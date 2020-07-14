 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Officers of the NYPD beginning to wonder when they transferred to the CPD
    New York City, Monday night, 20-year-old man, high-ranking Brooklyn cop, Manhattan, recent 15-hour stretch, separate incidents, Monday's bloodshed  
posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 11:35 AM



I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the NYPD is counting their own shootings as part of the regular tally now?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.


It's either get shot by the police or by the guy down the street. At least the gang hits are generally targeted to a specific victim. Police shoots are more random "spray and pray" shootings. They make the followers Iraqi/Afghan "Insh'Allah" school of marksmanship look like goddamn snipers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder how many are poverty induced.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.


Or, when you kick a few tens of millions of people off their jobs and then start to evict them from their apartments, people get desperate.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Huh.
I thought they had pretty strict gun laws.

🔫
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is Trump's Gotham city
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: f you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them


If I thought I was in danger, I'd start a fire so the fire department had to show up before I ever thought of calling the police.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.

It's either get shot by the police or by the guy down the street. At least the gang hits are generally targeted to a specific victim. Police shoots are more random "spray and pray" shootings. They make the followers Iraqi/Afghan "Insh'Allah" school of marksmanship look like goddamn snipers.


I am not aware that drive-bys, "warnings", and taking revenge on family members are target specific.

/not saying the cops are much better
//that cop taking cover behind a (wo)manned car while shooting at the stolen UPS(?) was scary as heck
///have no idea what I'll do in such a situation as the driver
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The violent crime rate is back up to where it was 5 years ago.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Solo cups- blue solo cups to mark evidence. I don't know why that sticks with me.

I'm torn between it kinda bothers me (for reasons I can't quite elucidate) or I find it impressively MacGyver-ish.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Article is possibly NSW.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.


The lockdowns and mask Karens and Trump and the poor economy and 2020 overall aren't helping things either.

Basically, everybody is farking pissed off at the world right now.  This recent jump in shootings and crime in general doesn't surprise me one bit; everybody is on a hair trigger, sometimes literally.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This is Trump's Gotham city


I didn't find that funny, and too chilling to smart, so apologies.

So +1 something.

/people who don't watch history, especially revolutions and the relatively recent "Arab Spring" have no idea how quickly societies can devolve when under so much pressure
//who will be the hero you deserve?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They just can't do real police work anymore, ever since the citizenry objected to being choked to death in the middle of the street for minor offences.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.

It's either get shot by the police or by the guy down the street. At least the gang hits are generally targeted to a specific victim. Police shoots are more random "spray and pray" shootings. They make the followers Iraqi/Afghan "Insh'Allah" school of marksmanship look like goddamn snipers.


Now, now.  You know that isn't true.  The police will diligently and thoroughly search as many houses as necessary until they can find a dog to shoot, no matter how much it takes them out of their way.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Article is possibly NSW.


GRR wrong article, how'd i do that!?!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People shoot people. Sometimes it wasn't unprovoked.
Could we not act like this isn't the case?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seven of those shot in Brooklyn, including a 20-year-old man who was fatally blasted, were hit in five separate incidents in the borough's 69th Precinct, which covers the Canarsie neighborhood, according to police and sources.

"Now that's a hell of a gun!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They just can't do real police work anymore, ever since the citizenry objected to being choked to death in the middle of the street for minor offences.


People be selling "loosies" everywhere.  It's madness!

/Yes, the Baltimore police murdered at least one man for selling individual cigarettes
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: The violent crime rate is back up to where it was 5 years ago.


Hell, 30 years ago.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This is Trump's Gotham city


C is Obama's Central City.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People shoot people. Sometimes it wasn't unprovoked.
Could we not act like this isn't the case?


Are you arguing that they all had in coming"?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you defund the police.

Enjoy your liberal paradise. Maybe some of the older folk can tell you about the glory days of the 60s through the 90s.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Huh.
I thought they had pretty strict gun laws.

🔫


We do.  But since most of the country doesn't, it is very easy for anyone to just go on a short trip and buy one.  Southern Vermont is about 2-hour drive away for example.  And in my case, I visit North Carolina often.  It would be very easy to pick a a firearm at a local gun show and bring it back with me.  Illegal as hell, sure, but perfectly doable.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: vudukungfu: Huh.
I thought they had pretty strict gun laws.

🔫

We do.  But since most of the country doesn't, it is very easy for anyone to just go on a short trip and buy one.  Southern Vermont is about 2-hour drive away for example.  And in my case, I visit North Carolina often.  It would be very easy to pick a a firearm at a local gun show and bring it back with me.  Illegal as hell, sure, but perfectly doable.


So what you're saying is that guns don't kill people, people do?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: waxbeans: People shoot people. Sometimes it wasn't unprovoked.
Could we not act like this isn't the case?

Are you arguing that they all had in coming"?


All???
How did you get all from my comment?

No.
I'm just saying, untill every case is adjudicated we don't know why that shooting occurred.
And even then that's still speculation.
I'm just saying we don't need to assume that every single person that shoots a gun did so because there's some kind of criminal maniac.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

deadsanta: deadsanta: Article is possibly NSW.

GRR wrong article, how'd i do that!?!


Heh I was wondering if you were post bombing every thread or something.
 
bsmz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: The violent crime rate is back up to where it was 5 years ago.


Do you have a citation for that?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Article is possibly NSW.


We'll deal with New South Wales when we have to.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.

The lockdowns and mask Karens and Trump and the poor economy and 2020 overall aren't helping things either.

Basically, everybody is farking pissed off at the world right now.  This recent jump in shootings and crime in general doesn't surprise me one bit; everybody is on a hair trigger, sometimes literally.


Bingo.  When you ratchet up the collective anxieties of society with a pandemic that can and has brutally killed a lot of people, cops that can and have brutally killed a lot of people, and groups of protestors that are pissed off by both of these things and even more so each other, no wonder why it doesn't take much to set people off right now.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Xai: f you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them

If I thought I was in danger, I'd start a fire so the fire department had to show up before I ever thought of calling the police.


The funny thing about that is that in self-defense they teach people to yell fire instead of police.
If you yell fire then people call for help.
If you yell police then people run and hide.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: I'm an Egyptian!: Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.

It's either get shot by the police or by the guy down the street. At least the gang hits are generally targeted to a specific victim. Police shoots are more random "spray and pray" shootings. They make the followers Iraqi/Afghan "Insh'Allah" school of marksmanship look like goddamn snipers.

Now, now.  You know that isn't true.  The police will diligently and thoroughly search as many houses as necessary until they can find a dog to shoot, no matter how much it takes them out of their way.


How many Maryland dogs are in NYC?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
bUt tHey HaVe sUcH sTrOnG gUn lAwS!!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: This is what happens when you defund the police.

Enjoy your liberal paradise. Maybe some of the older folk can tell you about the glory days of the 60s through the 90s.


A big chunk of crime during that period was actually from gasoline emissions

So try again
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Joe Peanut: vudukungfu: Huh.
I thought they had pretty strict gun laws.

🔫

We do.  But since most of the country doesn't, it is very easy for anyone to just go on a short trip and buy one.  Southern Vermont is about 2-hour drive away for example.  And in my case, I visit North Carolina often.  It would be very easy to pick a a firearm at a local gun show and bring it back with me.  Illegal as hell, sure, but perfectly doable.

So what you're saying is that guns don't kill people, people do?


Actually gun possession kills people
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: Geotpf: Xai: I get the feeling (just a feeling, don't roast me on that this isn't factual) this is a direct result of the recent police brutality - If you don't trust the police any more, you're less likely to call them when you see something suspicious, some minor crimes etc. These invariably lead to more big crimes like what we are seeing.

The lockdowns and mask Karens and Trump and the poor economy and 2020 overall aren't helping things either.

Basically, everybody is farking pissed off at the world right now.  This recent jump in shootings and crime in general doesn't surprise me one bit; everybody is on a hair trigger, sometimes literally.

Bingo.  When you ratchet up the collective anxieties of society with a pandemic that can and has brutally killed a lot of people, cops that can and have brutally killed a lot of people, and groups of protestors that are pissed off by both of these things and even more so each other, no wonder why it doesn't take much to set people off right now.


ITT: People making excuses for criminals engaging in bigly criminal behavior up to and including murder because the po-po hurt their fee fees and people don't trust them anymore
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: This is what happens when you defund the police.

Enjoy your liberal paradise. Maybe some of the older folk can tell you about the glory days of the 60s through the 90s.

A big chunk of crime during that period was actually from gasoline emissions

So try again


Surely you can't be serious telling me correlation of leaded gasoline and crime is a thing?

What about the 50 years before that where they had just as much lead in their gasoline?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: Joe Peanut: vudukungfu: Huh.
I thought they had pretty strict gun laws.

🔫

We do.  But since most of the country doesn't, it is very easy for anyone to just go on a short trip and buy one.  Southern Vermont is about 2-hour drive away for example.  And in my case, I visit North Carolina often.  It would be very easy to pick a a firearm at a local gun show and bring it back with me.  Illegal as hell, sure, but perfectly doable.

So what you're saying is that guns don't kill people, people do?

Actually gun possession kills people


No it doesn't
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see we'v
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heard from one of Fark's fascists.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They were surprised it happened on a Monday. Everyone hates Mondays.
 
Brooksider
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks Subby, this makes me laugh.

I've been working locums here at Cook County ME's office this summer, it's not so bad here.

Most the people are very friendly, there are 15 tables with a short wait-time.  Also, the bathrooms are always spotless.

rolls eyes at NYC.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Deep Contact: They were surprised it happened on a Monday. Everyone hates Mondays.


mezzacotta.netView Full Size
 
