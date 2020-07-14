 Skip to content
(WSAZ West Virginia)   Pennies, nickels, quarters, dimes, not from Kroger, not this time   (wsaz.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.


The round up is also, is wonderful. I can see that program for the next few months be flooded with money to support he cause.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The places where you go to give your coins, and get credit at the store and get cash - you know, folding money - those have not been working

coins are 'folding money' too, if you try hard enough
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i only have like $30 in change at the moment.  i've not been out much lately due to virus concerns, and most change-producing transactions i put on a card.

i used to have a shiat load - basically 20 years of coins and cash transactions that i never used coins with.  i think i rolled a little over $1000 worth
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A wawa by me gives you a free sub if you exchange 10$ in rolled coins for bills. Thats pretty great.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh boy, this should go over well with the redhats. I give it 5 days until the first cashier gets shot.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.


There's no reason to change prices, just round the final total up or down if coins are involved.

Other countries manage to do this just fine.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SO THEY'RE JUST GOING TO ROUND MY PURCHASE UP BY 5 CENTS? THIS IS ANARCHY! THIS IS BLATANT THEFT! THIS IS SOCIALISM! ARGHGHGHGHHHH!!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.


😠😠😠😠😠😠

Or the month f++king scumbags could round down.
F++k this crap.
WTF
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well maybe the banks should get the sticks out of their asses and start running their coin counting machines like they used to the farking pricks. I've got like 18 pounds of farking change here and I'm not going to roll it myself and then print my farking account number on every roll. And I'm sure as hell not going to haul it all down to the grocery store coinstar machine for them to take 9%.

/Shomer farking shabbos
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby, I see that you too are a person of culture.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Global Illuminati are trying to move us to a cashless society so they can track every purchase, or some such BS.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.


That adds up chucklehead!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.

There's no reason to change prices, just round the final total up or down if coins are involved.

Other countries manage to do this just fine.


"Other countries managed to do this just fine" is going to be carved on the headstone of the United States.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only time in the past decade needing change...the low tire pressure light comes on.

"Honey do you have any quarters?"

Thankfully most take a card now.
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I checked FB this morning back to see how people back in Wisconsin were handling this. I give it till the weekend before a cashier is shot.

BAH GAWD THAT IS MY 3 CENTS AND NOT SOMEONE ELSE'S!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kroger spokesperson Erin Rofles confirmed Friday the grocer will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers' loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.

And what if you don't have a "loyalty card"?
"THEN F*CK YOU B*TCH, YOU'RE NOT GETTING YOUR F*CKING CHANGE!"

I'm sure that will go over well.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The US can't even get rid of pennies because people lose their minds over it, those same people at Kroger are going to be pissed.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.

😠😠😠😠😠😠

Or the month f++king scumbags could round down.
F++k this crap.
WTF


Grocery stores run on very low margins. If they're keeping prices competitive with other local stores, there is not much room to round down. Letting the customer keep their money on a loyalty card or round up for a donation isn't a bad solution.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.


Holding my money hostage so that I am required to come back to Kroger's is not a good solution.
 
bigfire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, do I get my change back if I don't have a Kroger card?  Is Kroger telling us they don't want the non-loyalty card scum in their stores anymore?

Thank you for shopping at Costco, I love you.
 
Mouren
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, maybe some sanity will appear from this shiatstorm...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.


What about sales tax?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kokomo61: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.

😠😠😠😠😠😠

Or the month f++king scumbags could round down.
F++k this crap.
WTF

Grocery stores run on very low margins. If they're keeping prices competitive with other local stores, there is not much room to round down. Letting the customer keep their money on a loyalty card or round up for a donation isn't a bad solution.


No. I shop at 15 to 20 different places. I'm not going to have 14 cents here 10 here 5 there and on and on, meanwhile I don't have a 1.50 for some cup cakes. WTF is wrong with you? Seriously!
😠😠😠😠😠
 
jake3988
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've had the same $50 in my wallet for months because everyone actively discourages its use.  I doubt there's ANY logical reason behind it like anything else with this virus, but that's what it is.

If there's something GUARANTEED to not have the virus on it, it's my paper money.  But no, every single place will only use a card.  Cards that everyone under the sun has been touching nearly every day for months.

So stupid.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The reason for the change in policy, according to Rofles, has to do with the Federal Reserve's current coin shortage.

There's a coin shortage? I have a coffee can full of coins. Maybe I should put them on ebay.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.

Holding my money hostage so that I am required to come back to Kroger's is not a good solution.


This!
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠

WTF!
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the same company that recently started charging a "convenience fee" if you wanted cash back from your debit card purchase.  Lovely folks at Kroger.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.

What about sales tax?


Maybe that needs to be rounded down?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.

What about sales tax?


How about just requiring the stores to have even whole numbers? WTF
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Copper
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The reason for the change in policy, according to Rofles, has to do with the Federal Reserve's current coin shortage.

There's a coin shortage? I have a coffee can full of coins. Maybe I should put them on ebay.


Or spend them you ass

Corn holders are a curse on us man
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got me a bag of Dick's a few days ago, and I rounded up for charity.

Bonus is that they match the money as well.

Mmmm...

Bag of Dick's...
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No prob.  I'll just write a check.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kokomo61: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.

😠😠😠😠😠😠

Or the month f++king scumbags could round down.
F++k this crap.
WTF

Grocery stores run on very low margins. If they're keeping prices competitive with other local stores, there is not much room to round down. Letting the customer keep their money on a loyalty card or round up for a donation isn't a bad solution.

No. I shop at 15 to 20 different places. I'm not going to have 14 cents here 10 here 5 there and on and on, meanwhile I don't have a 1.50 for some cup cakes. WTF is wrong with you? Seriously!
😠😠😠😠😠


You also have the choice to not shop at Kroger. Or use a credit / debit card. Kroger is open about their approach, and customers can decide.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hlehmann: This is the same company that recently started charging a "convenience fee" if you wanted cash back from your debit card purchase.  Lovely folks at Kroger.


I do not have problem with that. Kroger is not your bank.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hlehmann: This is the same company that recently started charging a "convenience fee" if you wanted cash back from your debit card purchase.  Lovely folks at Kroger.


Here in San Antonio 40 years ago they used to keep a broom at the register. And charge every single person for it. If you complained they refund it and say they thought it was yours.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.


It wouldn't even be the first time the US discontinued a coin.  There used to be a half-penny coin.  But it became too small to be worth purchases - so we killed it.  Pennies are int he same boat - and probably nickels also.  The only reason prices aren't rounded to the dime is because people will buy a .99 item but go insanely ballistic over the same item at 1.00.  If a seller hikes the price of something, they are going to do it by more than .10 anyway, so the granularity serves no purpose but to fondle the sacks of anyone born in 1936.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jake3988: I've had the same $50 in my wallet for months because everyone actively discourages its use.  I doubt there's ANY logical reason behind it like anything else with this virus, but that's what it is.

If there's something GUARANTEED to not have the virus on it, it's my paper money.  But no, every single place will only use a card.  Cards that everyone under the sun has been touching nearly every day for months.

So stupid.


Still don't have the whole tap and go thing down there?

Man the US is getting really backwards.
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Kroger spokesperson Erin Rofles confirmed Friday the grocer will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers' loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.

And what if you don't have a "loyalty card"?
"THEN F*CK YOU B*TCH, YOU'RE NOT GETTING YOUR F*CKING CHANGE!"

I'm sure that will go over well.


I am sure they would be more than happy to set up a card for you.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kokomo61: waxbeans: kokomo61: waxbeans: Private_Citizen: In before someone freaks out that the USA is running out of "real" money (metal coins), but still has plenty of paper money.

The truth is the manufacturing of coins was disrupted by covid19, lots of people throw coins in drawers, and the ones who take them to change kiosks (Coinstar and the like) are finding the stores closed.

It will return to normal eventually, but I think Kroger's solution (add the change to a loyalty card to spend on the next visit) isn't a bad one.

😠😠😠😠😠😠

Or the month f++king scumbags could round down.
F++k this crap.
WTF

Grocery stores run on very low margins. If they're keeping prices competitive with other local stores, there is not much room to round down. Letting the customer keep their money on a loyalty card or round up for a donation isn't a bad solution.

No. I shop at 15 to 20 different places. I'm not going to have 14 cents here 10 here 5 there and on and on, meanwhile I don't have a 1.50 for some cup cakes. WTF is wrong with you? Seriously!
😠😠😠😠😠

You also have the choice to not shop at Kroger. Or use a credit / debit card. Kroger is open about their approach, and customers can decide.


Sure.
Till every dick CEOs does the same.

Watch one day we will have no 3.5 Port because of f&&king 🍎. 😠
 
BigChad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Millions of people rely on coin-op washers and dryers in their apartment complexes or neighborhood laundromats...

/Literal unwashed masses
//I smelled ya before I saw ya
///Slashies have built-in deodorant
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ImpendingCynic: There's no reason to change prices, just round the final total up or down if coins are involved.

Other countries manage to do this just fine.

This, that and the other. People need to stop freaking out about the rounding thing.

And speaking of other countries, Hong Kong has it mostly figured out...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Never carried coins while I lived there.
//The biggest gap is that taxis don't take them, but that's an artifact of how drivers are tipped and paid.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dywed88: Walker: Kroger spokesperson Erin Rofles confirmed Friday the grocer will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers' loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.

And what if you don't have a "loyalty card"?
"THEN F*CK YOU B*TCH, YOU'RE NOT GETTING YOUR F*CKING CHANGE!"

I'm sure that will go over well.

I am sure they would be more than happy to set up a card for you.


I don't have time to be setting up a damn thing. WTF?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Honestly, we should kill the penny ( see other thread ) and maybe the nickel as well.

Just have prices end in .10 increments.

And honestly anyone biatching about a price being rounded up 5 cents is just a pissant looking fir something to be outraged about.

There's no reason to change prices, just round the final total up or down if coins are involved.

Other countries manage to do this just fine.


But that wouldn't allow Kroger to earn interest on the change you don't get. Use a debit card and don't worry about it
 
pipboy1388
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: This is the same company that recently started charging a "convenience fee" if you wanted cash back from your debit card purchase.  Lovely folks at Kroger.


That started over a year ago.  Not so recent.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: jake3988: I've had the same $50 in my wallet for months because everyone actively discourages its use.  I doubt there's ANY logical reason behind it like anything else with this virus, but that's what it is.

If there's something GUARANTEED to not have the virus on it, it's my paper money.  But no, every single place will only use a card.  Cards that everyone under the sun has been touching nearly every day for months.

So stupid.

Still don't have the whole tap and go thing down there?

Man the US is getting really backwards.


We do in a large majority of places and have for quite awhile.
 
pipboy1388
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most of the customers at the store I work at understand and have no problem with the policy.  There's been a surprising number of round ups.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigfire: So, do I get my change back if I don't have a Kroger card?  Is Kroger telling us they don't want the non-loyalty card scum in their stores anymore?

Thank you for shopping at Costco, I love you.


I returned an item at Costco a while back, and the price was something like $19.37. The guy just gave me a $20 bill. They realize that it costs them more in staff time to handle coins than whatever the difference is worth.
 
