Greymalkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why anyone would queue for a Krispy Kreme even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

IMO are one of the greatest marketing triumphs of all time, convincing the public their mediocre donuts are actually worth going out of your way for.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
abc.net.auView Full Size


This country is SO F*CKED.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greymalkin: Why anyone would queue for a Krispy Kreme even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.


Maybe they got a free Krispy Kreme Swimsuit Calendar along with the donuts.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greymalkin: Why anyone would queue for a Krispy Kreme even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

IMO are one of the greatest marketing triumphs of all time, convincing the public their mediocre donuts are actually worth going out of your way for.


Meh, too specific. Fill in the blanks with any popular food/item and it remains just as edgy.
--------
Why anyone would queue for a ___________ even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

IMO are one of the greatest marketing triumphs of all time, convincing the public their mediocre ______ are actually worth going out of your way for.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just purging the stupid, their families, and their coworkers.  Nothing to see here.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone dies from coronavirus spread at these promotions, charge the company directors with corporate manslaughter. How farking irresponsible.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona or not, are we such fat slobs we would wade through that crowd for a farkin free doughnut?
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah amazing two target demographics in one; people who love free KK donuts and people who will likely need ventilators soon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware, the Ides of DERP is upon us!
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now would be a perfect time for a Build-A-Bear pay your age promotion.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South exports its proud ignorance far and wide and down under, it seems.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Corona or not, are we such fat slobs we would wade through that crowd for a farkin free doughnut?


That's a big 10-4 good buddy.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krispy Kreme sucks.  That is all.

Actually, no, that's not all.  They are also a terrible company.  Google "Krispy Kreme class action" to see the myriad of assf*ckery they've been sued over.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had one. Wasn't impressed.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevermind the pandemic, why anyone would ever EAT one of those things, let alone queue for one is just bizarre.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: [abc.net.au image 634x356]

This country is SO F*CKED.


Australia, you mean?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops in Australia don't do donuts.

In Victoria it would have been "Krispy Kreme, how can you do this without a food license?"

I expect the same will be true in NSW just a bit more retroactive.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Krispy Kreme sucks.  That is all.

Actually, no, that's not all.  They are also a terrible company.  Google "Krispy Kreme class action" to see the myriad of assf*ckery they've been sued over.


Don't care if they advocate recreational cannibalism. I can house a half-dozen of those crack biscuits in a single sitting.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: [abc.net.au image 634x356]

This country is SO F*CKED.


Grainy, poorly focused and appears to be a corner store surveillance camera.

Wonder what the over/under is on if people wore masks.

I'm told, it doesnt matter how close to one another you are, if you wear a mask, you are protected from the 'rona. I bet that they weren't even yelling and screaming at each other.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what do Aussies call those doughnuts? Kreamies?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am honestly surprised that Krispy Kreme is at all popular outside of the U.S.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: So what do Aussies call those doughnuts? Kreamies?


Chuzwazzas.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too be fair, I walked past a KK or Dunkin today and felt the pull.

/reduced calorie intake with exercise sucks
//actually came a long way physically over corona lockdown (very few job contracts) but the fat is hiding the gains. Still grateful
///will have a reward cookie or something with unsweetened decaf latte at night. Already tasting it. :D
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: bdub77: [abc.net.au image 634x356]

This country is SO F*CKED.

Australia, you mean?


Didn't even notice. But you could still extrapolate that to America :P
 
mcmnky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Greymalkin: Why anyone would queue for a Krispy Kreme even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

IMO are one of the greatest marketing triumphs of all time, convincing the public their mediocre donuts are actually worth going out of your way for.

Meh, too specific. Fill in the blanks with any popular food/item and it remains just as edgy.
--------
Why anyone would queue for a ___________ even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

IMO are one of the greatest marketing triumphs of all time, convincing the public their mediocre ______ are actually worth going out of your way for.


No, specific to Krispy Kreme.

Example, I live in an area where Chick Fil A was not common (still isn't). First one opened a few years ago, long lines. Fast forward to today, CFA still open, lines have naturally become in line with what I see at other fast food places.

KK came to the area years ago, long lines. Lines around the block that required police to handle the traffic. Fast forward to today, there are no KK in my area. They all closed. It was all marketing, but when people got a chance to taste the doughnuts they all went back to Dunkin'.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Greymalkin: Why anyone would queue for a Krispy Kreme even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

IMO are one of the greatest marketing triumphs of all time, convincing the public their mediocre donuts are actually worth going out of your way for.


Clearly you never hard a hot one right of the conveyor belt.

They are freaking good.
I'll actually physically wrestle you over it. Damn it.

That said I ain't waiting on line for nothing whatsoever during this pandemic.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: bdub77: [abc.net.au image 634x356]

This country is SO F*CKED.

Australia, you mean?


Well Victoria definitely is at the moment, and clearly New South Wales wants to be just like us.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Krispy Kreme sucks.  That is all.

Actually, no, that's not all.  They are also a terrible company.  Google "Krispy Kreme class action" to see the myriad of assf*ckery they've been sued over.

Don't care if they advocate recreational cannibalism. I can house a half-dozen of those crack biscuits in a single sitting.


Amateur. I can buy three dozen, and I'm lucky if they make it through the door. You'd think the clowns I call family have never eaten before.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skyotter: I am honestly surprised that Krispy Kreme is at all popular outside of the U.S.


Yeah I don't get it either.

One of those things it depends on what you grew up with I guess. If you grew up in the South they think KK is the bomb, while people from the sensible parts of the country prefer Dunkin.

And then there's those weirdos from Canuckistan who rave about that Tim Hortons place.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is a place in town called Glory Donuts.  They make all Vegan donuts.  I know what you're thinking, I thought it, too, until I had one.  You remember when Homer was magically transported to the "Land of Chocolate"?  Well, their chocolate donut with peanut butter cream filling gave me a similar out-of-body experience.

The best I can figure is that they're lying completely, and there is nothing Vegan at all about these donuts.  Either that, or baking with crack is Vegan.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gleeman: that Tim Hortons place.


Look, I'm not autistic, I just like adding the cream and sugar myself.  That's part of the thing, you pour the coffee and then you add the cream and sugar, just give me the damn cup I paid for the damn cup I want to add the goddamn cream and sugar to the cup of coffee of which I am now the owner and I don't want to have to explain what two creams and two sugars is to you if you're idea of two creams and two sugars is different and I shouldn't have to because it's MY GODDAMN COFFEE!!!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*YOUR
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Gleeman: that Tim Hortons place.

Look, I'm not autistic, I just like adding the cream and sugar myself.  That's part of the thing, you pour the coffee and then you add the cream and sugar, just give me the damn cup I paid for the damn cup I want to add the goddamn cream and sugar to the cup of coffee of which I am now the owner and I don't want to have to explain what two creams and two sugars is to you if you're idea of two creams and two sugars is different and I shouldn't have to because it's MY GODDAMN COFFEE!!!


I think you need to lay off the coffee this morning...
 
Remnants of Santa [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: Greymalkin: Why anyone would queue for a Krispy Kreme even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

Maybe they got a free Krispy Kreme Swimsuit Calendar along with the donuts.


I don't think I want a calendar with women who frequent Krispy Kreme...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Article is NSW.
 
Greymalkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Greymalkin: Why anyone would queue for a Krispy Kreme even outside of a pandemic is beyond me.

IMO are one of the greatest marketing triumphs of all time, convincing the public their mediocre donuts are actually worth going out of your way for.

Clearly you never hard a hot one right of the conveyor belt.

They are freaking good.
I'll actually physically wrestle you over it. Damn it.

That said I ain't waiting on line for nothing whatsoever during this pandemic.



I haven't, but if they have that small a window of being worthwhile I see no reason to change my stance.

You win that wrestle by default.   They aren't worth more effort than internet snark from me, though I am amused at how many people want to line up to defend them.

I'd say they aren't going to give you a free donut, but clearly the article shows they will.
 
