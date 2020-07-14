 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Don't interrupt a bear making porridge in your kitchen   (yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Stay, American Black Bear, Dave Chernosky, Bear, Sound, Good Morning America, Colorado man, massive black bear  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 3:59 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Chernosky, a father of two, said the family was staying at a friend's house when he confronted the massive black bear.

"My kids were in the basement, so I wanted to make sure he stayed upstairs," said Chernosky, who described the bear as dark brown and estimated it was close to 450 pounds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good advice that bears repeating.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blatz514: Chernosky, a father of two, said the family was staying at a friend's house when he confronted the massive black bear.


"confronted".....yeah, right


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: "I think the message, if any, is just to stay aware, be cautious, you know, when you're coming into the wilderness,"

I'm a slob but I would not describe my kitchen as being into the wilderness.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...As soon as we looked at each other, he just smacked me ... and after I got out of the way and started yelling, he left," said Chernosky, who has severe cuts on his face and neck after the attack. "Luckily, [the bear] wasn't really after me."

Sounds like a typical morning with my wife in the kitchen.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Good advice that bears repeating.


I've had to deal with bats squirrels rats bucks woodchucks and bears. All can be vicious. But you do not fark with bear.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.