cruise liner to keep up.


Oh great, we can all be gushing from both ends by the time we arrive in Hades.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bdub77: When the county reports that 150 have succumbed to the virus, that is also the number of bodies Lopez has transported. More and more, the victims are dying suddenly at home. Lopez then arrives at the doorstep in a mask and a white Tyvek suit.
...
He explains his presence and offers condolences through his mask to any family members who are there.
"I just present myself, 'My name Juan Lopez. I work for the county. I am here to pick up your loved one. I am sorry for your loss,'" he said. "You need to treat people with respect because they just lost somebody. You need to treat people with compassion. You can't just go in and say, 'I come for the body.'"

Where is the farking HERO tag for this guy?


The heros hidden from the public eye.  While attention whores bray like donkeys on twitter, and in Congress.

It's endearing to see humanity and compassion displayed in the work of people like Juan Lopez.

Since this is also Fark:

Subby, that headline!  I can see the tattoo or print now;
The Grim Reaper surfing along a tsunami of the dead, with Scythe as the surfboard.  Work in Trump as seagull-cum-icarus' son. And that's as far as I got.
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rewind2846: For a little hard math on the Orange Turd's "l want all schools open" bullshattery, his evil witch assistant BellBivDevos said this week that "only 0.02%" of our children will likely die as a result of schools re-opening.

0.02% = 14,740 children. 40 times the number of school shooting victims from the last ten years. Almost fifteen thousand of our children - minimum - just so that she and her boss can keep their jobs. Of course the real numbers will be much higher than this.

She, her boss, every single red-hatted asshole and this entire administration can well and truly go f'k itself.


Hiding the truth with how you display your numbers. Pretty classic.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rewind2846: For a little hard math on the Orange Turd's "l want all schools open" bullshattery, his evil witch assistant BellBivDevos said this week that "only 0.02%" of our children will likely die as a result of schools re-opening.

0.02% = 14,740 children. 40 times the number of school shooting victims from the last ten years. Almost fifteen thousand of our children - minimum - just so that she and her boss can keep their jobs. Of course the real numbers will be much higher than this.

She, her boss, every single red-hatted asshole and this entire administration can well and truly go f'k itself.


15 thousand dead kids is just the start. Wait until they bring those germs home to their families. Trump will be remembered as the orphan maker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are that many asymptomatic people really dying before they have a chance to seek medical assistance? That's some scary shiat right there.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was depressing

So let's make this a Viggo thread
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: bdub77: When the county reports that 150 have succumbed to the virus, that is also the number of bodies Lopez has transported. More and more, the victims are dying suddenly at home. Lopez then arrives at the doorstep in a mask and a white Tyvek suit.
...
He explains his presence and offers condolences through his mask to any family members who are there.
"I just present myself, 'My name Juan Lopez. I work for the county. I am here to pick up your loved one. I am sorry for your loss,'" he said. "You need to treat people with respect because they just lost somebody. You need to treat people with compassion. You can't just go in and say, 'I come for the body.'"

Where is the farking HERO tag for this guy?

There were stories of squads of New York firefighters having to do this. Carrying countless bodies down the tight and twisting stairwells of apartment buildings all day. Day after day.

That mental image kind of stuck with me.


They are the unthanked, invisible, heroes. That's got to be one of the shiattiest jobs imaginable. All that grief from the families, and their own emotions run amok over it all, but nobody notices.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.