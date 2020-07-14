 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And now, an important message from Burger King
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm way ahead of you
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taaaaake me to the magic of the moment
On a glory night
Where the children of tomorrow dream away
In the farts of change
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is a @nihilist_arbys.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everyone likes their own brand ...
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the answer my friend, is breaking in the wind...
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is that the new slogan for the Impossible Whopper?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone's getting fired.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the next GRRM Book, right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I really don't need 10 nuggets for $1.  I'd rather pay $5.  I'm concerned what a $0.10 nugget is made from.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So you're telling me Chicken Fries are back?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
46.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Taaaaake me to the magic of the moment
On a glory night
Where the children of tomorrow dream away
In the farts of change


(holds up a lighter)
 
crinz83
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
there was a rumor going around that burger king was renovating all their restrooms. guess this confirms it.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]
I really don't need 10 nuggets for $1.  I'd rather pay $5.  I'm concerned what a $0.10 nugget is made from.


Huh. Just called nuggets and a cartoon chicken. The implication is chicken, but.....
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
The answer, my friend *PHARP* is stinkin' fast-food wind
The answer is stinkin' fast-food wind
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]
I really don't need 10 nuggets for $1.  I'd rather pay $5.  I'm concerned what a $0.10 nugget is made from.


the exact same thing a $0.50 nugget is made from, you just pay 5 times as much
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]
I really don't need 10 nuggets for $1.  I'd rather pay $5.  I'm concerned what a $0.10 nugget is made from.


Watch the movie Cooties.   The first five minutes will change your life and your eating habits.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was just telling Ms.Flamark that the onion rings are different. They are not as toxic as they used to be.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll be damned... it's a legitimate tweet introducing a sustainability effort aimed at methane in beef production.

They even have a header and everything with that "slogan" on it.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where's your Fart Now?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Taaaaake me to the magic of the moment
On a glory night
Where the children of tomorrow dream away
In the farts of change


*whistles*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought it would be "Reminder: The bathrooms are not for getting busy."
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm good, thanks. I have no interest in going back inside a Burger King.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
holy shiat

I'm dyin' here.

Might be from breathin those farts, I donno....
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x850]
I really don't need 10 nuggets for $1.  I'd rather pay $5.  I'm concerned what a $0.10 nugget is made from.

the exact same thing a $0.50 nugget is made from, you just pay 5 times as much


Exactly. I see the scoop the same bin for nuggets for the $1 10 piece as I do the $4 20 piece
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Someone's getting fired.


Someone is probably tired of the job and doesn't care.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alphax: AdmirableSnackbar: Taaaaake me to the magic of the moment
On a glory night
Where the children of tomorrow dream away
In the farts of change

(holds up a lighter)


YOU FOOL!

**boom!**
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fact that it's still there after 10 hours is what's cracking me up.
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not news. It's Fart
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Burger King, you rascal.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 500x339]


You wake up seeing that looking you in the eye, a little gas is the least you'll release.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phenn: The fact that it's still there after 10 hours is what's cracking me up.


Dude, what have you been eating?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
... they have a video to go with this.
 
