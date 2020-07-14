 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Los Angeles, San Diego and San Bernardino school boards vote to hold online only classes for the upcoming school year. What say you, Orange County?   (voiceofoc.org) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"(The report) is not a mandate, we're not forcing anybody. We wanted to give an opportunity for trustees and districts to have a differing opinion," said board President Ken Williams Jr., who put forward the motion to adopt the guidelines. "We here in America are struggling with the outbreaks, I want to validate everyone's position here."

Translation: we are cowardly pieces of shiat, but you're all totes validated in whatever crackpot bullshiat poison you want to believe. Also, if you disagree with us, it's cool. Keep your kid at home. It's not like that would be a problem for most folks, amirite?


"Board member Tim Shaw, who also serves on the La Habra City Council, emphasized the report was not simply endorsing a return to normal schools, pointing out that regular temperature checks were recommended, along with calling for students and staff to stay home if they felt ill.
"It's not just back to business as usual," Shaw said."

Translation: We're going to do the absolute minimum humanly possible to appear to be doing something whilst really doing nothing. In other words, it's back to business as usual.


"The only change made to the report by staff was to add a provision that would allow special treatment for students with disabilities that was put forward by Shaw."

Translation: See? Stop biatiching. I'm woke.


"Ultimately, individual school districts will make the final decision on how students will be coming back to school..."

Translation: We aren't responsible for kids or their families or teachers dying. But if you don't do what we say, you are on your own.


"The board meeting received over 2,500 written comments on the proposed guidelines, a record for the body, according to Nina Boyd, the board's assistant secretary and an associate superintendent.
None of those comments were read at the meeting."

Translation: Fark you.


"Is it reasonable that a child be denied a proper education [by having remote learning]?" one commenter at the meeting asked. "Is it reasonable that our kids won't get to dance together at prom?"

Translation: I am a dumb, entitled turdfarker and cannot fathom anything worse than things that happen in 80's movies.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OC is its own special brand of stupid. After all, its residents sent their health person death threats until she resigned.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want to send my kid back to school because the more I homeschool him the more he figures out I'm an idiot"
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1088091​1​/Seldom-is-question-asked-Is-our-schoo​l-board-a-idiots
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any institution that falls back on 'temperature checks' as a way to reassure you that everything is safe is pushing a bullshiat narrative that's relying on your ignorance of how Coronavirus is spread.

The guy taking your temperature could be a super-spreader and not even know it, for Christ's sake.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2 months from now: "How could anyone have seen this coming?"
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The OC has 28 school districts that don't have to listen to this board.

My first question, I guess is why do they need 28 school districts? Is this normal in places? My second question is why do they have an elected board that nobody needs to listen to there? Is this normal outside of my county?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Please, the kids won't die...... but they are like rats with plague.
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, crap.  Have in-laws in OC, with school-age kids.  Guess they get to roll the dice.

GFY, GOP.
 
Birnone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In upcoming elections it's going to be interesting to see if this approach some elected officials are using, "We aren't going to mandate...", works out better for them rather than pissing off the voters by telling them things they don't want to hear.

I have to admit it's not a given that politicians who pushed for reopenings will be held accountable by voters. It's possible voters will actually be grateful they 'tried' to reopen things. I think we've all experienced a kid having a tantrum and not wanting to do what they're being told to do for their own good, so you think 'fark this' and let the kid have their way just so they shut up.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 484x433]


They're probably just zombies at this point anyway....

/144,000
 
